The Premier League season is nearly upon us, which means that Fantasy Premier League is also right around the corner. This year's game has been released, with some new features to boot, and that means that the prices of each player have also been revealed.

There have been some fantastic players that have cost less than £6m over the years, such as John Lundstram in the 2019/20 season, Trent Alexander-Arnold in his fabulous 2018/19 season, Charlie Adam in the 2010/11 season, where he scored the second most points of any player that year (192), and of course Cole Palmer last season, who scored 244 points for £5m to start the season.

Low-cost players can transform someone's team. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT brings you the 12 best players that will cost less than £6m to start the 24/25 FPL season. Goalkeepers will be excluded, however, as they all cost less than £6m.

Best Fantasy Premier League Players Under £6m Name Team Position Price (£m) Points last season Pedro Porro Tottenham Hotspur DEF 5.5 136 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace DEF 4.5 121 Marco Senesi Bournemouth DEF 5.0 102 Leif Davis Ipswich DEF 4.5 N/A Adam Wharton Crystal Palace MID 5.0 50 Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest MID 5.5 119 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich MID 5.5 N/A Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth MID 5.5 107 Joao Pedro Brighton FWD 5.5 104 Jamie Vardy Leicester City FWD 5.5 N/A Adam Armstrong Southampton FWD 5.5 N/A Iliman Ndiaye Everton FWD 5.5 N/A

Defenders

Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro had an outstanding season for Tottenham last year. The wing-back joined Spurs permanently in the summer from Sporting Clube de Portugal after a good loan spell in the second half of the 22/23 season. He became a key part of the team under Ange Postecoglou because of his creativity and ability to drive attacking play from wing-back. Spurs’ first season under Postecoglou was by no means perfect with a defensive injury crisis impacting their solidity at the back, which in FPL terms impacted Porro’s ability to record clean sheets. However, if Tottenham improves both the attacking and defensive sides of their game then it’s a fair bet to assume that Porro will be a fantastic choice, coming in at just £5.5m.

Joachim Andersen

Joachim Andersen has been superb for Crystal Palace since joining the South-East London club from Lyon in the summer of 2021. He has been a key part of what have been fairly strong Crystal Palace defences in the 2021/22 and 2023/24 seasons. Palace improved under Oliver Glasner last season when the Austrian joined the club in February. The future is bright for the Eagles and this could be a big positive for FPL players, as a bigger focus on set-piece play and an improved defence could see Andersen score more FPL points this season. At just £4.5m, he could be an incredible addition to your team.

Marco Senesi

Marco Senesi became a set-piece threat last season for Bournemouth, scoring four goals from corners and free-kicks. He is one of the main targets for Bournemouth’s set-piece takers and generates several assists from these situations as well. He did not record too many clean sheets, but if Bournemouth continue to progress under the tutelage of Andoni Iraola then it stands to reason that Senesi could improve on the defensive side of the game as well. At £5.0m, a player who is strong from set pieces and has the potential to record up to and possibly more than 10 clean sheets is certainly a very valuable asset.

Leif Davis

Leif Davis was an excellent player for Ipswich during their promotion campaign last season. He scored two goals and recorded 18 assists which made him one of the most creative players in the Championship last season. The Tractor Boys could be a solid contender to be clear of the relegation battle as they have a great coach, good team chemistry, and the momentum of back-to-back promotions. They have made good signings in key areas and strong performances could allow Davis to flex his creative abilities to his heart’s content. Getting the best out of him will be one of the keys to Ipswich having a good season.

Midfielders

Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton scored 50 points for Crystal Palace in just half a season’s play. He is an incredibly talented midfielder and could improve his creative and goalscoring output under Glasner next season. He is going to play a big role in the Crystal Palace team and is one of the main players that progresses the ball up the pitch. He also has a strong defensive impact on the pitch which helps his defence and in turn, can help the team to generate clean sheets. If you need a player who could score steady points to sit on the bench and deputise if necessary, then at £5.0m, Wharton could be a strong pick.

Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga is a potential rising star in English football. He was tipped for great things at Manchester United but never got many first-team chances and eventually moved to Nottingham Forest. Last season he scored five goals and recorded nine assists, which was good enough to score him 119 points on FPL. As he is only 22 years old he still has lots of room to grow into an even better player. He will set you back a relatively low £5.5m and could be a great bargain if his output increases.

Omari Hutchinson

Omari Hutchinson is an incredibly talented midfielder who will be an important part of Ipswich’s bid for survival this season. If Kieran McKenna can continue to coach Ipswich to high-level performances, then there is no reason why they can’t compete for a strong finish, away from the relegation battle. Hutchinson scored 10 goals and recorded five assists for Ipswich in the Championship last season. He wowed fans at Portman Road last season with his skill and intelligence on the ball and could be an incredible FPL option given he costs just £5.5m.

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo had a strong first full season in the Premier League with Bournemouth. The step up to the Premier League became easier after a smaller role in the 22/23 season and he massively improved under the new management scoring eight goals and recording four assists. It has been previously in this article but Bournemouth are a contender to improve upon their performances last season and Semenyo will be an important part of that. His connection with players such as Dominic Solanke, Justin Kluivert, and Marcus Tavernier could deepen and this could see him score more goals and provide more assists.

Forwards

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro had a relatively strong first season for Brighton, scoring nine goals and recording three assists for the club from Sussex. He has improved with each season that he has played in England since joining Watford from Fluminense and will be an important part of Brighton’s desire to return to the top 10 of the Premier League. The new Brighton manager, Fabian Huerzler, who joined from St. Pauli this summer, will want to use his skill and attacking talents to fire Brighton back into European contention after they regressed somewhat in Roberto De Zerbi’s second season in charge of the club. At just £5.5m he could be a fantastic option.

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy is a player that we all know. His story will be told for years to come as he is one of the greatest success stories in the history of English football. His rise from playing in the Northern Premier League, England’s seventh and eighth tier, to playing in the English Premier League is quite literally the stuff of legend. The last time Vardy was priced at less than £6m was in his first Premier League season back in 2014/15. He scored five goals and provided 12 assists for his teammates, recording 121 points. His last Premier League season was a struggle, as Leicester were relegated. Vardy was back to his best last season as he scored 18 goals to help Leicester return to the Premier League and could provide some key goals to help Leicester remain in the Premier League. At just £5.5m he could be a brilliant sleeper pick.

Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong did not perform particularly well in his two full seasons in the Premier League. Over 53 appearances he scored just four goals and provided three assists. A return to the Championship and an important role in Russel Martin’s Southampton side got him back to his goalscoring best as he scored 24 goals. He also unlocked a level of creativity in his game providing 13 assists which was eight more than his previous best. Southampton were not a good team during his two seasons in the Premier League with the club but their improvement and his potential desire to improve his Premier League tally could make him a brilliant pick for just £5.5m.

Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye has returned to England after an unsuccessful spell with Marseille in France. He has joined Everton and their fans could have reason to be somewhat excited about the upcoming Premier League season. Ndiaye was superb for Sheffield United in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 Championship seasons, scoring 21 goals and providing 12 assists across those two seasons. He will add a level of dynamism to the front line that could really allow Everton to flex their attacking muscles. Furthermore, the addition of Jesper Lindstrom could help Ndiaye to return to his goalscoring and creative best.