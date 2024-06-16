Highlights Archie Manning was a solid quarterback on bad teams, and his two sons, Peyton and Eli, each won a pair of Super Bowl titles.

Ed McCaffrey was an underrated wide receiver and his son, Christian, is the best running back in the NFL today.

Jackie Slater and Matthew Slater combined to make 17 Pro Bowl appearances.

Throughout the course of NFL history, there have been plenty of phenomenal father-son combos to roll through the league. But while there were many to choose from, we narrowed the list down to the top five.

To show how many great combinations of fathers and sons there have been, just look at the names that didn't make our list.

Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese and Brian Griese. Craig Kupp and current superstar wideout Cooper Kupp. Ronnie Lott, arguably the greatest safety in NFL history, and Ryan Nece, who chose not to use his father's last name to create his own legacy.

Craig "Ironhead" Heyward and Cameron Heyward. Mark Ingram and Mark Ingram II. Kellen Winslow and Kellen Winslow II. John Bosa and the dynamic duo of Nick and Joey Bosa. The list goes on and on.

Here are the five NFL father-son combos that did make the cut.

1 Archie Manning & Peyton Manning/Eli Manning

Archie Manning didn't have outstanding numbers, but Peyton Manning surely made up for it

Don't be fooled by Archie Manning's numbers. Manning was part of the New Orleans Saints teams dubbed the "Aints" due to their embarrassing stretch of poor play, including a 1980 season that saw them go 1-15.

The Saints selected Manning with the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft to help turn around a franchise that hadn't had a winning season since beginning NFL play in 1967. Manning, who missed the entire 1976 season with a shoulder injury, didn't have a lot to work with, and he struggled his way through eight more losing seasons before finishing 8-8 in 1979. Despite the losses, he still managed to make two Pro Bowls (1978, 1979).

Peyton Manning was made the No. 1 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft and had an ugly start to his pro career as well, going 3-13 as a rookie while throwing a league-high 28 interceptions.

But unlike his father, he quickly turned his team around, winning at least 10 games in 11 of his final 12 seasons with the Colts and leading the team to victory in Super Bowl 41. Following a career-threatening neck injury, Manning then went to the Denver Broncos and won a second title.

He was named NFL MVP a record five times and earned 14 trips to the Pro Bowl and 10 All-Pro selections. Manning finished his Hall of Fame career with a regular-season record of 186-79 and threw for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns.

Peyton's younger brother, Eli Manning, was also the top pick in the NFL draft, selected by the San Diego Chargers in 2004. He famously made it clear before the draft he didn't want to play for the Chargers, who drafted him anyway. San Diego eventually traded him to the New York Giants in a deal that brought Philip Rivers to the Bolts.

While Eli didn't put up the numbers Peyton did, he did lead the Giants to a pair of upset Super Bowl victories over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. He was named Super Bowl MVP in both games. Eli was a four-time Pro Bowler and played 16 of his NFL seasons with the Giants, finishing with a regular-season record of 117-117.

2 Clay Matthews Jr. & Clay Matthews III

Clay Matthews Jr. remains eighth on the NFL's all-time list for tackles made in a career

While this portion focuses mostly on Clay Matthews Jr. and his son Clay Matthews III, there's much more to this legendary NFL family.

Clay Matthews Sr. started it all, playing four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 1950 to 1955, taking two years away from the league to serve in the Army during the Korean War.

His son, Clay Matthews Jr., was a linebacker selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He spent 16 years with the Browns before ending his career by playing three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

In four out of five seasons between 1985 and 1989, Matthews Jr. was named to the Pro Bowl. He was also a Second-Team All-Pro selection during the 1984 season after leading the NFL in combined tackles with 126. He led the NFL in that category four times. His 1,595 combined tackles put him eighth on the NFL's all-time leaders list.

His brother, Bruce Matthews, was an offensive lineman who spent 19 years in the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans organization. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007, and his two sons, Kevin and Jake, made the NFL as well.

Clay Matthews III played 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers after they selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He made an instant impact in Green Bay, registering 10 sacks and 51 combined tackles as a rookie outside linebacker. He finished third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Matthews III earned First-Team All-Pro honors in his second year, anchoring a strong defense that helped the Packers win Super Bowl 45 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was named to the Pro Bowl in his first four NFL seasons and six of the first seven.

Matthews III recorded 519 combined tackles during his 10 seasons with the Packers and played one season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 to close out his career. His brother, Casey Matthews, played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles as a middle linebacker.

3 Howie Long & Chris Long/Kyle Long

Howie Long and his two sons did plenty of damage during their NFL careers

Howie Long played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, who selected him in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft.

A 6-foot-5, 268-pound defensive end, Long made a living out of harassing opposing quarterbacks and finished his career with 91.5 sacks. In 1983, Long made the first of five straight Pro Bowls, recording a career-high 13 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro.

Long was a First-Team All-Pro selection in both 1984 and 1985. He combined for 22 sacks during that span and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 1985. He was a Super Bowl champion during the 1983 season and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

Long's oldest son, Chris Long, was the second overall pick in 2008 by the St. Louis Rams. The defensive end out of Virginia played eight seasons with the Rams before signing with the New England Patriots in 2016. With the Pats, he won his first Super Bowl as New England famously rallied after falling behind 28-3 to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

The following season, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and won his second straight Super Bowl.

Howie Long's middle son, Kyle Long, was a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2013. An offensive guard/tackle, Kyle made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. He played seven seasons with the Bears before various injuries forced him from the game.

Long's youngest son, Howie Long Jr., never played in the NFL but once worked in player personnel with the Raiders.

4 Ed McCaffrey & Christian McCaffrey

Ed McCaffrey strung together three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Denver Broncos

Ed McCaffrey might be one of the most underrated wide receivers the NFL has ever seen. Selected in the third round by the New York Giants in the 1991 NFL Draft, McCaffrey played three years with the Giants and one season with the San Francisco 49ers before blossoming with the Denver Broncos. In his one season with the Niners, he was a member of the Steve Young-led squad that won Super Bowl 29.

McCaffrey caught on with the Broncos in 1995 and was a part of two more Super Bowl-winning teams. After two decent seasons in 1996 and 1997, he truly broke out in 1998, catching 64 passes for 1,053 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns. He was named to the only Pro Bowl of his career that season and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

McCaffrey put together three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 1998 to 2000. In 2000, he had his only 100-catch season (101) and racked up a career-high 1,317 receiving yards, also adding nine touchdown receptions. He finished his 13-year career with 7,422 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns.

McCaffrey's son, Christian McCaffrey, has become arguably the best running back in the NFL today. Drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers in 2017, he played five full seasons with the Panthers before being traded to the 49ers during the 2022 season.

With the Panthers, McCaffrey was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2018 after showing his effectiveness as a dual threat out of the backfield. He rushed for 1,387 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns and also caught 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four more TDs.

With the Niners in 2023, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and also rushed for 14 touchdowns. He added 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ed's eldest son, Max, played collegiately at Duke and spent time with five different franchises but only appeared in six NFL games, five with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and one with the Niners in 2018. The youngest of Ed's four sons, Luke McCaffrey, played collegiately at Nebraska and Rice and was selected by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 100th overall pick.

5 Jackie Slater & Matthew Slater

Jackie Slater and Matthew Slater have combined for 17 Pro Bowls

Jackie Slater and his son, Matthew Slater, combined for 17 Pro Bowl seasons during their NFL careers.

Jackie Slater was a Hall of Fame offensive lineman with the Los Angeles Rams from 1976 to 1995, earning seven Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro selections. No offensive lineman in NFL history has played more seasons with the same team than Slater.

Slater played a key role in the success of Rams running back Eric Dickerson. He opened plenty of holes for Dickerson, who rushed for a league-high 1,808 yards as a rookie in 1983 and then an NFL-record 2,105 in 1984. Slater was actually Dickerson's Hall of Fame presenter in 1999 and was inducted himself in 2001.

Matthew Slater was a 10-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. He was a special teams standout and earned Pro Bowl honors in that category for seven straight seasons from 2011 to 2017 and again in three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021. His 10 overall Pro Bowl selections as a special teams player are an NFL record.

A wide receiver by trade, Slater recorded just one catch during his 16-year career with the Patriots.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.