Highlights It is incredibly hard to play in the NBA, yet there is a small populace that has followed in their NBA parents' footsteps.

Throughout recent years, there has been an increase in players with kinship to former NBA players.

The top father-son duos in NBA history include Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, and Domantas Sabonis.

The NBA is one of the hardest leagues to become a part of. On average, only about 1.2 percent to 2 percent of all NCAA Division I men's basketball players are drafted into the NBA each year. Taking that into consideration, it's imperative at a young age to have all the tools necessary to pursue a professional career. An advantage that children of NBA players certainly have.

Being a child of an NBA player isn't a surefire path to becoming an NBA player in the future. Although there are benefits such as recognition, it could potentially lead to more scrutiny along the way. Many have failed to live up to expectations due to their family name, while some have exceeded them.

Throughout the history of the NBA, there have been many father-son duos, but GIVEMESPORT will highlight the five greatest in NBA history.

1 Dell Curry and Stephen Curry

The greatest shooting father-son duo ever

It is a no-brainer as to who the greatest father-son duo in NBA history is. Dell Curry in his playing days was one of the greatest shooters that the NBA had to offer, while his son cemented himself as the greatest shooter in the history of the league.

Dell Curry and Stephen Curry Career Stats Category Dell Curry Stephen Curry PTS 11.7 24.8 REB 2.4 4.7 AST 1.8 6.4 3P% 40.2 40.8 3PA 2.9 9.2

Curry was one of the first pure shooters in the NBA during the 1990s, which was a time known for the heavy emphasis on scoring in the paint. His best season of his career was during the 1993-94 season, where he averaged 16.3 points on 40.3 percent three-point shooting en route to being named the Sixth Man of the Year.

Stephen Curry made his name known around the world before he even stepped foot on an NBA court due to his polarizing performance in college. After leading the Davidson Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2009, Curry's outstanding range highlighted a brand of basketball that neither the NCAA nor NBA had witnessed before.

Although there was doubt regarding whether Curry could succeed at the next level, he blew every bit of expectation away as he's established himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. In 2016, he became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history while leading the Golden State Warriors to a 73-9 record, which stands as the greatest regular season in the existence of the league.

Aside from the four championships, and countless other accolades, Steph Curry was the catalyst for the change in the course of how basketball is played. Dell has another son in the NBA, Seth Curry, who is also a great shooter, but unfortunately, was given the impossible task of overcoming his brother's shadow.

2 Joe Bryant and Kobe Bryant

The two creators of the 'Mamba Mentality'

The relationship between Joe and Kobe Bryant is one of tough love that was reflected in the way they approached the basketball court. The 'Mamba Mentality' that is desired by many wasn't birthed by the late Kobe Bryant but inherited from his father.

Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant spent eight years in the NBA. During his first four years, he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and was a crucial member during the team's 1997 NBA Finals run, in which they fell short against Bill Walton and the Portland Trail Blazers.

He spent the next four years of his career with the San Diego Clippers (now the Los Angeles Clippers), and Houston Rockets. He would take his talents overseas to France and Italy, where Kobe Bryant would spend most of his adolescent years learning a different style of basketball, which was essential in his development.

Bryant eventually declared for the 1996 NBA Draft straight out of high school and was drafted 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on draft day. He would go on to become arguably the greatest player in Lakers' history.

Joe Bryant and Kobe Bryant Career Stats Category Joe Bryant Kobe Bryant PTS 8.7 25.0 REB 4.0 5.2 AST 1.7 4.7 STL 0.9 1.4 FG% 45.0 44.7

In his 20 years in the NBA, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, 5-time NBA champion, the 2007-08 NBA MVP, and selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame and NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Bryant is recognized as one of the most impactful athletes of all time and accredited by peers and those after him as their inspiration for the passion they have for their craft. The unwavering fire that Kobe Bryant had that pushed him to be the best was molded to his liking, but the seed that started it all was planted by his father, Joe Bryant, at a young age.

3 Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson

A family of success and champions

Just like his backcourt teammate, Klay Thompson is a descendant of basketball royalty, as his father, Mychal Thompson, was a prominent NBA player during his prime. Although never named an All-Star, Mychal Thompson was an integral piece of championship teams.

Drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the first overall pick in the 1978 NBA Draft, Thompson was expected to become the face of the Trail Blazers following the departure of franchise legend, Bill Walton. Thompson was never able to fully step into that role as he only averaged 20+ points once in his career, which was with Portland in the 1981-82 season.

The two parties would part way in 1986 as the Trail Blazers traded Thompson to the San Antonio Spurs. He would only play half a season with the Spurs before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, which proved to be an exceptional deal as the Lakers would go on to win the 1987 and 1988 NBA championships. Thompson's play was indicative of winning, and it is evident that the gene had been passed to his son.

Mychal Thompson and Klay Thompson Career Stats Category Mychal Thompson Klay Thompson PTS 13.7 19.6 REB 7.4 3.3 AST 2.3 2.3 FG% 50.4 45.3 3P% 8.3 41.3

Klay Thompson is widely recognized as one of the greatest three-point shooters ever. During the prime years of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, Thompson was incredibly lethal due to his ability to impact the game without the ball in his hands.

Thompson still holds the record for most three-pointers in a single game with 14, against the Chicago Bulls on October 29, 2018. The most absurd fact about this performance is that he accomplished this feat without playing in the fourth quarter.

The other half of the 'Splash Brothers' is highly decorated as a four-time champion, five-time All-Star, and two-time All-NBA player in his career. This father-son duo's impact on the history of the NBA can't be understated as they are crucial to the story of the league.

4 Gary Payton and Gary Payton II

Two different eras, the same defensive menaces

With many fathers and sons, it's quite easy to tell the relationship due to external similarities, such as the resemblance of facial features. However, with Gary Payton and Gary Payton II, defensive skill is the trait that proves their kinship.

Gary Payton is recognized as one of the greatest defenders in NBA history, and for good reason. Before Marcus Smart won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, Gary Payton was the last guard to win the award in the 1995-96 season.

Payton is highly accomplished as a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA, nine-time All-Defensive, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. In 2006, he was able to capture the last piece of hardware his career was missing and that was an NBA championship as a rotation piece for the Miami Heat.

Gary Payton II's career didn't unfold in the same fashion as his father in terms of being one of the top players in the NBA. For the first five years of his career, he struggled to maintain a consistent role in a team, playing less than 25 games each season for three different teams. However, once becoming a member of the Warriors in 2021, he thrived in his first official home.

Gary Payton and Gary Payton II Career Stats Category Gary Payton Gary Payton II PTS 16.3 5.5 REB 3.9 2.6 AST 6.7 1.1 STL 1.8 1.0 FG% 46.6 55.1

Payton's contributions aren't represented perfectly by the stat sheet due to the intangible ways he's able to impact the game. Payton II was a crucial member of the 2021–22 Warriors roster that won the 2022 NBA championship. Although standing at 6-foot-2, he demonstrated outstanding versatility on defense, not backing down from any opposing player in front of him.

Payton II is a perfect example of crafting your own identity and not living in the shadow of a parent, which many up-and-coming sons of NBA players can take a lesson from and adapt to their careers.

5 Arvydas Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis

Dominant Lithuanian big men who have imposed their will on the league

Many NBA fans were robbed of the prime years of Arvydas Sabonis, but despite playing his first NBA game at 31 years old, the Lithuanian big man displayed the skills that made him highly sought after by front-office personnel.

Sabonis was a conflict of interest during the height of the Soviet Union's control over Europe. Sabonis was originally drafted with the 77th overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, but the pick was voided due to Sabonis being under 21 years old at the time. In 1986, the Portland Trail Blazers took the risk of drafting Sabonis with the 24th overall pick. However, he was not allowed to play by the Soviet authorities.

It wasn't until the 1994-95 season that Sabonis suited up in the NBA for the Trail Blazers, where he finished as the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year. Despite not garnering the level of success he hoped for in the NBA, Sabonis was still selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame due to his impact on basketball at the international level.

Sabonis was highly influential with his outstanding play in the 1992 Olympics, helping Lithuania earn the bronze medal, which was their first medal in basketball as an independent state. His impact on basketball was huge and carried over to his son Domantas Sabonis, who took the torch from his father and ran with it.

Arvydas Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis Career Stats Category Arvydas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis PTS 12.0 15.7 REB 7.3 10.3 AST 2.1 4.8 FG% 50.0 55.6 BLK 1.1 0.5

The correlation between Domantas Sabonis and his father is as clear as day. Sabonis possesses the same passing skill and exceptional rebounding ability that his father did during his playing days. In his seven years as an NBA player, Sabonis is a three-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA, and two-time rebound champion during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Although playing in an era with dominant big men such as Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Davis, Sabonis has evolved into one of the best centers in the NBA, despite whether the mainstream media gives him the recognition he deserves. Somewhat similar to the tribulations his father had to face during his years in the league.