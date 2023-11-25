Highlights YouTube has become a major platform for gaming, with FIFA being one of the most popular categories and many YouTubers making a name for themselves in the industry.

Since its creation in 2005, YouTube has been somewhat of a media revelation and now boasts a monthly viewership of over 2.5 billion people with over 5 billion videos being watched on the platform daily. It has caused the rise of some of today’s biggest social media personalities from Mr Beast to KSI and many names in between.

Although the platform covers genres of every variety, one of its most popular categories is gaming and there aren’t many bigger names in the industry than EA Sports’ FIFA title. Now known by the new name of EA Sports FC 24, the video game series has been around since 1993 and its rise in popularity has coincided with the rapid growth of YouTube. Many social media stars of today started as FIFA YouTubers and everyone on our list has left a lasting impact on the FIFA YouTube industry.

Much like football clubs, everyone who plays FIFA has their favourite FIFA YouTuber so ranking the top 25 is no easy feat but that’s what we’re doing today! With big names ranging from ChrisMD to KSI, who comes out on top?

Our ranking factors

To rank these YouTubers we have used a few different factors, as you can see below.

Subscriber count

Longevity

Iconic status

Influence on the genre

Entertainment value

Through a combination of these different factors, we have done our best to put together what we deem a comprehensive and fair ranking.

The subscriber count is likely to change as each of the creators listed increase in popularity. Please note that all figures have been taken from YouTube at the time of writing.

Starting our list at 25, we have Bulgarian YouTuber Krasi. Krasi has been on the FIFA circuit since the late noughties and began his career as a professional player, ranking highly in many tournaments before later focusing on YouTube.

A quick look at some of his YouTube thumbnails gives you a decent idea of what to expect from him, energy, passion and some good rage compilations! He is perhaps most famous among those less familiar with his work for the infamous “I’m gonna break my monitor, I swear” meme that came about during a particularly intense moment of FIFA rage.

Name YouTube Subscribers Krasi 581k

At 24 on the list, we have our one and only female representative in Fangs. Fangs is an American YouTuber and although she has gone quiet in recent years having started a family, she was quite iconic during some of the early years of the FIFA YouTube scene. She frequently recorded clips with members of the Sidemen YouTube supergroup amongst others and was even jokingly referred to as Miniminter’s mother due to a similarity in looks, even despite the small age difference. In recent years Fangs has been one of many to enter the world of YouTuber boxing but lost her only fight via TKO in April.

Name YouTube Subscribers Fangs 1.35m

23rd on our list is British YouTuber CapgunTom. CapgunTom has been part of the FIFA YouTube scene since 2008 and is best known for his pack openings and excitable reactions along with a few rage compilations. Although his subscriber count has somewhat stagnated in recent years, he remains a familiar face to those who have been around the FIFA YouTube scene since the early days.

CapgunTom also has a second YouTube channel that he shares with fellow YouTuber Oakelfish called ‘Absolute Bandits’. In their videos, they compete in a series of golf-based challenges against other YouTubers such as Callux and W2S.

Name YouTube Subscribers CapgunTom 997k

Next up at number 22 is Calfreezy and although many people now know him as a YouTube vlogger and entertainer, much of his original content was through FIFA videos. His energy and humour have won him over 4 million subscribers on the platform and he continues to upload regularly along with appearing in videos alongside some of the UK’s biggest creators. He also co-hosts ‘The Fellas Podcast’ with YouTuber, TheBurntChip.

Calfreezy was also the captain of the YouTube All-Stars team at the Sidemen charity match in both 2016 and 2017 but in recent years he has been featured in defence for the Sidemen team.

Name YouTube Subscribers Calfreezy 4.18m

Now it may seem harsh to have arguably the best FIFA player on the planet all the way down at 21st on this list but simply put, there are better FIFA content creators out there. However, if you are looking for pro player controller and camera settings or custom tactics, then there aren’t many better places to look than TekKz’s YouTube channel. The guy has won everything within the FIFA eSports scene and is the most successful FIFA eSports player of all time. This includes 11 titles in his three-season career to date, including the eChampions League. He has also represented the Liverpool eSports team on several occasions.

Name YouTube Subscribers DhTekKz 850k

Although Inception FC may be an unfamiliar name to many reading this list, he certainly deserves his place in the top 20. The Portuguese Canadian creator joined YouTube in 2013 and in recent years has been uploading almost daily FIFA content. He uploads everything from rants about the quality of the game to some of the most in-depth and precise player reviews you can find on the platform. With the slow start to content and some of the significant faults in the game, Inception has become an increasingly familiar face in recent weeks with his passionate videos on the current state of the game. I highly recommend grabbing some popcorn and giving one or two a watch. It is guaranteed fireworks!

Name YouTube Subscribers Inception FC 268k

In a change from many of the names on this list; especially those of the early era of FIFA YouTubers, BorasLegend is a much more reserved creator. With Boras, there is very little whinging and whining about things not going his way and he is more than happy to commend his opponents on good passages of play. The Swedish pro player has also created some excellent custom tactics in recent years all centred around attacking fun football to make FIFA as enjoyable as possible for the casual. His 4321 custom tactics for FIFA 23 were a fan favourite for most of the year.

Name YouTube Subscribers BorasLegend 548k

Although certainly one of the biggest names on this list with over 5 million subscribers, ChrisMD only ranks in 18th due to the nature of his content. Although he is no doubt an excellent YouTuber and FIFA videos were and are a part of his content, he is better known for his football challenges and his boisterous claim that he is better at free kicks than most Premier League Players. One of Jersey’s very own, ChrisMD has made football videos with some of the biggest names in the sport including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and members of the current Arsenal squad. In recent years, Ben Foster has been a regular collaborator with ChrisMD, filming several challenge videos.

Name YouTube Subscribers ChrisMD 5.92m

At number 17 is another FIFA/Football YouTuber in Miniminter. Part of the massive Sidemen group, Miniminter has gained over 10 million subscribers due to a variety of content on his channels. In the early days of his career, this was mostly FIFA content but he only ranks 17th as he has been much more influential on YouTube for his footballing content. Much like ChrisMD, Miniminter has made videos with many big names of the modern day. This includes one particularly iconic clip involving a rabona and Kevin De Bruyne. If you haven’t seen it already, you won’t regret giving it a watch!

Name YouTube Subscribers Miniminter 10.3m

Harry Hesketh is another former pro player to make this list and he was a regular at some of the world’s biggest tournaments. On YouTube, he is best known for his impressive challenge videos in which he somehow always finishes 20-0 in FUT Champions. A mean feat in itself, it’s even more impressive when you consider the teams he is using. Using everything from full bronze teams to teams full of out-of-position players, Harry Hesketh continues to rack up the wins with ease. If you have ever played FUT Champions, you know just how insane that is given most of us are aiming for a respectable 11 wins!

Name YouTube Subscribers Harry Hesketh 846k

Although Spencer FC is perhaps now best known for creating the YouTube football team Hashtag United, most of his early content was FIFA-related. He is also the creator of the Wembley Cup and remains influential on the FIFA and YouTube scene. In recent years, he has co-commentated the Sidemen charity match alongside Stephen Tries to great acclaim from fans of the pair and the YouTube group.

His side Hashtag United has now climbed the football pyramid all the way up to the seventh tier of the English Football League having only entered non-league football in 2018. Hopes are high for the side that one day they may reach the football league itself.

Name YouTube Subscribers Spencer FC 1.95m

At 14, we have Portuguese YouTuber AA9skillz. Skillz has been on the YouTube scene since 2011 and continues to upload daily on FC24. His content includes everything from going 20-0 in FUT Champions to tips for a ‘road to glory’.

Skillz first began posting back in 2012 under the name Justintv and has gone on to make almost 4000 videos on his main channel. During that time, he has competed against some of the biggest names on the YouTube scene, including KSI.

As well as playing FIFA, Skillz also post content about other eSports games such as Madden and NBA on his other channels.

Name YouTube Subscribers AA9skillz 2.09m

At 13, we have our only foreign language YouTuber in DJMaRiio and although I can’t pretend I knew an awful lot about him before compiling this list, DJMaRiio’s influence on the Spanish FIFA scene is unrivalled. He’s made content with some of the biggest creators on this list and also recorded videos with the likes of Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho just to name a couple.

DJMaRiio is also one of the partners of the eSports club, DUX Gaming and also has a stake in Gerard Piqué’s Kings League as the President of Ultimate Móstoles. Ultimate Móstoles are the current reigning champions of the fast-growing tournament.

Name YouTube Subscribers DJMaRiio 9.1m

With perhaps the most unique story on the list, Pieface23 ranks in 12th place. Before joining the FIFA YouTube scene, Pieface was a manager at McDonald’s but gained fame upon finishing fourth in the 2015 series of Big Brother. After the series, the Plymouth fan quit his job and began his YouTube career and hasn’t looked back since.

Like others on this list, Pieface has certainly provided one or two excellent memes through his content in recent years that fans will no doubt recognise.

Pieface is another name on this list to have appeared at the Sidemen charity match having appeared in goal during the 2022 edition sporting an old-school Lev Yashin style cap.

Name YouTube Subscribers Pieface23 640k

Eleventh on our list is Manny. Brother of Sidemen member TBJZL, Manny is part of a seriously successful trio of brothers with the third of the Brown brothers, Jed, recently signing a contract with League Two Crawley Town. An accomplished footballer himself, Manny has been influential on the UK YouTube scene for years and his FIFA content continues to receive strong views.

His videos vary from pack openings to gameplay and his most recent series, ‘Jed to Glory’, features his brother’s FC24 card. In the series, Manny is aiming to upgrade his brother’s card via the new Evolutions feature in the hope of getting him to a 99 at the end of the year.

Name YouTube Subscribers Manny 2.14m

Kicking off our top 10 we have ZwebackHD. Widely regarded as one of the funniest and most unique FIFA creators, the Swiss-born YouTuber has a huge variety of content on his channel. His intros are entertaining verging on absurd, sometimes including movie-style five-minute sequences, and his obsessions with some cult hero cards of the game make for great viewing If you’re looking for a YouTuber who doesn’t take themselves too seriously then you don’t have many better options out there than Zweback. His content and unique style deservedly earn him a place in our top 10 and perhaps he is hard done by not to be higher.

Name YouTube Subscribers ZwebackHD 1.08m

At number nine we have another American-based YouTuber in NickRTFM. RTFM is an abbreviation for RunTheFUTMarket and as such, he is probably best known for his ability to make coins on the Ultimate Team market. That said, he is also an excellent FIFA player in his own right and regularly finishes Rank 1 in FUT Champions including 20-0 weekends. Not afraid to express his opinion on the state of the game, he is a great YouTuber to watch if you want to improve and also if you want to better understand some of the important workings of the FIFA series as a whole.

Name YouTube Subscribers NickRTFM 742k

Danny Aarons is perhaps the biggest star of the newer generation of FIFA YouTubers having only joined the scene in 2018. His rise since then has been rapid and he very much represents the average FIFA player in that he is not afraid to show his frustration when things aren’t going his way. He is very much a throwback to the early generation of FIFA YouTubers where the mantra was very much, “the louder the better” and his love of Karim Adeyemi and Silas Katompa Mvumpa in his RTGs has rapidly drawn viewers to his channel. He also featured in this year’s Sidemen charity match and so was on hand to witness IShowSpeed's woeful penalty attempt.

Name YouTube Subscribers Danny Aarons 1.54m

Number seven on our list is a FIFA YouTuber who has been around since the beginning in MattHDGamer. He continues to make content now but perhaps he is best known for his FIFA 13 series ‘Bronze Beasts’ in which he took his full bronze team up against some of the best teams and won. Although nowadays FIFA is all about the meta, back in the early years of ultimate team, it was quite possible to run bronze and silver teams that were capable of beating even the most star-studded of oppositions. MattHDGamer’s series was a testament to this and it is well worth a watch even ten years later.

Name YouTube Subscribers MattHDGamer 2.44m

Bateson87 has been around the FIFA scene for years and he is definitely known for one thing above all: having some of the most ridiculously expensive Ultimate Teams available on the game. He loves a good pack opening and is iconic within the community. You can also guarantee that his team will include the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Ruud Gullit and Pelé on day one of each new game. If you want to see what your ultimate team could look like with unlimited spending power, then Bateson is the one to check out. On top of this, his content remains entertaining even after years on the circuit and he is always looking for ways to freshen things up.

Name YouTube Subscribers Bateson87 1.61m