Being selected in the top five of the NBA Draft would generally mean a lot of expectations for a player to turn into a franchise cornerstone. However, when it comes to the fifth overall selection, the results have been a bit of a mixed bag.

From 2000 to 2009, only three of the players selected with the fifth overall pick in the draft made it to the All-Star Game at some point in their careers. Only two of them made multiple appearances.

The track record from 2010 onward gets a little bit better. Four players selected with the fifth overall pick have made an All-Star appearance since 2010. Once again, only two of those players made multiple All-Star games.

By comparison to some of the other draft positions in the top five, like the first overall pick or the third overall pick, the track record is not as strong by the time one gets to the fifth pick. There has certainly been a fair share of stars, but there have also been a handful of busts.

Even the stars here, by comparison to the rest of the top five, are modest. However, there is one massive exception to that statement.

Before looking at the best players to be selected with the fifth pick since 2000, an honorable mention deserves to go out to Darius Garland . The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard enjoyed a breakout campaign in the 2021-22 season but has stagnated a bit since. There is still a chance that Garland's career catches enough momentum for him to break through into the top five eventually.

5 De'Aaron Fox – Sacramento Kings (2017)

Fox has shown some serious strides in recent years

Rarely do the Sacramento Kings find themselves on the positive side of the spectrum when it comes to conversations about top lottery picks. Today, they will actually find themselves there twice. The first of those two instances revolves around their selection of De'Aaron Fox in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The 2017 NBA Draft was a strong year for the draft overall, producing six players who have already been named All-Stars in their careers. While Fox is not quite on the same level as the headliners of Jayson Tatum , Donovan Mitchell , and Bam Adebayo , he certainly leads the next tier of stars.

The star duo of Fox and Domantas Sabonis managed to do the unthinkable in the 2022-23 season. They led the Kings back to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Despite a 46-36 record in the 2023-24 campaign, they could not replicate that feat as they lost in the NBA Play-In Tournament to the New Orleans Pelicans .

De'Aaron Fox – Offensive Growth Season PPG TS% APG AST% 2019-20 21.1 55.8 6.8 35.3 2020-21 25.2 56.5 7.2 32.7 2021-22 23.2 54.9 5.6 26.8 2022-23 25.0 59.9 6.1 29.6 2023-24 26.6 56.7 5.6 25.2

Fox burst onto the scene in the 2019-20 season as a 20-plus point-per-game scorer. He took another leap in the 2020-21 season in that department, averaging 25 or more points per game in three of the last four seasons. His passing has kept up sufficiently with his scoring during that time as well.

The Kings star should project to be a fringe All-Star for the foreseeable future. He is easily one of the best draft picks that the organization has made since 2000.

4 DeMarcus Cousins – Sacramento Kings (2010)

Cousins enjoyed a solid run as the league's best center

Once again, the Kings actually nailed this selection in the disappointing 2010 NBA Draft. The overall quality of the 2010 class was somewhat poor, but Sacramento managed to walk away with a multi-time All-Star when they selected DeMarcus Cousins at fifth overall.

Cousins is a bit of a polarizing player. On one hand, Cousins was a stat sheet stuffer during his best years. Most would agree that he was probably the league's best center at the time.

DeMarcus Cousins – Career Peak (2013-18) Category Stat PPG 25.2 RPG 11.9 APG 3.9 SPG 1.5 BPG 1.4 FG% 46.6 TS% 55.5 WS 32.0

On the other hand, the Kings were terrible with Cousins as their leading guy. The Kings' best season with Cousins resulted in a record of 33-49.

Was the Kings' incompetence at proper roster construction the biggest reason for their shortcomings? Or was Cousins miscast as the franchise guy? It was probably a combination of both, to some extent.

Cousins put up some gaudy numbers, but somebody had to for those Kings teams. To be fair, Cousins may have had a completely different career arc with a franchise that knew what they were doing.

Unfortunately for Cousins, a torn Achilles cost him an opportunity to potentially do some real damage in his career as a co-star to Anthony Davis for the Pelicans.

3 Kevin Love – Memphis Grizzlies (2008)

Love went from double-double machine to NBA champion

Kevin Love was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies , but he found his way to the Minnesota Timberwolves as a part of a package centered around swapping him and fellow 2008 NBA Draft pick O.J. Mayo. By his second season, Love established himself as a double-double machine for the Timberwolves.

Kevin Love – Stats with the Timberwolves Category Stat PPG 19.2 RPG 12.2 FG% 45.1 3P% 36.2 TS% 56.6

On top of being a walking double-double, Love also proved himself as a very capable option to stretch the court from the big man position. All of those qualities proved to be quite attractive for the Cavaliers when LeBron James decided to return to Cleveland and was in need of a third star next to him and Kyrie Irving .

In order to acquire Love, the Cavaliers traded a massive package centered around the number one pick of the 2014 NBA Draft: Andrew Wiggins . Love did not quite translate his success with the Wolves over to the Cavaliers, but the newly assembled trio was good enough to capture one of the most legendary championships in NBA history.

Love made two more All-Star appearances with the Cavaliers before eventually winding up with the Miami Heat to wind down his career. Voters will have an interesting choice to make when his name eventually comes up on the ballot for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

2 Trae Young – Dallas Mavericks (2018)

Young is one of the top stars from a loaded 2018 draft

By now, everyone should know that Luka Dončić and Trae Young were traded for each other on the evening of the 2018 NBA Draft. While the Atlanta Hawks certainly walked away from that deal as the losers, Young is certainly one of the best selections made with the fifth overall pick since 2000.

Trae Young – Offensive Production Over The Years Season PPG TS% APG OWS 2019-20 29.6 59.5 9.3 5.3 2020-21 25.3 58.9 9.4 5.9 2021-22 28.4 60.3 9.7 9.0 2022-23 26.2 57.3 10.2 5.3 2023-24 25.7 58.5 10.8 4.0

There are question marks surrounding the limitations of building a team around Young due to his defensive shortcomings. However, no one will argue with the fact that Young is a juggernaut on the offensive side.

Ice Trae has posted steady and consistent offensive production since his second year in the league. He even managed to lead the Hawks to a Conference Finals appearance in the 2020-21 season.

Young could be on the move in the near future if the Hawks decide to embrace a full-scale rebuild where they feel better off without him. One would imagine he would command a considerable price on the trade market.

1 Dwyane Wade – Miami Heat (2003)

Wade was one of the best shooting guards to ever play basketball

© Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever a list of this nature rolls around, there is usually an expectation that the 2003 NBA Draft will make an appearance somewhere. Except for Darko Miličić, the rest of the legendary top five from the 2003 draft stand quite tall. However, even Miličić has a list that usually has a spot reserved for him.

Dwyane Wade joins LeBron as the other player from the 2003 NBA Draft who tops their respective draft selection. Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh both made appearances in the top five of their respective draft positions as well.

For most, Wade has a resume that has earned him the title of being the third-best shooting guard in NBA history. While there is some dispute in that regard, Wade gets the benefit of the doubt most often.

Dwyane Wade – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 22.0 RPG 4.7 APG 5.4 SPG 1.5 BPG 0.8 FG% 48.0 All-Star Selections 13 All-NBA Selections 8 All-Defensive Team Selections 3 NBA Titles 3 Finals MVPs 1 Career Win Shares 120.7

One of the biggest standouts of Wade's legendary career will always be his 2006 NBA Finals performance. Wade played like a man possessed.

After the Dallas Mavericks went up 2-0 in the series, the Heat superstar put on a clinic. Wade averaged 39.3 points per game at 50.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. That series will always be remembered as one of the most dominant individual Finals performances of all time.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.