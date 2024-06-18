Highlights Jaylen Brown secured his place as Finals MVP due to consistent performance in a well-constructed team.

Despite not having eye-popping numbers, Brown's contributions were pivotal.

The Boston Celtics' success was a result of a strong team effort rather than a standout individual performance.

The Boston Celtics finished off the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to secure their record-breaking 18th championship. They beat the Mavericks 106-88, breaking the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for most titles in NBA history.

The Celtics were an incredibly well-constructed team. They did a great job finding talent in the draft when they selected Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in their respective NBA Draft classes. Boston then filled out the surrounding roster with some well-thought-out trades for Derrick White, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Jrue Holiday.

They had, by far, the best net rating in the regular season, and they carried that success over to the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics dominated every series, closing out each matchup in five games or fewer.

When the time came, and someone had to be selected as Finals MVP for this well-oiled machine, Brown got the nod. He joined an elite group of players throughout NBA history to have that honor bestowed upon him.

Brown played a pivotal role in this Celtics championship, there is no doubt about that. When it comes to ranking how he stacks up against some of his recent counterparts to also take home those honors, Brown has some stiff competition.

5 Jaylen Brown (2024)

Brown was an important cog, but he had the strongest supporting cast

Brown deserves his flowers. In the Eastern Conference Finals, he was named MVP for his efforts. Now, he has added Finals MVP to his impressive resume from this playoff run. However, when it comes to the eye-popping numbers one expects from a Finals MVP, Brown simply does not have them.

Brown's Finals MVP Stats PPG 20.8 RPG 5.4 APG 5.0 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.8 FG% 44.0 3P% 23.5

Brown said it best himself last night when he was speaking about how this Finals MVP is shared. He deserves a lot of kudos for being the Celtics' most consistent player throughout the series. Likewise, Brown put in a lot of work on the defensive side of the basketball. It was particularly noticeable in Game 5 as he was hounding Luka Dončić.

This Celtics team was just built way too strong to really require a series-defining performance from any individual. Brown was the best player in the series for a great team, but it was the overall team effort of the Celtics that brought home this title. That should not be considered a knock on Brown, it is meant to be more kudos to Brad Stevens for how thorough of a job he did assembling this team.

4 LeBron James (2020)

James was his usual, brilliant self in the NBA Bubble

2020 was a weird year. That feels like the understatement of the century. The world had to navigate through a global pandemic, figuring things out as it all went along. The NBA came up with a great solution to finish their regular season: the bubble. A lot of punditry has surrounded this NBA championship, but at the end of the day, every team had the same circumstances and opportunity to win.

The fact that this championship is so discussed and discredited may have more to do with who won it than anything else. It's no secret that both the Lakers and LeBron James receive their fair share of criticism and hate. The fact of the matter is that the Lakers did win a championship and James did perform at an elite level to capture the fourth Finals MVP of his career.

James' Finals MVP Stats PPG 29.8 RPG 11.8 APG 8.5 SPG 1.2 BPG 0.5 FG% 59.1 3P% 49.7

It was truly hard to place this Finals MVP at fourth on the list. That is more of a testament to the performances that follow this one than it is a discredit to LeBron's individual greatness. Unlike the previous entry, James' numbers do pop off the charts. He nearly averaged a 30-point triple-double in the five-game series against the Miami Heat.

The Lakers felt like a team of destiny in 2020. After the heartbreaking passing of Kobe Bryant earlier in the year, it only seemed fitting that the season would end with the Lakers standing on the NBA mountaintop. LeBron made sure that is exactly what would happen with this performance. The Heat just could not find a single player on their team to adequately provide any resistance against The King.

3 Stephen Curry (2022)

Curry finally received his long-desired Finals MVP

Stephen Curry had a hard time winning Finals MVPs before the 2022 NBA Finals. In 2015, the voters favored Andre Iguodala for the defensive impact he had on slowing down LeBron. When one considers James was without a co-star and his efficiency was always going to dip in those circumstances, there is a case to be made that Iguodala's impact was a touch overplayed.

However, that is how Curry lost out on his first bid to win Finals MVP. Then, Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors. He took back-to-back Finals MVP honors in 2017 and 2018 when the Warriors won two more championships. 2022 was finally Curry's moment to shine and boy did he deliver.

Curry's FInals MVP Stats PPG 31.2 RPG 6.0 APG 5.0 SPG 2.0 BPG 0.2 FG% 48.2 3P% 43.7

Many will argue this was the Warriors' weakest supporting cast around Curry for a championship. This should speak to the kind of heavy lifting Curry needed to do in these finals to ensure the Warriors would come out on top. He only really had one outing in these Finals that can be considered an off night. Every other performance was Chef Curry at his absolute best.

The standout game in these finals where Curry's impact was truly felt was Game 4 of the series, down 2-1 to the Celtics. Curry had a 43-point double-double, adding 10 rebounds to the performance.

When all was said and done, Curry captured the last major individual accolade that had eluded him. There is no doubt that this series did wonders for the already great legacy of the best shooter to ever play the game.

2 Nikola Jokić (2023)

Jokic silenced all the critics with his incredible playoff run

The discourse around Nikola Jokić and his MVP seasons was getting ugly. There were a lot of narratives being thrown around regarding the validity of his individual greatness due to the lack of playoff success for the Denver Nuggets. All context was being thrown out the window to push this incredibly silly narrative and discourse.

2023 gave Jokić the chance to lead a team through the playoffs that was back at full strength. With this opportunity, it felt as though Jokić was punishing teams and critics for their lack of faith. He felt so undeniable throughout that run that by the time his team got to the NBA Finals, it almost felt like a foregone conclusion that they would win and he would dominate. Both those things ended up being true.

Jokić's Finals MVP Stats PPG 30.2 RPG 14.0 APG 7.2 SPG 0.8 BPG 1.4 FG% 58.3 3P% 42.1

One almost starts to feel bad for the Heat. They ran into the best player in the world, at the top of his game, in the 2020 NBA Finals. Then history repeated itself in 2023. Jokić had displayed, clear as day for everyone to see, that he was the new holder of that title and there should be little debate about it.

Bam Adebayo is a great defender, but he had no chance of keeping up with the level of dominance that Jokić had on display. It's almost surprising that Miami managed to win even one game in this series.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo (2021)

The Greek Freak was a force of nature

There could be some debate between the top two spots on this list. Both candidates certainly have a case and one would not be blamed for choosing either. Ultimately, the all-around dominance of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 NBA Finals is hard to ignore.

Antetokounmpo's Finals MVP Stats PPG 35.2 RPG 13.2 APG 5.0 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.8 FG% 61.8 3P% 20.0

Giannis' performance against the Phoenix Suns truly has a case for being included among some of the greatest Finals MVPs of all time. He was as consistent as one could imagine and once his team fell behind 0-2, he took it up another notch.

He had a number of signature moments in this series that really stand out when looking back. The incredible recovery he had to block DeAndre Ayton late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 had people's jaws on the floor. That helped propel his team to a crucial win, tying up the series.

After helping his team go up 3-2 in a tight Game 5, Giannis saved his masterpiece for the very last game of this series. He scored 50 points in Game 6 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for the team in 1971. Not a bad NBA Finals from a player criticized for only being able to run and dunk.

