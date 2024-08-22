Highlights Rod Strickland utilized quick and effective finishing moves against opponents in the 1990s.

Allen Iverson used his speed and ball handling to finish plays with style.

LeBron James, the king of finishers, showcases flashy skills with a 75 percent success rate at the rim.

Perhaps the most critical aspect of a basketball player’s game is to finish what they started. This is no different in the NBA , where offensive players must finish moves by scoring a basket, whether by driving to the net or shooting from distance.

Some of the game’s greatest players have become known for their finishing skills. The feat involves completing a play by scoring and doing so in style.

Finishing is not simply about completing a play but how the player did it — often in a grandeurous fashion.

Basketball involves several skills players can utilize to improve and show off, gaining traction and elevating their status into superstardom.

From dribbling and ball handling to dunking and finishing, these aspects combine to form a player’s offensive game.

The following are the five greatest finishers in NBA history.

5 Rod Strickland

Strickland became known for his quick and effective finishers

The 1990s were filled with feisty, charismatic characters, bringing a new edge to the NBA. One of those players was Rod Strickland, and he became known for opponents essentially being unable to stop him.

Rod Strickland – Career Shooting Stats Category Stat PTS 13.2 FG% 45.4 3PT% 28.2 FT% 72.1 eFG% 46.2

When Strickland was in possession of the ball, he darted to the basket using lanes no one else could see, allowing him to unleash quick and effective finishers.

Defenders had essentially no chance against him, and Strickland made his opponents look foolish, transforming finishing into a work of art.

4 Allen Iverson

Iverson used his size to create lanes and finish plays

The NBA may be a big man’s league, but that doesn’t mean smaller players have never thrived.

Allen Iverson was one of those guys, and he took the league by storm in the mid-1990s despite possessing a small frame.

“[Iverson] played like a 6-foot-8-inch guard. He was one of the greatest finishers we’ve ever seen. You could never question his heart. Ever.” – LeBron James

Due to his smaller stature, Iverson had to rely on other methods to score, including his speed and impressive ball handling to generate deadly dekes. But his ability to finish was second to none, backed up by one of the game’s all-time greatest finishers, LeBron James .

3 Russell Westbrook

Westbrook was one of the peak finishers during his prime

Russell Westbrook is one of those players who stand the test of time, and his name remains one of the league’s biggest and most famous, even in the latter stages of his career.

Russell Westbrook – Career Shooting Stats Category Stat PTS 21.7 FG% 43.8 3PT% 30.4 FT% 77.6 eFG% 46.9

Westbrook has become one of the game’s deadliest finishers. During his peak, Westbrook would use his speed to drive the ball to the basket, either softly elevating it to the rim as if the ball was made of thin air or driving to the net to unleash wild power dunks.

2 Kyrie Irving

Irving uses his elite control to finish plays

When analyzing Kyrie Irving as a basketball player, there is little doubt that he is one of the greatest players in the game today. He has elite offensive skills, impeccable ball handling and control and second-to-none finishing.

Irving has become known for using the glass as his friend, with his layups gliding out of his hand and into the basket with ease. The ball often lands in the basket via unusual angles, and this is backed up by the stats: Irving has finished at a 58 percent clip in the restricted area for his career.

Kyrie Irving – Career Shooting Stats Category Stat PTS 23.6 FG% 47.4 3PT% 39.3 FT% 88.6 eFG% 53.9

His finishing ability comes courtesy of his ball handling. His otherworldly control allows him to perform a series of fakes against opponents, which creates lanes to the basket.

Irving is still working on cementing his legacy, but his skills on the court speak for themselves.

1 LeBron James

'King James' is the king of finishers

Credit: © Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

James is debatably the best player in the NBA's current era and is encroaching on Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time (some already consider James to have passed Jordan).

One can only be the best player by possessing all the skills necessary to survive and thrive in the NBA. James certainly has them, with record-breaking scoring ability, ball handling and, of course, finishing.

LeBron James – Career Shooting Stats Category Stat PTS 27.1 FG% 50.6 3PT% 34.8 FT% 73.6 eFG% 54.7

James has connected on 75 percent of all shots at the rim, making him the definition of a finisher.

But as we’ve learned, finishing in the NBA is not simply a matter of scoring but how the player does so. And James is nothing short of flashy when he connects.

James also has the advantage of size over many of the other finishers, such as Iverson (6-foot-1), Irving (6-foot-2), Strickland (6-foot-3) and even Westbrook (6-foot-4). LeBron is 6-foot-9, which certainly plays a role in defenders often being reluctant (or simply unable) to defend him, giving him ample opportunities to finish.

James' legacy has already been cemented. From sheer offensive ability to longevity and everything in between, the game has rarely seen a player of his ilk grace its courts. Just add finishing to his long list of superhuman abilities.