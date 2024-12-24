What every Premier League team needs is ruthlessness in front of goal. Whether it’s a striker, a midfielder or a defender popping up with the goals is not the worry – it’s whether the net is bulged which remains the most important aspect of the beautiful game.

Renowned as one of the toughest leagues on the planet, England’s top flight is home to some of football’s greatest threats in the final third – think Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer. But none of the aforementioned triumvirate are, statistically, among the best finishers.

With the help of the folks over at Opta, who have measured each Premier League player’s goal tally compared to their expected goals (xG) in order to work out their xG overperformance, we’re here to run through the best finishers in England’s top tier in 2024/25.

10-6

Marcus Rashford, Josko Gvardiol, Mohamed Salah, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison

Despite the criticism he’s been forced to endure over the past couple of weeks following Ruben Amorim dropping him from back-to-back matchday squads, the statistics prove that Marcus Rashford is among the top division’s best finishers.

That’s evidenced by the Englishman’s xG overperformance of 2.30 after notching four goals in 983 minutes of play under Amorim and Erik ten Hag. Since the campaign got underway, he’s scored four goals in the league but was only expected to convert 1.70 of those.

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City, despite being a defender, has become a constant goal threat. The Croatian, regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, has notched a total of four goals 17 games into the 2024/25 season from Pep Guardiola's left-back berth.

Racking up an xG of 10.68 since the campaign got underway, Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah – one of the best wingers in world football right now – has scored 2.32 more goals than expected of him (13), but that’s become commonplace in the Egyptian’s spell in England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah is the only player in Premier League history to notch 10+ goals AND assists before Christmas Day.

Albeit not always at the forefront of Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe’s thinking, Harvey Barnes has proved his worth throughout his 723 minutes of action of the 2024/25 Premier League season by scoring five goals in that time. The statistics, by virtue of xG, show that he should’ve only scored 2.63.

Tottenham Hotspur’s de facto creator, James Maddison, has been able to rely on Dominic Solanke for goals in north London this campaign – but has still added seven of his own tally. The 28-year-old has, thus far, overperformed his xG by 2.49.