For a striker to make it in the Premier League, they must be clinical, as chances don't come easily in the English top flight. It's renowned as the world's toughest league, making goalscoring a difficult skill against some of Europe's most challenging defenders.

That said, many strikers have a knack for finding the back of the net when in one-on-one situations. There is a sense of inevitability when Erling Haaland races towards goal with just the keeper in his way. The opposition often knows trouble is ahead if Cole Palmer cuts onto his left foot on the edge of the box.

Goalscorers can finish in various ways, including shooting, heading, taking the ball around the goalkeeper, or deflecting a cross. We've seen this throughout the first half of the 2024-25 season, and Brentford's attacking duo, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have particularly caught the eye in this respect.

With that said, here the top 11 finishers in the Premier League right now have been ranked, taking into account their clinical nature in front of goal and goalscoring numbers.

Rank Top 11 Premier League Finishers Right Now Appearances Goals 1 Erling Haaland 13 12 2 Mohamed Salah 13 11 3 Cole Palmer 13 8 4 Diogo Jota 7 2 5 Alexander Isak 11 4 6 Son Heung-min 10 3 7 Nicolas Jackson 13 8 8 Chris Wood 13 9 9 Matheus Cunha 13 7 10 Yoane Wissa 10 8 11 Bryan Mbeumo 13 8

11 Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

Brentford fans likely feared the worst when Ivan Toney was hit with an eight-month ban last season (and then left in the summer), but Bryan Mbeumo allayed fears over the Bees lacking enough firepower. The Cameroonian attacker has become a real nuisance in front of goal and has been excellent this term, with eight goals in 13 games.

Mbeumo, 25, can score any goal, and his direct approach on the right wing causes the opposition to have all sorts of problems. There's an air of anticipation that he'll find the back of the net when he's surging forward into the box with purpose. There's a reason league leaders Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move.

10 Yoane Wissa

Brentford

Yoane Wissa has starred alongside Mbeumo in Thomas Frank's frightening frontline, and he's matched his teammate's goal-scoring output in three fewer games. The DR Congo international went somewhat under the radar last season amid a fine run of performances, but he's become a protagonist at the Gtech this season.

The 28-year-old struck two braces in his side's enthralling 3-2 win over Bournemouth and 4-3 victory against Ipswich Town. He's continuously among the goals in a Brentford team stacked with attacking talent, and he might just be the best of the lot.

9 Matheus Cunha

Wolves

Wolves' bounce back from a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season was undoubtedly aided by Matheus Cunha's incredible form in front of goal. The Brazilian attacker is a menace with his pace and ball-carrying abilities as he makes lightning-quick runs into the box and, more than not, gets on the end of a low-driven cross.

Cunha, 25, has emerged as one of the Premier League's most coveted forwards amid his stellar goalscoring displays. His best performance came when he was at the double and provided an assist in Wolves' 4-1 win over Fulham. Unsurprisingly, Ruben Amorim is reportedly considering swooping for the ex-Atletico Madrid attacker to help bolster his attack at Old Trafford.

8 Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood is a proper number nine who excels at sniffing out chances with a fox-in-the-box mentality that has propelled Nottingham Forest into the top six. The towering 6ft3in New Zealander is a real threat from set pieces with his height, but he's also been sensational with the ball at his feet.

At 32, many may have felt Wood was going through a purple patch last season, but that's not the case, as he's come to the fore this term. Only Haaland and Ollie Watkins have scored more Premier League goals since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, which shows how deadly the Forest man has been.

7 Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea

Chelsea's recruitment team have taken hefty criticism since the Todd Boehly era began in May 2022, but Nicolas Jackson's acquisition is now proving an almighty success. The Senegalese striker arrived from Villarreal for £32 million in the summer of 2023, and there were doubts over his clinicalism as he squandered several chances last season.

Jackson, 23, has shut his critics up with inspired performances, leading the line for the Blues after a summer when many expected Victor Osimhen to arrive. He's been a nightmare for the opposition with his pace and unpredictability, and he particularly impressed when he hit a brace in a 3-0 win over West Ham United.

6 Son Heung-min

Tottenham

Son Heung-min might not be Tottenham Hotspur's top scorer this season, but he's been one of the most prolific attackers in the Premier League since arriving on English shores in August 2015. The South Korean is deadly when racing through on goal and giving the goalkeeper the eyes, and you'd usually put your money on him firing home unless you're an Arsenal fan.

As one of the most two-footed players, the 32-year-old has a lethal left foot that continuously finds the top corner from range, but he also has a reliable right-footed strike at the ready. A one-time Golden Boot winner, Son's yet to hit top gear this season, but when he does, it'll likely help push Spurs towards their goals of a top-four finish.

5 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Newcastle United fans' love for Alexander Isak was displayed when they paraded a two-stand Tifo celebrating the Swedish frontman around St James' Park. He's been quite the revelation at St James' Park and a goalscoring machine for Eddie Howe's side.

Isak, 25, scored 21 league goals last season after firing the Magpies to UEFA Champions League qualification the season before. The ex-Real Sociedad man is tidy on the ball and an instinctive finisher who has earned him comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

4 Diogo Jota

Liverpool

It's easy to forget how long Diogo Jota has been wreaking havoc in the Premier League. Because of his unpredictability, the Portuguese attacker has done so with aplomb at Liverpool, one of the Reds' most formidable forwards. He can play on the wing, up top and as a second striker and score any type of goal.

Jota, 28, is one of the Merseysiders' greatest-ever finishers. He has a track record of netting when driving towards goal. His instinctive finishing makes him a real asset for Arne Slot and a player whom Jamie Carragher ranks as the best finisher in the club's history.

3 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Cole Palmer was extraordinary in his debut season at Chelsea, but Enzo Maresca has helped him develop further this term. The English attacker plays with less urgency, which makes him even more difficult to defend against. He now takes his time on the ball before firing into the top corner, as he did against Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old's left foot is so precise when taking aim at goal, and his effortless accuracy makes him such a consistent finisher. He's shining for the Blues in their hunt for a first top-four finish since their change of ownership, and he's been their standout signing of the new era at Stamford Bridge. Pep Guardiola must be kicking himself after sanctioning a £42.5 million sale.

2 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah continues to roll back the years with world-class performances and clinical reliability that Liverpool fans are so used to. The Egyptian star is a menace on the right flank with his quick feet and drive to get on the scoresheet, which he's continuously done throughout his seven years at Anfield.

This season is no different for Salah, 32, who is loving life under Slot and tucking away the Merseysiders' chances with ease. He continued to write his name in the club's history books as not only their best attacker but their all-time top of the crop. A second title could be in sight for the Reds' greatest Premier League goalscorer.

1 Erling Haaland

Man City

Who else but Erling Haaland? The Man City striker has broken countless goalscoring records since joining Guardiola's Cityzens, with dominant displays up top. When he does squander a chance, it makes headline news because of how consistent he is and how his scoring has become a habit for the Norweigan.

Haaland, 24, is irrepressible. His strength makes him a handful for the opposition, and his height gives him a headstart over most defenders when looking to meet a corner. The 2023 European Golden Boot winner doesn't even need to be twinkle-toed; he simply knows where the goal is, and there isn't a better goalscorer in the Premier League.

