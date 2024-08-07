Highlights The first overall pick in the NBA Draft means high expectations for both players and teams.

Edwards and Wembanyama headline some of the best recent selections.

NBA legends like James, Duncan, and O'Neal lead the way as the best first-overall picks since 1990.

The first overall pick in the NBA Draft always comes with an unbelievable amount of pressure and expectations for both the players and teams involved in the selection.

For the teams making the first overall selection, the world is their oyster. They get to put their foot down definitively on who their scouts and management believe to be the best prospects in that year's pool of talent.

For the players, being selected first overall comes with the weight of knowing that, to some extent, you are expected to turn around the franchise you are drafted to. Some players thrive under that pressure, others fold under it completely.

More often than not, the top selection of the draft does not turn out to be the best player in the class. For one reason or another, it is usually someone else.

However, there are those special times when the prospect who was projected as the best player in the class lives up to that status. At the very least, those players will confirm themselves as one of the premier talents from the draft class. The ten players who follow are some of the best selections for the top spot in the last 30-plus years.

10 Chris Webber – Orlando Magic (1993)

Webber's peak nearly culminated in a championship

Chris Webber was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors on draft night in a package that centered around Penny Hardaway.

Webber won Rookie of the Year with the Warriors, but his career really took off as a member of the Sacramento Kings . It was there that Webber cemented himself as one of the top power forwards in basketball at the time.

Chris Webber – Stats with the Kings Category Stat PPG 23.5 RPG 10.6 APG 4.8 SPG 1.5 BPG 1.5 FG% 47.3 TS% 50.8 WS 45.5

Webber was a star on a well-constructed Kings team that nearly broke through as champions. The Kings took the L.A. Lakers to seven games in the Western Conference Finals in 2002. The controversy around that series is a sore spot for Kings fans everywhere. The Lakers would go on to win that year's title after narrowly escaping Webber's crew.

9 Kyrie Irving – Cleveland Cavaliers (2011)

Irving was instrumental in one of the best rings of all time

Kyrie Irving is not the best player from the 2011 NBA Draft. That would be Kawhi Leonard . However, in a class that was as good as that one, that is no knock on him or his career.

Irving, being the second-best player in the 2011 class, actually feels incredibly fitting for his NBA career. Irving could never break through as the leading man on a team. However, he was as great of a second option as one could ask for.

Kyrie's finest moment playing Robin was undoubtedly the 2016 NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving – 2016 NBA Finals Category Stat PPG 27.1 RPG 3.9 APG 3.9 SPG 2.1 FG% 46.8 3P% 40.5

Irving and LeBron James led the only comeback from a 1-3 deficit in NBA Finals history.

Irving walked away from that series with one of the biggest shots in NBA history under his belt. His late-game three proved to be the difference in one of the most iconic games the league has ever seen.

8 Dwight Howard – Orlando Magic (2004)

Howard was a defensive monster during his prime

Dwight Howard is one of the most overlooked superstars in recent memory. During his prime, Howard's defensive dominance was unrivaled.

Dwight Howard – Defensive Peak with the Magic Season BPG DWS DPOY 2007-08 2.1 6.4 No 2008-09 2.9 7.6 Yes 2009-10 2.8 7.1 Yes 2010-11 2.4 7.7 Yes

Howard led the league in defensive win shares for four straight seasons, starting in the 2007-08 campaign. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year for a record three-straight times.

Howard led the Magic to the NBA Finals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs , upsetting a LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers team. He was truly the last elite player to make the jump straight from high school to the NBA before the one-and-done rule went into effect.

7 Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves (2020)

The potential of Edwards is off the charts

The placement of Anthony Edwards will be one of the two most controversial decisions on this list, given how young he and his career are. However, Edwards shows all the potential of being the next face of the league.

Anthony Edwards – 2024 Playoff Run Category Stat PPG 27.6 RPG 7.0 APG 6.5 FG% 48.1 3P% 4.0 TS% 57.5

Edwards has showcased the confidence of a budding superstar in the 2024 playoffs. Perhaps this is a touch premature for some, but Edwards should have every opportunity to rise on this list to the point that this placement feels modest in the not-so-distant future.

6 Anthony Davis – New Orleans Hornets (2012)

Davis quickly asserted himself as one of the best bigs in the league

Anthony Davis burst onto the scene as a premier big man in the NBA as soon as the New Orleans Hornets changed their branding to the New Orleans Pelicans . He then went on to fetch the team a haul when they traded Davis to the Lakers in 2019.

Anthony Davis – 2020 Playoff Run Category Stat PPG 27.7 RPG 9.7 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.4 FG% 57.1 3P% 38.3 TS% 66.5 WS 4.5

Davis' first season with the Lakers culminated in a championship. During that run, he led the team in key categories like points per game, blocks per game, and win shares.

Davis continues to perform at an elite level, with his 13th season in the league on the horizon. The Brow has all but secured a future spot in the Hall of Fame with nine All-Star appearances, five All-NBA teams, five All-NBA Defensive Teams, and a championship already under his belt.

5 Allen Iverson – Philadelphia 76ers (1996)

One of the greatest players to never win a championship

Allen Iverson is the highest-ranking player on this list who would not be considered the best player in his own draft class. That title would belong to Kobe Bryant . Given how loaded the 1996 NBA Draft was, one could even make the argument that he is not the second-best either.

Allen Iverson – Career Stats Category Stat PPG 26.7 APG 6.2 SPG 2.2 FG% 42.5 3P% 31.3 TS% 51.8 WS 99.0

That being said, Iverson stacks up well against his fellow peers who were selected first overall. His MVP season will always be fondly remembered among NBA fans.

In particular, everyone remembers Iverson's legendary step over Tyronn Lue. Iverson proved a challenging player to build a championship around, but his individual offensive production is undeniable.

4 Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs (2023)

Wemby is a generational talent in the making

Victor Wembanyama offers, without a doubt, the most difficult placement of anyone on the list. Regardless of where he ranks here, there will be some form of controversy associated with that decision.

Victor Wembanyama – Rookie Season Category Stat PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 BPG 3.6 FG% 46.5 TS% 56.5 DWS 4.4

Wembanyama was arguably the most anticipated prospect of all time, next to LeBron. So far, he has given every reason to believe he will live up to being a generational talent.

The French phenom looked like one of the best defenders in the league as a rookie and his offensive game was catching up as the year went along. The ceiling that Wembanyama has in the league is limitless.

3 Shaquille O'Neal – Orlando Magic (1992)

O'Neal was one of the most dominant forces that basketball has ever seen

There are few players in NBA history that can rival Shaquille O'Neal in terms of pure dominance at the peak of their career.

Shaquille O'Neal – MVP season Category Stat PPG 29.7 RPG 13.6 FG% 57.4 BPG 3.0 TS% 57.8 WS 18.6

Shaq's MVP season showcased a player who was simply too big and athletic to stop. O'Neal and Bryant teamed up to form one of the greatest duos in NBA history.

The only thing that could truly stop O'Neal was himself. Unless the free throw line is also factored into that equation.

2 Tim Duncan – San Antonio Spurs (1997)

Duncan was one of the greatest winners in NBA history

Tim Duncan is one of the greatest winners that the sport has ever seen. His list of accolades stacks up well against any NBA legend throughout league history.

Tim Duncan – Career Accolades Accolade Number Achieved NBA Titles 5 Finals MVP 3 MVP 2 All-Star Selections 15 All-NBA Selections 15 All-Defensive Team Selections 15 Rookie of the Year 1

Considering how remarkable Duncan's career was, one thing always stands out as an oddity. Despite being one of the greatest defenders of all time and holding the record for the most All-Defensive Teams in NBA history, Duncan somehow never won a Defensive Player of the Year. How that managed to transpire is one of life's great mysteries.

1 LeBron James – Cleveland Cavaliers (2003)

There was never a debate about who would be number one

Any time there is a list featuring LeBron, there is a great chance that he will sit atop of it. James is arguably the greatest player to play the game.

LeBron James – NBA Records Record Stat Points 40474 Playoff Points 8162 All-Star Selections 20 All-NBA Selections 20 Career VORP 151.92 Consecutive Double-Digit Scoring Games 1208

James holds an abundance of some of the most ridiculous records that one could possibly imagine. There is no need to overthink the top stop, it belongs to LeBron.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.