The NBA Draft is always a period when excitement fills the air. It offers an opportunity to look towards a brighter tomorrow for the teams coming off brutal NBA seasons.

The worst teams in the league get an opportunity to await the NBA Draft Lottery and see if they are lucky enough to land the number one overall pick in the draft. For the teams that do, they are handed an opportunity to have their selection of whom they believe to be the best player in that year's NBA Draft.

With the opportunity to pick first overall comes a great deal of pressure. For as many times as there is a superstar available at the top of the draft, there are more stories of how the first overall pick was a disappointment, bust, or simply overshadowed by another greater talent in that year's draft.

However, there are those special occasions where it feels like the team who drafted the first overall got it right beyond any reason of doubt. Those teams deserve their kudos today.

Similarly, the players who made those first overall selections feel painless and worthwhile deserve their applause as well. Today's list will highlight some of those teams and players who made the first overall selection a noteworthy one.

Before the list begins, an honorable mention deserves to go out to Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers . Irving was not the best player available in the 2011 NBA Draft. That would have been Kawhi Leonard .

However, Irving played a crucial role in one of the most meaningful championships of all time when the Cavaliers won in 2016. Both parties deserve massive kudos for how their marriage played out before Irving moved on to the Boston Celtics .

5 Dwight Howard – Orlando Magic (2004)

Howard enjoyed a great run as the league's best center during his prime

Dwight Howard is one of those players who too often tends to fly under the radar in terms of the great career that he had. At his best, Howard was a dominant force who was hard to keep up with.

Dwight Howard – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 15.7 RPG 11.8 SPG 0.9 BPG 1.8 FG% 8 All-Star Selections 8 All-NBA Selections 5 All-Defensive Team Selections 3 NBA Titles 1 Career Win Shares 141.7

Howard is one of the best players to make the jump from high school to the NBA in league history. The Orlando Magic made a great choice when they selected him first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Dwight was the league's best center for a considerable stretch of his career. He gave teams a hard time keeping up with his athleticism offensively, but his true value showed up on the defensive end.

Howard won three-straight Defensive Player of the Year awards, starting in the 2008-09 season. He is the only player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. No other defensive superstar has ever had a run of three-straight.

Howard has the fourth-most Defensive Player of the Year awards in NBA history. He trails only Rudy Gobert , Dikembe Mutombo, and Ben Wallace in that regard. Each of those defensive anchors is tied for the most all-time at four a piece.

Howard led the league in defensive win shares for four-straight years, starting in the 2007-08 season. He is currently 34th overall in NBA history for overall career win shares, with 141.7.

At his best, Howard led the Magic to an NBA Finals run as their best player. He finished in the top five in MVP voting on four occasions during his time in Orlando.

Howard even provided a solid return for the Magic in the blockbuster trade that sent him to the L.A. Lakers . All-in-all, the Magic are likely to have little to no regrets about this selection.

4 Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves (2020)

Edwards is poised to lead the Timberwolves through a very promising future

Perhaps this feels a touch premature. On the other hand, most of the signs point to this selection aging like fine wine for the Minnesota Timberwolves .

Anthony Edwards is blossoming into a true superstar. Many believe he has the potential to be the next face of the league. The Timberwolves stand to benefit tremendously from the player Edwards is about to become.

Anthony Edwards – 2023-24 Leap Category 2023-24 Regular Season 2023-24 Playoffs PPG 25.9 27.6 FG% 46.1 48.1 3P% 35.7 40.0 TS% 57.9 59.8 APG 5.1 6.5 AST% 24.6 28.3

Edwards proved himself capable of elevating his game for the postseason like a superstar would. His performance in leading his team past the defending champion Denver Nuggets during the 2024 playoffs displayed the kind of player who has every opportunity to dominate for the next decade-plus.

The Timberwolves have a solid foundation in place to remain competitive for the foreseeable future, allowing Edwards every opportunity to shine. It may not be surprising to see him even higher on the list in a few years.

3 Anthony Davis – New Orleans Pelicans (2012)

Davis blossomed into the league's best power forward in New Orleans before turning into an NBA champion

Anthony Davis came out of the gates red-hot for the New Orleans Hornets (now the New Orleans Pelicans ). He was an All-Star during his second season in the league. It was the first of six-straight selections as a member of the Pelicans.

Davis has some stiff competition for the title of best player in the 2012 NBA Draft. Damian Lillard is certainly no slouch. However, for the majority of both of their careers, Davis has felt like the better player. The Pelicans got it right with the first overall pick.

When the team failed to build a competitive team around Davis, they managed to yield more than a considerable return when they traded the dominant big to the Lakers. The Pelicans walked away from the deal with a promising youth movement and Davis got to join LeBron James in pursuit of an NBA championship.

Davis proved himself more than capable of being the co-star for James during the 2020 championship for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis – 2020 Playoff Run Category Stat PPG 27.7 RPG 9.7 APG 3.5 SPG 1.2 BPG 1.4 FG% 57.1 3P% 38.3 TS% 66.5 WS 4.5

Davis' scoring efficiency was tremendous during the run. He had a career-high three-point percentage and true shooting percentage while leading the postseason in offensive win shares and overall win shares. Needless to say, he was irreplaceable.

Davis is a surefire future Hall of Fame talent and easily the best first-overall pick of the 2010s.

2 Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs (2023)

Wembanyama projects to be a generational talent

This may be the most controversial placement on this list. Victor Wembanyama has only spent one season in the NBA at the moment, but it is hard not to be enamored with the future he should have.

Victor Wembanyama – Rookie Season Category Stat PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 APG 3.9 SPG 1.2 BPG 3.6 FG% 46.5 TS% 56.5 DWS 4.4 MPG 29.7

In less than 30 minutes per game, Wembanyama posted some eye-popping figures during his rookie season. He led the league in blocks per game by a wide margin. His 3.6 blocks per game were well-clear of the second-closest players, who were tied with 2.4.

Wembanyama was fifth in the league for defensive win shares. He and Davis were the only players in the top five who accomplished that feat in spite of their team. The other three players were all on a top ten defensive unit in the NBA.

Wembanyama really came into his own on the offensive end as the year went along too. From January onward, the French phenom averaged 23.1 points (at 47.8 percent from the field) to go with 4.4 assists per game.

Assuming a clean bill of health, if this is how great Wembanyama looks in his rookie season, then he has every opportunity to be the generational talent that was promised before the 2023 NBA Draft.

1 LeBron James – Cleveland Cavaliers (2003)

One of the greatest players of all time needs little to no justification

A lot of people consider the 2003 NBA Draft to be the greatest of all time. One of the main reasons for that is the man who was selected first overall. To many people, LeBron is the greatest player of all time. There was never any doubt as to who the top spot on this list would belong to.

LeBron James – Career Stats and Accolades Category Stat PPG 27.1 RPG 7.5 APG 7.4 SPG 1.5 FG% 50.6 3P% 34.8 All-Star Selections 20 All-NBA Selections 20 All-Defensive Team Selections 6 ROY Yes MVPs 4 NBA Titles 4 Finals MVPs 4 Career Win Shares 263.7

LeBron's career resume really does speak for itself. James has one of the most impressive careers in not only NBA history but sports history.

One does not need to spend too much time overthinking this subject. James is easily not only the best first-overall pick since the year 2000, but the best overall draft pick during that time, point-blank.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.