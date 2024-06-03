Highlights The No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft doesn't guarantee the best player, with injuries side-tracking many careers.

Anthony Davis is considered one of the best big men of all time despite criticism over his jump shooting and health.

Anthony Edwards has quickly established himself as a franchise cornerstone player with explosive talent and leadership qualities.

Having the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft doesn't assure a team of getting the best player.

While every team would gladly sign up to have the first selection to have their pick of the field, it's still no guarantee that that player will turn into a franchise star.

In fact, over the last 15 years, the No. 1 pick has been a mixed bag. It has produced several All-Stars and All-NBA players, but it has also produced some busts. And in a surprising development — given the way teams deliberate over players' medical history — injuries have side-tracked many of the careers of No. 1 picks.

We've decided to rank each of the No. 1 picks since 2009. Some players have not played long enough to rack up the accomplishments of others and that's factored into our rankings. In some cases, we weighed a player's potential in their ranking.

See the rankings below.

15 Anthony Bennett - 2013

Bennett is one of the biggest busts in sports history

Years in the NBA: 4 (2013-2016)

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets

Awards/Honors: none

One of the most notorious busts in NBA history, Bennett stumbled out of the gates early in his career and never recovered. He was drafted to a Cavaliers team that was still in shambles following LeBron James' departure in 2010. Bennett was inefficient as a rookie and probably not maximized by a team that was not doing a great job at developing talent (beyond Kyrie Irving).

He was traded to the Timberwolves the following summer in the deal that brought Kevin Love to Cleveland as James returned.

Anthony Bennett Career Stats Points 4.4 Rebounds 3.1 Assists .5 FG% 39.2% 3P% 26.1%

Bennett's numbers improved slightly in Minnesota, but the Wolves still made the shocking decision to waive him after the season. The Wolves also had Andrew Wiggins and had landed the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft (which they used to draft Karl-Anthony Towns). Wolves GM Milt Newton said in a statement at the time that the Wolves were too deep at forward to keep Bennett.

Bennett played just 42 games over the rest of his career before falling out of the league.

14 Markelle Fultz - 2017

Fultz has carved out a solid NBA career, but he was never first-pick material

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic

Years in the NBA: 7 (2017-active)

Awards/Honors: none

Few players have ever had a stranger start to their career than Fultz. Thought to be the end of the 76ers' "Process," the missing ball-handler and shooter to surround Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Fultz suffered a shoulder injury early in his career that, combined with a case of the yips, made him forget how to shoot.

No, really. Fultz was almost completely unable to shoot the ball early in his career, with his messy mechanics becoming fodder for social media. The scrutiny and attention on the No. 1 pick seemed to have a mental impact on him and the Sixers.

Markelle Fultz Career Stats Points 11.1 Rebounds 3.4 Assists 4.6 Steals 1.2 FG% 47.2% 3P% 27.4%

Philadelphia moved on after just two seasons, sending Fultz to Orlando. Fultz has since turned into a steady, sometimes impressive, contributor with the Magic — a slashing guard who can get to the basket and finish over defenders. But he is much more of a role player than a star, and as a free agent this summer, he may be on the move again.

13 Deandre Ayton - 2018

Ayton was selected ahead of Luka Dončić and Trae Young

Teams: Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers

Years in the NBA: 6 (2018-active)

Awards/Honors: All-Rookie First Team

Fair or not, Ayton will almost always go down as the No. 1 pick in a class that featured Luka Dončić, who many people presumed would be the No. 1 pick.

Deandre Ayton Career Stats Points 16.7 Rebounds 10.5 Assists 1.6 Blocks 1.0 FG% 59.2%

Ayton has had his moments in the NBA, but the impact has not always been there. Early on in Phoenix, Ayton actually did a commendable job assimilating to the NBA, willingly giving up post touches and shots to instead play a rim-running, rim-protecting role for a Suns team that made the Finals. Things went sideways from there, as his relationship deteriorated with then-head coach Monty Williams and the organization.

Ayton was traded to the Trail Blazers last season. He put up big numbers for a Portland team that won just 21 games. With Portland still in the midst of a rebuild, it seems likely that Ayton will eventually find himself on another team soon.

12 Ben Simmons - 2016

The 76ers have had bad luck picking first overall

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets

Years in the NBA: 8 (2016-active)

Awards/Honors: Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA, 2x All-Defensive Team

Simmons' future looked incredibly bright after his first four years in the league. Simmons lived up to the hype that followed him into the NBA: a 6-foot-10 point forward who slashed to the basket, made plays for others and hounded opposing scorers. So impressive was Simmons that some people wondered whether the 76ers should make him the franchise cornerstone over the oft-injured Joel Embiid.

Ben Simmons Career Stats Points 14.4 Rebounds 7.8 Assists 7.4 Steals 1.4 FG% 56%

Instead, things spiraled quickly for Simmons. A poor postseason in 2021 led to him requesting a trade from Philadelphia, and he sat out until they moved him. He finally got his wish, getting dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for James Harden. However, Simmons has played just 57 games over 2.5 seasons with the Nets because of injuries. He has shown glimpses of his old self in Brooklyn, only to miss games with more injuries.

Simmons underwent another back surgery this season — here's hoping he can get healthy and regain his old form.

11 Cade Cunningham - 2021

The Pistons have failed Cunningham so far

Draft: 2021

Teams: Detroit Pistons

Years in the NBA: 3 (2021-active)

Awards/Honors: All-Rookie Team

The book is still very much open on Cunningham. The 6-foot-6 point guard has had an up-and-down start to his career. After making the All-Rookie First Team, Cunningham missed almost his entire second season with a shin injury. He returned this past season and showed glimpses of being a franchise star, though one with some serious warts. Cunningham needs the ball in his hands, but might not have the playmaking prowess to be a true lead ball-handler. He also isn't as effective off-ball due to a shaky jump shot.

Cade Cunningham Career Stats Points 20.0 Rebounds 5.0 Assists 6.5 FG% 43.2% 3P% 32.9%

Some of Cunningham's issues aren't helped by the futility in Detroit. After all, this is a player who scored 43 points on 16-of-24 shooting to go with 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals in a December game this year — only for the Pistons to lose their 24th game in a row.

There is still plenty of time for Cunningham to live up to his excellent talent and potential.

10 Andrew Wiggins - 2014

Wiggins had a brief career resurgence in Golden State

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors

Years in the NBA: 10 (2014-active)

Awards/Honors: Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, 1x All-Star

Wiggins has frustrated some fans and analysts (and likely teams) with his inconsistency. Wiggins looked primed to be an annual All-Star during a strong rookie season, but since then, has rarely capitalized on his smooth shooting, effortless athleticism, and defensive tenacity for long stretches of time.

Andrew Wiggins Career Stats Points 18.5 Rebounds 4.5 Assists 2.3 Steals 1.0 FG% 44.9% 3P% 35.4%

But even with his maddening inconsistencies, it's hard to deny that Wiggins has been a very solid NBA wing for a decade now. He has averaged over 20 points per game three different times, improved as a three-point shooter (38% with the Warriors vs. 32% with the Wolves), and earned an All-Star spot in 2021-22, his eighth season. He also was a crucial part of the Warriors' 2022 championship, averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game en route to the title.

9 Victor Wembanyama - 2023

The sky is the limit, but he just got started

Teams: San Antonio Spurs

Years in the NBA: 1

Awards/Honors: Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, All-Defensive Team

Wembanyama lived up to the hype (and maybe even exceeded it) in his rookie season. The 7-foot-3 unicorn is already a major impact player, capable of scoring at all three levels, making plays for teammates, controlling the boards, and absolutely shutting down the paint with his rim protection. And he only stands to get better.

Victor Wembanyama Career Stats Points 21.4 Rebounds 10.6 Assists 3.9 Blocks 3.6 FG% 46.5% 3P% 32.5%

Is it a stretch to put a player who's only played one season above some proven veterans? The fact that Wembanyama has only played one season is the only thing holding him back from being higher on this list.

8 Paolo Banchero - 2022

Banchero turned around the Orlando Magic

Teams: Orlando Magic

Years in the NBA: 2 (2022-active)

Awards/Honors: Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, 1x All-Star

Banchero stepped on the court his rookie year and immediately looked like a franchise cornerstone. Banchero is already an elite scorer — a combination of power and grace who can bully his way to the basket or hit jump shots. And he has room to improve, too. Banchero's three-point percentage needs to improve, and his shot profile is a bit difficult for someone of his size.

Paolo Banchero Career Stats Points 21.3 Rebounds 6.9 Assists 4.6 FG% 44.2% 3P% 32.1%

Still, Bachero looked like the only Magic player consistently capable of performing in the playoffs this year — simultaneously their best scorer and best play-maker. Orlando has a great opportunity to build around Banchero, and he has the chance to lead Orlando to becoming a perennial playoff team.

7 Zion Williamson - 2019

Williamson had more hype than any player since LeBron James

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Years in the NBA: 5 (2019-active)

Awards/Honors: All-Rookie, 2x All-Star

Injuries have unfortunately come to define Williamson's NBA career. One of the most hyped prospects of the last two decades, Williamson played just 24 games in his rookie season, missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, and played just 29 games the next year. Willliamson's lack of availability and occasional conditioning issues have blurred just how good he has been in his 184 career games.

Zion Williamson Career Stats Points 24.7 Rebounds 6.5 Assists 4.1 FG% 59.2%

Williamson is a wrecking ball charging down the lane, able to both bounce defenders off of him and gracefully dance around them while finishing at the basket. He's proven effective as a point-forward, too, showing he can be the true hub of an offense if he can just stay healthy. There are critiques to be made, sure: he doesn't rebound enough, his defense has often been poor (though better recently), and again, conditioning seems to affect his motor. But each time Williamson has been on the floor for an extended period, he has looked like an All-NBA-caliber player.

6 John Wall - 2010

Wall's prime is often forgotten

Teams: Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers

Years in the NBA: 13 (2010-2023)

Awards/Honors: All-Rookie, 5x All-Star, 1x All-NBA, 1x All-Defensive

Wall's career faded so quickly that it's easy to forget how good he was over the first nine years of his career. Wall was a blur on the court, capable of out-sprinting players end to end, stopping on a dime, or spinning through multiple defenders. On top of it, Wall was a brilliant play-maker and strong defender who used quick hands to get steals. No season was finer for Wall than 2016-17, when he averaged 23 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals per game for the 49-33 Wizards, earning him MVP votes.

John Wall Career Stats Points 18.7 Rebounds 4.2 Assists 8.9 Steals 1.6 FG% 43% 3P% 32.2%

Unfortunately, for Wall, his career was essentially ended in 2018-19, when he underwent surgery to fix a heel injury. He got an infection after the surgery, then fell in his home while recovering and ruptured his Achilles. Wall played just 74 games over four seasons after that and was not on a roster this past season.

5 Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns has been a steady presence for nearly a decade

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves

Years in the NBA: 9 (2015-active)

Awards/Honors: Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, 4x All-Star, 2x All-NBA

Throughout his career, there's been a lot of attention paid to what Karl-Anthony Towns isn't rather than what he is. Towns may have some frustrating tendencies, but he has been a generational scorer for nearly a decade in the NBA: an efficient, three-level scorer, and yes, one of the best shooting big men in NBA history (as he will happily tell you).

Karl-Anthony Towns Career Stats Points 22.9 Rebounds 10.8 Assists 3.2 Blocks 1.3 FG% 52.4% 3P% 39.8%

Towns doesn't have a great postseason track record, his defense isn't great, and he is probably not suited to be a No. 1 player on a championship contender. But considering how few No. 1 picks turn out to be All-Stars at all, Towns has now been a dynamic offensive rock for the Wolves for nearly a decade.

4 Kyrie Irving - 2011

Irving is one of the NBA's greatest playoff players

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks

Years in the NBA: 13 (2011-active)

Awards/Honors: Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, 8x All-Star, 3x All-NBA

It's not easy to summarize Irving's career succinctly. He's an otherworldly scorer — your favorite scorer's favorite scorer. With an airtight handle and balletic grace, when Irving is hot, he is as close to unguardable as there is in the league. He can give teams a jolt on the floor with his waterbug quickness and willingness to push in transition. And when he's dialed in, he can be a good individual defender.

Kyrie Irving Career Stats Points 23.6 Rebounds 4.0 Assists 5.7 Steals 1.3 FG% 47.4% 3P% 39.2%

He has also occasionally hijacked offenses with a one-track approach, hijacked defenses by playing to his own whim, and hijacked locker rooms with unnecessary locker-room drama. Before a redemption season with the Mavs that now has him back in the Finals for the first time since 2017, he looked like he might play himself out of the NBA.

But there's no denying Irving's impact on the NBA: he's been one of the league's most popular players with fans, and he owns one of the most clutch shots in NBA history: a dagger stepback three to seal the 2016 championship for the Cavs. That shot alone made him worth the No. 1 pick.

3 Anthony Edwards - 2020

Edwards is emerging as the league's best player

Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves

Years in the NBA: 4 (2020-active)

Awards/Honors: All-Rookie Team, 2x All-Star, 1x All-NBA

No one in their right mind really thinks Edwards is the next Michael Jordan — and Edwards himself has tried to distance himself from that comparison. But Edwards is something almost as good: a true franchise cornerstone player.

An explosive athlete with scoring chops, competitiveness, an improving shooting stroke and court vision, and the sort of personality that people gravitate to, Edwards has quickly announced himself as one of the best 25-and-under players in the NBA. It took him just three years to become the clear alpha on a Timberwolves team that made the Western Conference Finals this season.

Anthony Edwards Career Stats Points 22.9 Rebounds 5.2 Assists 4.1 Steals 1.4 FG% 44.6% 3P% 35.3%

Edwards just has a way of impacting the game, and it seems like each month he gains a better understanding of how to lead his team on the court. If he's not a clear-cut top-10 player already, it won't be long before he is.

2 Blake Griffin - 2009

Griffin was a surefire Hall of Famer who changed his game when he needed to





Teams: Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics

Years in the NBA: 14 (2009-2023)

Awards/Honors: Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, 8x All-Star, 6x All-NBA

Griffin is one of the rare cases of a one-dimensional offensive player developing the kind of all-around game that fans yearn for. Grifin entered the league as a walking highlight reel, an unreal combination of size and athleticism.

Over time, he added post moves to his game, a jump shot, a three-pointer, tighter handles, and some play-making chops. As injuries gradually sapped him of some of his explosiveness, Grffin became a heady, ground-bound player, a big man who could average 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game in an era when big men simply didn't put up those numbers.

Blake Griffin Career Stats Points 19.0 Rebounds 8.0 Assists 4.0 FG% 49.3% 3P% 32.8%

Griffin's career sadly went out with a bit of a whimper. He had one All-NBA season with the Pistons in 2018, but fell off quickly after that and was reduced to a veteran-off-the-bench role in the final two years of his career. He announced his retirement this spring.

1 Anthony Davis - 2012

Davis has been a dominating big man since he walked onto an NBA court

Teams: New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers

Years in the NBA: 12 (2012-active)

Awards/Honors: All-Rookie Team, 9x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, 5x All-Defensive, 75th Anniversary Team

It's not hyperbole to call Davis one of the best big men of all-time. He's as dominant of a paint presence on both ends of the floor as there is in the league and arguably the best, most consistent defender of the last decade. His resumé speaks for itself.

Anthony Davis Career Stats Points 24.1 Rebounds 10.6 Assists 2.5 Steals 1.3 Blocks 2.3 FG% 52.3%

Like Towns, people sometimes focus on what Davis isn't. He's simply not a good jump shooter, he doesn't stay healthy often, and he can occasionally disappear from big moments. But Davis has become so consistently dominant that people take him for granted, seemingly forgetting that there is a 7-foot big man averaging 24-10-3-2 on a good team every season. When was the last time someone debated if Davis was a top-10 player in the league? Not recently enough!

This was the easiest pick of the ranking: there hasn't been a better No. 1 pick than Davis in the last 15 years.