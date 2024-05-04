Highlights The Lakers fired Darvin Ham with two years left on his contract, due to poor playoff performance.

Their decision hinges on factors such as preferences in coaching style, and LeBron James' future with the team.

Potential candidates may include Tyronn Lue, Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, Terry Stotts, and JJ Redick.

After just two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have fired head coach Darvin Ham. Ham was the fourth firing under vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka, and the Lakers are officially in the running to hire a fifth. This could potentially be Pelinka’s last chance to get the right head coach.

Ham had two years remaining on his contract. Under his tenure, the Lakers went 90-74, a winning percentage of .549. However, he had a losing record of 9-12 (.429) in the postseason, and the Lakers’ failure in the 2024 postseason was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Now that the Lakers’ coaching job is vacant, the organization will seek to fill that role as soon as possible. A lot of factors hang on the rim of the hiring, including the potential departing of LeBron James from the team. But as the Lakers have learned, not every coach is a good fit for what they are cooking. Here are a few potential fits for the Lakers’ next head coach.

1 Tyronn Lue

If the Clippers release Lue, he could be a top option for the Lakers

The most interesting caveat with Tyronn Lue is that the exact stipulations with his contract are unknown. It is known that he was hired by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020, and that it was a five-year deal. Whether or not he has signed any extensions, however, is unknown, and if the Clippers face another playoff exit this year, he could hit the open market.

Despite Lue so far not working out with the Clippers (although there is still potential), Lue has proven himself to be one of the best coaches currently in the NBA. The Lakers did try to hire Lue back in 2019, but he turned the position down as they were only seeking a three-year deal while Lue wanted more.

"The Lakers [saw it] more so as like [I'm just] coming to coach LeBron. No, I'm coming to win. I just didn't think I was treated fairly. And I wasn't just going to accept any offer just to get a job.” —Ty Lue

James has spoken highly of Lue, mostly due to the fact that he has experience with James as he was an associate head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, back when James was on the team. If the Lakers’ priority is to keep James, they may seek to make things right the second time around and hire Lue as their head coach.

“There was a time where it was possibly gonna happen. I was ecstatic about that, I was excited because I know what T-Lue is capable of and what we accomplished in Cleveland. When it didn’t happen, we moved on and we moved on to Coach Vogel. I was excited about that which I still am.” — LeBron James

2 Mike Budenholzer

If Budenholzer is available, the Lakers will most likely reach out

Mike Budenholzer has not coached in the NBA since last season, choosing to sit out of the 2023-24 campaign after being fired by the Milwaukee Bucks after their playoff elimination last year. But he possesses an elite coaching ability, with his track record of turning teams’ mechanics around. His teams prioritize defense, rebounds and three pointers, and they rarely foul.

Budenholzer turns teams into reliable machines, evident in his winning percentage with the Bucks (over .600) as well as leading an Atlanta Hawks team to a franchise record 60 wins in 2015. Budenholzer also comes with championship experience, as his tenure culminated with the 2021 title with the Bucks. He is the perfect fit for a win-now team, and the Lakers are surely that.

Mike Budenholzer - NBA Coaching Career Stats Wins 484 Losses 317 Win Percentage .604 Championships 1 Conference Final Appearances 3

The only caveat that may come with Budenholzer, however, is that Darvin Ham worked closely with him in both Atlanta and Milwaukee. If the Lakers want to go in a different direction, they may choose to skip a coach that has a similar style to Ham.

But there is no question, however, about Budenholzer’s coaching ability. If he comes onto the open market this offseason, the Lakers will almost certainly reach out.

3 Kenny Atkinson

Atkinson would be an ideal fit but it is unknown if he would leave his current role

Another name that has been thrown around the league in recent days is none other than Kenny Atkinson. The former coach of the Brooklyn Nets joined the Golden State Warriors in 2021 as an assistant coach, and has served that role since.

The one caveat, however, is that it is unknown if he would want to leave that role. But if he does, the Lakers could come knocking on his door with a potential head coach offer.

4 Terry Stotts

The Lakers may hire Stotts if they are looking to go in a different direction

The Lakers’ last few coaches have been defensive-oriented. That was especially the case with Frank Vogel, and his gameplan worked out in 2020 when he led the Lakers to their 18th championship. But he was fired for a reason, and if the Lakers seek to hire a coach with a different style, Terry Stotts could be a candidate.

Stotts would be ideal if the Lakers seek to break away from the defense mentality that Vogel instituted. His teams focus on offense, putting that factor at the forefront, but at a cost, defense is put on the back burner.

Terry Stotts - NBA Coaching Career Stats Wins 517 Losses 486 Win Percentage .515 Championships 0 Conference Final Appearances 1

The Lakers have already had ties to Stotts, as he was a finalist for the coaching job before ultimately losing it to Ham. He also carries plenty of experience, having coached competitive teams in Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Portland, although he has yet to reach the NBA Finals.

5 JJ Redick

Redick is another person who has ties to LeBron James

If the Lakers are really that desperate to keep LeBron James and prevent him from opting out of his contract, they may choose to hire someone as coach that has direct ties to the superstar. JJ Redick would be a more ‘out there’ choice, but given he has a podcast with James called ‘Mind The Game’, the chemistry is clearly there.

His name has already been mentioned in rumors regarding the Lakers' coaching position, so the idea of Redick as their coach is certainly not out of the realm of possibility. And at only 39 years old, he brings young blood to the team.

Redick has no NBA coaching experience, but his experience as a broadcaster and analyzer for the sport has been widely acclaimed. It is clear that he possesses knowledge of the game of basketball and would be a good fit for James, and therefore would be a good candidate to coach a team one day. But whether or not that day is coming next season, and for the Lakers, remains to be seen.