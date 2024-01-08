Highlights Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is rumored to be interested in a return to the NFL.

Harbaugh will have plenty of suitors, though each has glaring pros and cons about their current situations.

Harbaugh reportedly desires roster input and a hands-off owner, but is he willing to yield some control for a better team?

The University of Michigan is on the cusp of a national championship, riding a 14-0 overall record and the No. 1 ranking in the country into the title game with the Washington Huskies.

Michigan, of course, is led by beloved yet beleaguered head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was once the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, ultimately losing to his brother's Baltimore Ravens.

While Harbaugh is in his ninth season and third consecutive College Football Playoff with the Wolverines, rumors have spread once more that he's interested in returning to the pros.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Harbaugh as he proved his worth at the highest level by leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in each of his first three seasons. And despite some tumultuous years (both on and off the field) at Michigan, his squad is now the favorite in the 2024 national title game.

Should Harbaugh opt to leave the Wolverines, which franchises are best situated to lure him back to the NFL?

The Raiders have options beyond Jim Harbaugh

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce may stand in Jim Harbaugh's way to Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders will always be a choice destination for head coaching candidates due to their geographical advantages and the deep pockets of owner Mark Davis. The fact that the Raiders have their full allotment of draft picks and cap space only heightens their attractiveness.

One of Harbaugh's most imperative demands is that he desires some semblance of control over his rosters. According to The Athletic, that option would be in store for Harbaugh if he joined the Raiders.

Blocking Harbaugh's path to Vegas is interim head coach Antonio Pierce. The former NFL linebacker has been exemplary, leading the Raiders to a .500 record following Josh McDaniels' dismissal. He has the support of the locker room and the fans, and replacing him with Harbaugh may step on the toes of some of the team's star players.

Harbaugh's new agent, Don Yee, has represented many people associated with the Raiders' franchise, including quarterback Jimmy Garropolo. Davis has always been known to be a big fish hunter, so there's enough smoke here to genuinely consider the fit between the franchise and Harbaugh.

The Raiders have been here before, however, and replacing a popular interim with a big name didn't exactly work out last time.

Harbaugh could be a good mentor for Panthers QB Bryce Young

After a disastrous rookie season for the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers need to get their next hire right

Frank Reich was hired as a "quarterback whisperer," and the Carolina Panthers mortgaged their future to trade up for the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. Bryce Young was the selection, though it reportedly wasn't a unanimous decision in the front office, and now the team is heading nowhere fast.

Interim head coach Chris Tabor has tried to keep the ship afloat, but the Panthers secured the league's worst record with their loss in Week 17. And the first overall pick associated with that "honor" is going to the Chicago Bears as a result of the Young trade.

Like Raiders' owner Mark Davis, Panthers' owner David Tepper is willing to spend (he gave Matt Rhule a seven-year/$62 million contract to lure him from Baylor in 2020). Harbaugh will receive a gargantuan contract from whichever franchise he chooses, but Tepper is as desperate as any owner in the NFL and could really use some positive PR after what's transpired this season.

As such, the Panthers will likely be pursuing Harbaugh hard. The question is whether Harbaugh wants to coach for such a moribund franchise. The team has no first-round pick this year and no second-round pick next year.

Young has looked anything but capable in his first NFL season. There's a startling lack of youthful talent on a team mired in a rebuild, as veterans Adam Thielen and Miles Sanders led a painfully weak offense this year. And, of course, Tepper has been known to meddle in football operations, often for the worse.

The Panthers need someone like Harbaugh if they hope to turn the ship around quickly. Unfortunately for them, they'll be competing with a number of franchises far better situated than they are.

The Chargers are desperate for leadership

Former head coach Brandon Staley wasted a lot of Justin Herbert's prime

There's a lot to love about the fit between Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. For one, he played the final games of his career for the team, then located in San Diego, in 1999 and 2000. For another, the team already has a superstar quarterback in place in Justin Herbert.

Herbert is the only starting quarterback on this list to have led his team to the playoffs, and he's by far the most accomplished (and talented) of that four-player group. With his contract situation sorted out this past offseason, he'll be the face of the Chargers for a long time to come.

The rest of the roster is also talented, from wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. The team took a step back this year under Brandon Staley but could just be an established leader away from making consistent postseason runs.

Now, there needs to be water doused on these flames. The Chargers are projected to be a whopping $45.6 million over the cap this offseason, which means Harbaugh wouldn't have a ton of maneuverability with the roster.

The team's stars (Allen, Mack, Austin Ekeler, etc.) are also closer to the end of their careers than the beginning, so Harbaugh would have to thread the needle with contending and restocking the cupboards.

Harbaugh's controversies would also be a factor for the Chargers, as owners Dean and John Spanos are vehemently against bringing in people with "excess baggage," according to Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The Chargers job may be attractive on the surface, but Harbaugh would seemingly have to make a lot of concessions to go to LA.

New England has the hardest act to follow

If Bill Belichick leaves, could Harbaugh seamlessly replace the legendary head coach?

There are so many questions in play for this job that it's hard to know where to begin. For one thing, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in October that head coach Bill Belichick signed an extension with the New England Patriots and is unlikely to be fired.

Even if Belichick does go, the team has been so meticulously run according to the "Patriot Way" for so many years that it would take time for Harbaugh to assert his influence.

The team also lacks meaningful talent on both sides of the ball, so Harbaugh would be entering a rebuild from the ground up with a franchise that isn't used to losing.

Despite all of that, there's a reason this franchise will be a favorite destination of head coaching candidates. The Patriots are projected to have $75.8 million in 2024 cap space, meaning Harbaugh can pick and choose the players he wants.

The team is also in line for a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving Harbaugh the best chance to choose and mold whichever college quarterback he wants.

Owner Robert Kraft is famously hands-off with the football operations side of the business, which would allow Harbaugh free rein to design the team in his image.

If Belichick leaves New England, it would be an almost impossible act to follow. Nevertheless, the Patriots would be hard-pressed to find a better candidate than Harbaugh to take over for the greatest coach in franchise history.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap information via Spotrac.