Highlights Mike Williams was recently released by the Los Angeles Chargers and is now the best available receiver on the free agent market.

Williams is set to visit the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers this week.

Despite elite production, teams interested in Williams need to consider his lengthy injury history.

Mike Williams is a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, but he and Keenan Allen were victims of the Los Angeles Chargers' messy salary cap situation last week.

Reports quickly sprung up that Williams would be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, but they pivoted to Marquise Brown at the eleventh hour, leaving Williams as the best available receiver on the free agent market.

Now, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Chargers receiver is set to visit a trio of receiver-needy teams this week as he looks for a new NFL home in 2024. Each of the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers could use Williams' talents, though Schefter notes the Chargers are interested in reuniting with their WR2.

Williams caught 309 passes for 4806 yards and 31 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Chargers, but he's an injury-prone 29-year-old, and he's coming off an ACL injury that ended his 2023 season after just three games played.

Whatever team signs him will be getting a receiver with a history of elite production, but they'll have to weigh the risks of adding a receiver who has never made it through a full 16 or 17 game slate.

Can Williams Finally Step Up As A WR1?

Carolina needs a go-to target for Bryce Young, while the Jets & Steelers need WR reinforcements

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Williams is likely going to have to settle for a short-term pillow contract as he rehabs his ACL injury, meaning he likely won't be choosing his next destination purely on money (though the Panthers have made a habit of handing out some questionable contracts lately).

None of the teams on his list are all that close to Super Bowl contention, though the Steelers and Jets will have massive quarterback upgrades coming next year after trudging through another lost season with Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson at the helm, respectively.

If Williams wants to continue playing as a WR2 with an elite quarterback, the Jets will be his pick. They already have Garrett Wilson locked in as their X-receiver, and Aaron Rodgers is tracking for a preseason return after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Williams is the king of the contested catch, finishing in the top 10 in that category for five straight years from 2018-2022.

However, the Jets have practically no receiver depth behind Wilson, meaning Williams will be handed a full workload right away. That could be a good thing for his production, but a major pitfall in the team's plans given his injury history.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are having their most active offseason in ages. They've completely reworked their quarterback room, which now features Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and traded away Diontae Johnson to the Panthers.

They could absolutely use a WR2 opposite George Pickens, but they hired a new offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith with the intention of deploying a run-first offense. If Williams wants a boatload of targets, Pittsburgh may not be the best fit.

The Panthers are the wild card in this conversation, since they have the cap space and gumption to justify handing Williams a long-term deal despite the massive injury risks. He'd step in as WR1 for Bryce Young, and like his time playing with Keenan Allen in L.A., he'd get to play with another premier route runner in Johnson.

The issue with Carolina is, of course, that they stink. Williams has made the playoffs just twice in his career, and he was healthy for only one of those. If he wants to win as he nears his 30th birthday, it'd be hard to justify choosing the Panthers. They do have the best receiver depth of any team interested in him, though, which could ease his offensive burden early in the season.

Skill Position Depth of Mike Williams Suitors Team RB1 WR1 WR2 WR3 TE PIT Najee Harris George Pickens Van Jefferson Calvin Austin III Pat Freiermuth CAR Chuba Hubbard Diontae Johnson Adam Thielen Jonathan Mingo Tommy Tremble NYJ Breece Hall Garrett Wilson Allen Lazard Xavier Gipson Tyler Conklin LAC Gus Edwards Joshua Palmer Quentin Johnston Derius Davis Will Dissly

The final team in the conversation is the Chargers, Williams' original drafting team. Should Williams choose to remain in Los Angeles, he'll get to play with quarterback Justin Herbert again, though he'll assume the mantle of WR1 now that Allen is on the Chicago Bears.

It's unlikely Williams would go back to a team that cut him for cap purposes, but the Chargers do offer familiarity and the easiest path towards 120+ targets next season. If Williams is forced to take a one-year, prove-it deal as he recovers from his ACL tear, he could do worse than serving as Herbert's favorite target in Jim Harbaugh's system.

It's hard to say, at this point, which way Williams might be leaning. His body has taken a beating throughout his career, and he may want to go all-out for a Super Bowl pursuit while he can still provide elite production.

The Jets seem like the team with the biggest need - as well as the most pressing clock on their current window - and perhaps the dropoff in QB play with the other teams would be too much for the Clemson alum to handle.

Regardless, the Williams free agent saga won't go on for much longer, as teams try to finalize their rosters ahead of next month's draft. Whoever ends up with the veteran receiver will have the flexibility to attack the next portion of the offseason aggressively, with the knowledge that their receiving corps is in place.

