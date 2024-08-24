Key Takeaways The Arizona Cardinals' Funnel Fries are cost-effective sweet staples

The Atlanta Falcons' Brisket Grilled Cheese offers classic Southern flair.

The Baltimore Ravens' Crab & Corn Chowder celebrates Maryland seafood.

Picture this. An NFL gameday. Tens of thousands of fans cheering for their hometown team. Then the stomach starts to rumble. No NFL gameday experience is complete without buying some stadium food.

For your reading pleasure, we will list some of the best food options available at every NFL stadium heading into the 2024 season, so no matter which team you support or where you live, we've got a suggestion for you.

Included in the description of each food will be the name, where to get it at the stadium, and how much each one costs, if that information is available.

Related 10 Most Expensive NFL Stadiums These NFL stadiums didn't come cheap: a list of the most expensive stadiums

1 Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium

Best Stadium Food Item: Funnel Fries

Nothing can really go wrong when starting off with dessert. And, at $7, this is probably one of the more cost-effective options on the list.

This dish, unveiled during the Arizona Cardinals ' Craft Culinary event on August 1 of last year, takes a popular fair food, funnel cake, and deep-fries it, then it gets topped with powdered sugar and a raspberry sauce drizzle. These fries are available in Sections 104 and 124 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, but the funnel cake fries are becoming more of a sweet staple across the U.S.A.

2 Atlanta Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best Stadium Food Item: Brisket Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Next stop is Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons . When people think of Southern food, a good brisket is usually considered to be a part of the culture. The Falcons up-sized that with the classic taste of a grilled cheese sandwich for a match that could make some feel like they're in heaven.

At $12, this meal features braised beef, Fontina cheese, and barbecue aioli on Texas toast, and it's served with a side of kettle-cooked chips. This dish is available at Express carts all throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It's also available in multiple restaurants in the state of Texas.

3 Baltimore Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium

Best Food Item - Crab & Corn Chowder

If there's one type of fare that the state of Maryland is known for, it would be seafood. Specifically, Maryland collects a lot of crabs. And for the soup lovers who also enjoy seafood, the Baltimore Ravens have a great idea. In partnership with Dogfish Head Brewery, based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the Ravens are offering a crab corn chowder.

This soup features freshly-caught crab, corn, an Old Bay seasoned oyster cracker, bacon, and micro-celery. It's available at the restaurant for $12. It can be homemade, but this specific chowder is only available in Maryland and Delaware.

4 Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium

Best Food Item - Beef on Weck Sidewinder Poutine

The next dish on the road trip brings fans to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, the home of the Buffalo Bills . Now, when people think of popular food staples in Western New York, the default is Buffalo chicken wings.

Well, the Bills stray away from that idea and bring a bit of a cultural immersion with their Canadian neighbors to the west. Introducing Beef on Weck Sidewinder Poutine. This dish, introduced in 2019, combines a popular Buffalo sandwich, beef on weck (which is a simple roast beef sandwich topped with horseradish on a Kummelweck roll and dipped in au jus) and a Canadian staple, poutine.

The dish is Kummelweck seasoned sidewinder potatoes, shredded roast beef, horseradish cheese, au jus, and scallions. The mouth starts watering just thinking about it. And for around $10, it's worth a shot. Poutine is only available in Canada and parts of northern and western New York.

5 Carolina Panthers - Bank of America Stadium

Best Food Item - Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Back to the South on the road trip, and the next stop is Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers . Now, one of the staples of the cuisine in the state of North Carolina is barbecue. And the featured dish heads across the border for a South Carolina influence on a popular southern staple dish. At $9.99, the best-tasting dish is Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese.

It features pulled pork, mac and cheese, and Duke's (who is the official mayo sponsor of the Panthers) Carolina Gold BBQ sauce (Carolina Gold is a mustard-based barbecue sauce made with either honey or brown sugar, vinegar, and a myriad of other spices.). A perfect Carolina spin on a Southern classic.

Related Every NFL Stadium Ranked From Worst to Best There are 30 NFL stadiums. Some are better than others. We rank all of them from worst to first.

6 Chicago Bears - Soldier Field

Best Food Item - Sack Attack Burger

What better way to pay tribute to a team fittingly known as the Monsters of the Midway than with an aptly-named Sack Attack burger? Introduced in 2023, the Chicago Bears put out a burger that will hit the cholesterol levels and the wallets hard.

This burger will set a prospective buyer back $17.09 and features three four-ounce patties topped with sliced cheese and nacho cheese, bacon, coleslaw, and onion rings, all served on a brioche bun. For a team known for its defenses of the past, this burger bestows a very fitting moniker.

7 Cincinnati Bengals - PayCor Stadium

Best Food Item - Glier's Mettwurst

The next two stops of the road trip are in the great state of Ohio, starting off in the southwest corner. That's where the Cincinnati Bengals are found. And in Cincinnati, they have a decent bit of German heritage.

Thus, the best food item is a Glier's mettwurst, which, for English speakers, is a German smoked sausage. The mettwurst is a smoked pork sausage that is seasoned with salt and pepper, garlic, and mustard seed. It's available all throughout the stadium, and the Glier's mettwurst is also finding its way to Sam's Club chain stores across the Cincinnati area.

8 Cleveland Browns - Cleveland Browns Stadium

Best Food Item - Cleveland Nachos

Now to the other corner of Ohio, and Cleveland Browns Stadium. Introduced in 2021, and currently served by native Cleveland chef Rocco Whalen, the Browns' stadium's best food item is Cleveland nachos.

At $10, these mock-up nachos are made with spiral cut potato chips, shredded Parmesan cheese, a Parmesan cheese fondue, green onions, crumbled bacon bits, and fresh thyme. At $10, this dish will provide a hearty meal without sacking the wallet too much. Plus, it's always nice to sample food made by a local chef.

9 Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium

Best Food Item - Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

Now the food tour heads into the heart of Texas, and AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys . One of the more well-known foods associated with the state of Texas is chicken fried steak. And the Cowboys decided to elevate that cuisine standard by making a sandwich out of it when they introduced this item in 2019.

It's a chicken-fried steak topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onion rings, and sauce on a brioche bun. For anyone who knows Texas fare, this elevated staple is sure to bring some intrigue to their taste buds.

10 Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High

Best Food Item - Colorado Tater Keg

Now the road trip marches on to the Mile High City, where Empower Field at Mile High and the Denver Broncos welcome fans. And, in 2023, the Broncos introduce a Colorado take on a popular appetizer.

The dish is known as a Colorado tater keg, which is basically loaded tater tots. This dish is a bed of the popular mini potatoes smothered with cheddar cheese, pork green chile (green Chile is a staple of Colorado cuisine), and pork belly, and it's topped off with green onions. Consider it a Mile High take on loaded potato skins, taken up a few notches.

Related Ranking Every New NFL Stadium Concept Currently Being Planned There are several NFL teams that have plans to move to a new stadium in the near-future. Which concepts look the most promising?

11 Detroit Lions - Ford Field

Best Food Item - Dessert Nachos

Let's motor on to the Motor City, and the Detroit Lions ' Ford Field is next on the road trip. Introduced in 2018, this dish may leave some fans saying "What in the world?".

But anyone with a sweet tooth may find this dish divine. It's a mash-up with fried flour tortilla chips (the nachos), then the chips are topped with chocolate ganache, Nutella spread, marshmallow fluff, and chocolate-covered Michigan-grown cherries (the dessert). It's unclear what the price for this is, but it is a sugary option that will provide plenty of energy for fans who are ready to roar in the Lions' den of Detroit.

12 Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field

Best Food Item - The Wisconsinite Sausage

Staying in the NFC North, the next stop is venerable Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers . Introduced in 2022, it's a combination of two popular foods in Wisconsin. This is the Wisconsinite sausage.

It's a Wisconsin-made Johnsonville sausage topped with Johnsonville sausage jam, which is Johnsonville sausage, bourbon bacon jam (or it can be giardiniera or pepper jam), Havarti cheese, Hawaiian slider buns, and cheese curds served on a pretzel bun. For $10, this sausage is a hearty one that will definitely satisfy any Wisconsin appetite, especially during the cold days on the frozen tundra of Lambeau.

13 Houston Texans - NRG Stadium

Best Food Item - Craveworthy Cookies

Next stop, NRG Stadium. The home of the Houston Texans . And here's another wonderful item for those who have a sweet tooth. The next dessert item is a Craveworthy cookie, introduced during the COVID season in 2020.

Available in multiple flavors, such as chocolate chip, red velvet, sugar, and other tasty options, these Texas-sized cookies are a perfect opportunity to munch for any sweet tooth who's looking for a big bite in the Lone Star State.

14 Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium

Best Food Item - Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Staying in the AFC South, Lucas Oil Stadium in the Circle City is the next stop, home to the Indianapolis Colts . And the next choice on the food list is a staple of the cuisine of the Hoosier State. It's something that's actually very simple.

The Indianapolis Colts' best food item at Lucas Oil Stadium is the Pork Tenderloin sandwich. Well-known throughout the state of Indiana, a pork tenderloin sandwich is basically what it says, a large fried pork tenderloin served with lettuce and tomato on a bun. This sandwich can be found all over the state, but the one in LOS is one that will leave many hungry fans happy.

15 Jacksonville Jaguars - TIAA Bank Field

Best Food Item - Chicken And Andouille Jambalaya

Tic-tac-toe, three AFC South teams in a row. Next stop is northern Florida, and TIAA Bank Field, home to the Jacksonville Jaguars . Now, here's one that may cause some controversy. It's a dish that may be better placed with another city whose team will be mentioned later, but it's still a staple of the South.

The dish in question is chicken and andouille jambalaya, which is made with rice, braised chicken thighs, Andouille sausage, fresh vegetables, and it's all tossed together in a Creole sauce. If it fits the region, it's good enough to make the list.

Related How Much it Costs For a Family of 4 To Go To An NFL Game in 2024 With tickets getting more and more expensive, the price has gone up for an average family of four to attend an NFL game.

16 Kansas City Chiefs - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Best Food Item - Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese

Time for some more barbecue! Onward to the loudest stadium in the NFL, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the back-to-back defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs . Kansas City is becoming one of the more popular destinations to sample barbecue fare in the U.S.

And their signature dish is one that combines tasty barbecue with a Southern staple. For $14, fans can find Burnt Ends Mac and Cheese. For those that may be unaware, burnt ends are the pointy ends of a brisket that are cut into cubes, smoked, and covered in barbecue sauce.

Kansas City takes the burnt ends and puts them over a bed of cavatappi noodles smothered in cheese, then puts on Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and tops the dish off with fried onion straws. While $14 makes it one of the pricier options on this list, it's certainly got some rave reviews.

17 Las Vegas Raiders - Allegiant Stadium

Best Food Item - Fukuburger Just Win Baby Burger

We now come to the pearl of the NFL's stable of stadiums, Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders . And the Raiders' best food item comes from Las Vegas chef Colin Fukunaga, owner of Fuku Burger.

At $14, the best food item is the Just Win Baby burger, a tribute to former Raiders owner Al Davis. The dish combines two of Davis' favorite fast food items, a Big Mac from McDonald's and a coleslaw from KFC. The Just Win Baby Burger is a simple cheeseburger topped with a bacon-infused coleslaw. It may seem too simple, but it certainly sounds appetizing for its $14 price tag.

18 Los Angeles Chargers/Los Angeles Rams - SoFi Stadium

Best Food Item - Pastrami Cheeseburger

The first shared stadium is the next stop on the list, as SoFi Stadium houses both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams . Now, a lot of people tend to think of Los Angeles as one of America's melting pot cities, or one that houses many cultures.

Thus, a lot of fusion restaurants can be found in the greater L.A. area, and SoFi Stadium doesn't want to miss out. They sell a pastrami cheeseburger, which, as far the current list goes, is the most expensive option at $19, and it's sold at the Fairfield Ave. concession stand (all of SoFi's stands are named after prominent streets in Los Angeles.).

Farley Elliott of Eater LA magazine described the pastrami cheeseburger as such:

This is what L.A. is all about. While other stadiums around the country like to show off their bespoke food creations, real Angelenos know that the most true-to-it meal you can have in this city is a cheeseburger with thin slices of pastrami tufted on top. Pure decadent deliciousness, perfect for game day.

19 Miami Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium

Best Food Item - Medianoche Sandwich

Now to South Florida, and to Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins . One immersion in Southern Florida cuisine is the influence of Cuban culture. One of the most popular dishes is a Cuban sandwich with roast pork, ham, cheese, pickles and mustard.

And at Dolphins games, fans can grab a Medianoche sandwich from Café Versailles, which is a Cuban sandwich made with roast pork, ham, cheese, pickles, mustard, and served on a pan suave loaf, which is a soft, sweet bread that is somewhat similar to challah bread. This dish was introduced at Fins games in 2016.

20 Minnesota Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium

Best Food Item - Cheese Curds

From one climate to the other, off to U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings . And one way to stay warm during the cold months in Minnesota comes courtesy of their next-door neighbor, Wisconsin.

At $9.59, U.S. Bank Stadium offers some cheese curds. While cheese curds may be more commonly associated with Wisconsin, they are a tantalizing option for all the concession stands at one of the newest stadiums in the NFL.