Football anthems have the power to stir up emotions and unite fans around the world. Whether it’s a melodic tune or a powerful lyric, the most celebrated anthems can bring supporters together from all walks of life.

Every team has a chant. From the smallest non-league side to the Champions League winners: it might not be particularly unique or tuneful, but every supporter feels compelled to join in.

Many iconic moments in the history of the sport have been played against the backdrop of a spine-tingling anthem. Just think of the defiant rendition of "You’ll Never Walk Alone" from Liverpool supporters at half-time of the 2005 Champions League final or Barcelona’s "Cant del Barca" ringing around Wembley before the 2011 showpiece.

After all, that’s what made pandemic football so bleak. The lack of chanting and support from the stands left behind an eerie silence that sterilised the game we all love so much.

So, as we reflect on the importance of anthems, GIVEMESPORT have sifted through all of football’s most cherished songs and selected nine of the best chants that have stood the test of time.

9 Glory Glory Man United

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in the world and this rich history of success is celebrated by their iconic anthem “Glory Glory Man United”.

Originally recorded before the 1983 FA Cup Final, the song has been updated and adapted throughout the years to reflect changes in the team’s lineup and style of play.

It is regularly sung by supporters both home and away and has become a symbol of the club’s enduring legacy - so much so that opposing fans often retaliate by altering the lyrics to “Who The F*** Are Man United?”

Chorus:

Glory glory Man United,

Glory glory Man United,

Glory glory Man United,

As the Reds go marching on, on, on!

8 Will Grigg's On Fire

House singer Gala had three UK hits but it’s only "Freed From Desire" which has stood the test of time and football is a significant reason why.

Supporters of various teams around the world have changed the chorus of Gala’s song to fit the name of one of their star goalscorers and the fact that they’re “on fire”.

The most notorious example of this has been Northern Ireland fans singing “Will Grigg’s on fire, your defence is terrified” before Euro 2016. The tune became the nation’s anthem for the tournament and was released as a new track by DJ Kenno.

Some of the other popular versions of this song include players such as Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jarrod Bowen and Jamie Vardy. Furthermore, the Belgian national team have also used Gala’s track as an unofficial theme tune, with it being heard at many of their home matches as well as all the recent major tournaments.

Chorus:

Will Grigg’s on fire,

Your defence is terrified,

Will Grigg’s on fire,

Your defence is terrified,

C’mon

Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na

7 Stern Des Sudens

“Stern des Sudens” or “Star of the South” is a football anthem that has become closely associated with Bayern Munich.

Written by German songwriter Willy Astor, the song is frequently sung at matches with lyrics that reflect the club’s rich history and the pride of Bavarian culture.

The upbeat rhythm of the tune and its catchy chorus evoke feelings of optimism and passion for the sport, so it’s no surprise that it’s become a go-to anthem for German-loving football fans - especially those supporting the most successful club in German history.

6 Blue Moon

"Blue Moon" is a popular ballad that was written in 1934 by musical-theatre legends Lorenz Hart and Richard Rodgers. Today, it is considered the anthem of Manchester City, symbolising hope and promise.

The song became a Variety magazine No.1 song in 1935 and the following year Manchester City secured their first league title. Blue Moon and the club were a perfect fit - just like the team, Blue Moon’s fortunes ebbed and flowed.

Of course, Man City’s fortunes have drastically improved in the last 15 years, but despite their success, the anthem very much remains a staple of the club’s identity.

Chorus:

I said Blue Moon,

You saw me standing alone,

Without a dream in my heart,

Without a love of my own.

5 Marching On Together

"Marching On Together" is the famous anthem of Leeds United. The origins of the song trace back to the FA Cup Final in 1972 when Leeds players performed a rendition of “Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!” in the Wembley locker room.

Les Reed and Barry Mason then adapted the song and released "Marching On Together" which stayed in the UK Singles Chart for almost three months, reaching a peak of number 10.

The anthem which unites players and fans is played just before kick-off and the start of the second half at every home game at Elland Road, with every Leeds supporter expected to stand up and sign when it’s played.

The powerful chant has also been used by fans of other Leeds-based sports teams, most notably the Leeds Rhinos rugby league side.

Chorus:

Marching On Together!

We’re gonna see you win,

Na na na na na na,

We are so proud,

We shout it out loud we love you, Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

4 Cant del Barca

The Catalan anthem “Cant del Barca” is one of the most recognisable football songs of all time. Released in 1974 to coincide with Barcelona’s 75th-anniversary celebrations, the anthem quickly became an integral part of the club’s culture.

The song was first performed at the Nou Camp by a choir of 3,500 voices before a match between Barcelona and East Germany.

In the present day, "Cant del Barca" is a hugely popular anthem among Barcelona supporters and can be heard ringing around the stadium before every game.

This iconic football song was released back in 1996 before the European Championships and has since become a beloved anthem for England supporters and football lovers everywhere.

Written by Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds alongside comedy duo and former flatmates David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, the song captures a certain poignancy while alluding to the fact that fans are disappointed far more often than they’re happy - but they remain full of hope nonetheless.

Renowned for its catchy chorus, Three Lions remains the unofficial anthem of the national team’s fans and has even become a rallying cry for the England team during international competitions.

Chorus:

Three Lions on a shirt,

Jules Rimet still gleaming,

No more years of hurt,

No more need for dreaming,

…

It’s coming home, it’s coming home,

It’s coming, Football’s coming home,

It’s coming home, it’s coming home,

It’s coming, Football’s coming home

2 I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles

"I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles" is a beloved anthem of West Ham United. Originally a popular song in the early 2000s, the lyrics were adapted by Hammers fans in the 1930s and have been sung at Upton Park, and more recently the London Stadium, ever since.

West Ham were introduced to the song by manager Charlie Paynter after he met a young trialist who looked similar to a boy in a popular soap commercial at the time.

From that moment on, the nostalgic tune and heartfelt chorus of I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles has become synonymous with West Ham and is played through the stadium before every home match.

Chorus:

Fortunes always hiding,

I’ve looked everywhere,

I’m forever blowing bubbles,

Pretty bubbles in the air,

United! United!

1 You’ll Never Walk Alone

Topping our list is the truly iconic "You’ll Never Walk Alone". Originally a show tune from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel, the song was adopted and made synonymous with Liverpool FC in 1963.

This came after Gerry Marsden, lead singer of Gerry and the Pacemakers, presented Bill Shankly with a tape recording of his band performing the song. As reported by the media at the time, Shankly quickly fell in love with the song and made it the club anthem.

The song has been sung by Liverpool fans at Anfield before matches for a number of decades and its title is proudly emblazoned above the Shankly gates at Anfield.

The power of You’ll Never Walk Alone lies in its ability to bring people together and to inspire hope - a fitting anthem for a club like Liverpool that has been through it all; from the heights of six European Cups to the depths and disaster of Hillsborough and Heysel.

Various other clubs and supporters have since adopted the song, most notably Celtic in European competition as well as Borussia Dortmund and FC Twente. However, the people who have invested in the anthem with the most emotion remain the denizens of Anfield.

Chorus:

Walk on through the wind,

Walk on through the rain,

For your dreams be tossed and blown,

Walk on, walk on,

With hope in your heart,

And you’ll never walk alone,

You’ll never walk alone!