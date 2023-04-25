Football fans have seen some incredible bets before, with a hopeful punt at Leicester City to win the Premier League probably the most famous example.

But this latest betting slip is up there with some of the best.

Going into the start of the season, one football fan, who wishes to remain anonymous, put £20 on a team in all of England’s top four divisions to lift the league.

Those teams being Man City, Burnley, Plymouth and Leyton Orient.

And now, they have cashed out for an incredible amount, with three out of the four teams at the top of each table, and one team already crowned champions.

Screenshots obtained exclusively by GIVEMESPORT reveal that the total sum of the cash out was a huge £27,423.22 from a £20 stake.

Will they regret their decision?

But could they regret their decision to walk away from the incredible bet?

Because there is a very good chance that each of those teams wins their respective leagues, wins which could have secured an additional £70,885.35 for the punter. The total returns stood at a whopping £98,308.57!

So with that in mind, we have decided to look at each team’s remaining fixtures and their current chance of them going on to win the title.

Premier League – Manchester City (odds at start of season - 1.57)

Remaining fixtures: Arsenal, Fulham, West Ham, Leeds, Everton, Chelsea, Brighton, Brentford

Current odds: 1/4

The current Premier League champions might currently be second in the table, but that could all change in the coming weeks.

They have two games in hand over current league leaders Arsenal and wins in both of those games will be enough for them to leapfrog the Gunners.

Wednesday night’s clash between the two teams is a massive match, and the winner will become the favourite for the title run-in.

And given that City are currently on a run of six straight league victories, it is no surprise that they are currently in pole position to win the league.

Championship – Burnley (odds at start of season - 8.00)

Remaining fixtures: Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Cardiff City

Current odds: 1/500

One of two teams on the betting slip that the punter would not have had to worry about.

The Clarets have dominated the Championship this season, and go into their final three games of the campaign with the title pretty much wrapped up.

Their closest rivals, Sheffield United, trail them by 10 points, and can only achieve a maximum of 94 points by the season’s close.

Burnley, therefore, need just one more win to secure the title, and with matches against Bristol City and Cardiff yet to come, two teams in the bottom half of the table, it would take a remarkable collapse for Vincent Kompany’s side to concede the title.

League One – Plymouth Argyle (odds at start of season - 23.00)

Remaining fixtures: Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion, Port Vale

Current odds: 4/6

What a shout this is. Plymouth were 22/1 at the start of the season and weren't really amongst the favourites in League One.

But this is the selection that likely caused most concern.

Plymouth are currently top of the division and are also the current favourites to lift the trophy.

But just one point separates them from Ipswich Town in second place, and Sheffield Wednesday are just two points behind the league leaders.

All of Argyle’s remaining games are against opposition placed 15th in the table or below, but it could take just one mistake to cost them the title.

League Two – Leyton Orient (odds at start of season - 17.00)

Remaining games: Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Bradford City

Current odds: N/A

Another fantastic shout with Orient surprisingly cruising to the League Two title.

Orient were crowned champions following their victory against Crewe Alexandra, with second-placed Northampton Town now unable to catch The O’s.

With their League One status secured for next season, the punter was already a quarter of the way to a winning bet slip.

An incredible victory for the football fan but they they will be celebrating winning almost £28k from a losing bet come the end of the season, or ruing the fact they missed out on a further £71k...

We'll find out in the coming weeks...