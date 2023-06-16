Football fandom is a bizarre world. Fickle in nature, contradictory in practice, and utterly illogical in theory.

Fiercely competitive, devoutly loyal, and ardently stubborn are all labels that many a football fan can relate to. With the inherent stubbornness, comes an unwillingness to accept change. From VAR to Hawkeye, football has been in a transitional period and one that numerous fans have been trying to protest. The rise of the YouTube channel has been another such condition of modern football, and one that some parts of the industry have wholly welcomed, with others criticising its inauthenticity, jumping to protect football’s sanctity and preserve its heritage.

The art of the YouTuber is a divisive area, but for all the controversy surrounding it, it has had everyone talking, and with that has undeniably fashioned some brilliant content from creators. These are the best football YouTube channels…

Arsenal Fan TV

With 1.5 million subscribers AFTV (Arsenal Fan TV), is one of the largest fan networks in the world and covers everything Arsenal. Fronted and founded by Robbie Lyle, the channel rose to fame with shocking and downright hilarious reactionary content. AFTV set the precedent for post-match material and transformed the way we digest footballing affairs. The channel's format has been reimagined, imitated, and recreated by fans of hundreds of clubs across the world, making it a true trailblazer. With a host of unforgettable, sensationalist characters, the concept still remains unique, and unparalleled when it comes to entertainment value.

Spencer FC

In 2013, Spencer Owen started out on YouTube as Spencer FC, travelling around the world with his friends playing friendlies as a way of making content, the creator’s vision went from strength to strength. Branching out, Owen established Hashtag United in 2016, a team formed under the remit of pushing the boundaries of entry-level football in an attempt at breaking into the English football pyramid. As one of the very first to break into the mainstream YouTube market from almost an entirely football perspective, Spencer FC has come on leaps and bounds since his channel's inception.

Mark Goldbridge

Love him or loathe him, Mark Goldbridge really does come out with some meme-worthy material, and his comedic timing is akin to a Peter Kay or Kevin Bridges at times. The former-cop-turned-YouTube broadcaster is a lifelong Manchester United fan, and while his adolescence would have been spent fawning over Fergie’s championship-winning sides, he only rose to fame during the barren years of Moyes, Van Gaal, and Gunnar Solksjaer, where the Old Trafford faithful had to endure some horrific displays.

Described as the "Alan Partridge of Manchester United", he is the founder of the Man Utd fan channel, The United Stand, as well as Mark Goldbridge - That's Football. Whether it be hilariously commentating on games during live watchalongs or appearing as a guest in various corners of the web, Goldbridge can only be commended for developing such a colossal following and a unique concept that he effortlessly self-markets.

Thogden

22-year-old, Theo Ogden, better known by his 1.5 million YouTube subscribers as Thogden has revolutionised the game of football vlogging. The charismatic Bolton fan, travels far and wide, capturing the biggest games from around the globe. When he’s not enthusiastically adopting the football culture in Morocco, he manages to conjure up authentically fervent celebrations for sides he doesn’t support.

While debates have been had over whether he should be allowed access to tickets for games he has no vested interest in, the coverage and exposure the content creator has given to clubs not just in the lower tiers of English football, but also in remote pockets of the world cannot be underestimated. With declining attendances, the Wanderers' fan is certainly doing his part in encouraging non-going “armchair fans” to watch more live football.

Away Days

Ellis Platten is the living, breathing representation of the average football fanatic. A Leeds fan from Norfolk, the blonde-haired, blue-eyed YouTuber established his channel “Away Days” in 2014, and has grown it to a respectable 270,000 YouTube following. A self-deprecating, likeable, and clearly well-grounded individual, Platten has an eye for originality and taps into slightly alternative concepts. From becoming Slovakia’s mascot for the day, comparing non-league and Premier League hospitality experiences, to travelling the world to explore foreign leagues and acquiring vintage football shirts to add to his extensive collection, the 25-year-old is a vlogging pioneer, whose immaculately edited videos are always a joy to watch.

The Cycling GK

We’ve had ref cam, fan cam, and even manager cam, but none of which have really taken off. Yet, in 2020, Ben Foster brought a truly exclusive angle to the life of a professional footballer with The Cycling GK. Foster, along with his trusty go-pro captures fascinating scoops from a player’s perspective during training, pre- and post-match, as well as live action from inside his own net.

An avid cyclist, the channel also follows the Wrexham keeper’s cycling exploits. When he’s not telling viewers about how great his “brekko” was and criminally dousing his curry in tomato ketchup, he can be found splitting his time between diving around between the sticks in North Wales, FaceTiming Ryan Reynolds, and hosting his own podcast with old school pal, Tom.

Copa 90 Stories

Copa 90 is more than just a YouTube channel, as a football media company and brand, has worked with some of the biggest names in modern football. From interviews with the game’s stars to insightful tactical breakdowns with coaches and managers, there has never been any shortage of content. Yet, it’s the Copa90 Stories YouTube channel that has really excelled as an avant-garde investigative branch, that examines the footballing sphere, and curates football-based stories from all over the globe. Its Derby Days series was a massive hit with over 25 million views across its 28 episodes, confronting issues of religion, loyalty, hatred, and love. Copa90 is one of a kind, with no other football-specific channels delivering such percipient, comprehensive, or conclusive representations of football.