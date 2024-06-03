Highlights Some of the most successful managers in football history began as long-serving assistants.

Liverpool's famous 'Boot Room' philosophy bridged the gap between assistant and head coach in the 1980s.

Jose Mourinho's route into management is different to most and began before he even became an assistant.

Not all assistants become managers in their own right, and those who take that path are not guaranteed success in the top job. Some have had a chequered history, such as notable Premier League figures in the shape of Steve McClaren, Carlos Queiroz and Sammy Lee, while others have successful managerial careers.

The managers under consideration have been ranked using specific criteria, which means the likes of Chelsea legend, Roberto Di Matteo and Enzo Maresca miss out on a place on the list. While doing a fantastic job at Leicester City, Maresca has had limited experience as the main man in the dugout.

From loyal one-club figures extending the legacy of their team to studious apprentices exploiting the knowledge acquired after years spent watching from the shadows. Here's a look at the individuals who have gone from being assistants to becoming some of the best managers of all time.

Ranking Factors:

Job difficulty

Longevity

Number of trophies won

Impact on the team

Best Managers Who Started as Assistants Rank Name Notable Teams Managed Major Honours 1. Jose Mourinho Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahce 24 2. Bob Paisley Liverpool 14 3. Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid 9 4. Aime Jacquet France, Bordeaux 7 5. Joachim Low Germany, Austria Vienna, FC Tirol Innsbruck, VfB Stuttgart 5 6. Joe Fagan Liverpool 3 7. Tito Vilanova Barcelona 1 8. Mikel Arteta Arsenal 1

8 Mikel Arteta

Close

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal's fortunes since he took charge of the club in December 2019. The former Everton midfielder was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City before returning to Arsenal. He honed his skills and watched and learned from a manager regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Their former captain guided the Gunners to the 2020 FA Cup during his first full season at the Emirates Stadium. When Arteta returned to north London, Arsenal were in 10th place in the Premier League, and a considerable way off challenging for the title. At the time of his appointment, the Spaniard called for patience, stating:

I am realistic enough to know it won't happen overnight, but the current squad has plenty of talent and there is a great pipeline of young players coming through from the academy.

Arsenal and their supporters have been rewarded for keeping their faith in Arteta, who has transformed the capital club into real title contenders, running Manchester City close in 2022/23 and 2023/24. There is a feeling in the Emirates that it's only a matter of time before Arteta leads Arsenal to their fourth Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's Managerial Record Team Arsenal Games 232 Wins 137 Honours FA Cup

7 Tito Vilanova

Despite not being in the post for long following a cancer diagnosis, Tito Vilanova makes the list after taking over from Pep Guardiola in 2012. Following his departure, whoever took the reins at Camp Nou had big shoes to fill. Guardiola won everything at the club, and he would be an almost impossible act to follow. Vilanova did so with great aplomb. His style of play was not too dissimilar from his predecessor. Vilanova wanted his side to have more possession, but his tactics were more direct than Guardiola's, instructing his side to vary their passes from short to long, and hitting the striker more often.

During his only season in charge of the club, Vilanova guided Barcelona to the La Liga title by 15 points, ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid. It was Barcelona's best league campaign, ending the season on 100 points and scoring 115 goals. In July 2013, Vilanova stepped down as manager after he relapsed from his condition, and tragically died a year later following complications from cancer.

Tito Vilanova's Managerial Record Team Barcelona Games 45 Wins 34 Honours La Liga

6 Joe Fagan

After 25 years of assisting some of Liverpool's greatest managers of all time in the form of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan took on the managerial responsibilities at Anfield in 1983. His first campaign in charge produced a historic treble, clinching the Division One title, European Cup and League Cup. Fagan led Liverpool to an unprecedented season and is one of only two Scousers to lead the club, with Roy Evans following Fagan in the 1990s.

Fagan remains the most successful Liverpool manager in European competition with a win ratio of 74%. In 1985, Fagan announced he would retire and be succeeded by Kenny Dalglish, who would continue as player-coach. Fagan was present during one of the darkest moments in Liverpool's history, witnessing the Heysel disaster in May 1985, where 39 people sadly lost their lives.

Joe Fagan's Managerial Record Team Liverpool Games 131 Wins 71 Honours European Cup, First Division, League Cup

5 Joachim Low

One of two on the list who lifted the FIFA World Cup as a manager, Joachim Low was Jurgen Klinsmann's right-hand man for Germany between 2004 and 2006. 'Jogi' took charge of Die Mannschaft ahead of the 2006 World Cup following Klinsmann's decision not to renew his contract with the national side. During Low's first tournament in charge of Germany, they were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual champions, Italy.

Another third-place finish followed during the 2010 World Cup. Progress was slow, but there were signs that Germany could win the coveted trophy under Low's stewardship. They did so in 2014, beating Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final. Germany ended the tournament without a defeat and became the first European side to win a World Cup hosted in the Americas.

Joachim Low's Managerial Record Teams Germany, Austria Vienna, FC Tirol Innsbruck, VfB Stuttgart Games 407 Wins 223 Honours World Cup, Confederations Cup, Austrian Super Cup, German Cup, Austrian Champion

4 Aime Jacquet

Perhaps an unfamiliar name to some, but Aime Jacquet's overall record as a manager is awe-inspiring. He joined the France national team as a member of the technical department, before becoming Gerard Houllier's assistant in 1992. In January 1994, he took over as manager, with many doubting his abilities and criticising his defensive approach to games. The almost unflappable Jacquet ignored the outside noise.

After missing out on a place in the final of Euro 96, losing 6-5 on penalties to the Czech Republic, the pressure was on France and Jacquet heading into the following World Cup, a tournament in which France were the host country. Les Bleus were ruthless in the group stages, topping their group with a perfect record. France later showed their resilient side, progressing on penalties against Paraguay in the round of 16 and Italy in the quarter-finals.

They booked their place in the World Cup final with a cagey 2-1 victory over Croatia, but they saved their best performance of the tournament for the final against Brazil. France ran out 3–0 winners in the Stade de France, with Jacquet silencing his critics by lifting the country's first World Cup in their history.

Aime Jacquet's Managerial Record Teams France, Bordeaux Games 723 Wins 337 Honours World Cup, French Champion (3), French Cup (2), French Super Cup

3 Zinedine Zidane

Close

Not all assistants make for successful managers and the same can be said for players. Zinedine Zidane was one of the best players of his generation and became Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Real Madrid during the 2013/14 campaign. Zidane then became assistant manager of the youth team in 2014, before a two-year stint as their manager.

Following Rafael Benitez's departure in January 2016, Real Madrid announced Zidane as their new manager. During his two stints as first-team manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zidane guided the club to three Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups in an impressive period in charge. Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager in 2021, and they remain the only side the Frenchman has managed.

Zinedine Zidane's Managerial Record Team Real Madrid Games 320 Wins 200 Honours Champions League (3), La Liga (2), UEFA Super Cup (2) Spanish Super Cup (2)

2 Bob Paisley

Bob Pailsey's legacy will forever be remembered at Anfield. Paisley was Bill Shankley's long-term assistant and succeeded him as manager of the club in 1974. After 15 years of being an assistant, Pailsey was reluctant to take the managerial reins from a man who won six trophies at Anfield, a trophy haul that included three league titles and the club's first European trophy, the UEFA Cup.

Paisley led Liverpool to even greater success during his time as manager. He won a total of 14 trophies, including six league titles and three European Cups. At the end of the 1982/83 campaign and 44 years at Anfield in various roles at the club, Paisley left Liverpool and was replaced by Joe Fagan. Paisley took charge of over 500 games and won an impressive 308 of them, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest managers in the club's history.

Bob Paisley's Managerial Record Team Liverpool Games 535 Wins 308 Honours English Champion (6), European Champions Cup (3), UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup (3)

1 Jose Mourinho

Close

Jose Mourinho's success in management is astonishing when his route into management is considered, something that is often overlooked. The self-proclaimed 'Special One' was originally hired as Sir Bobby Robson's translator while manager of Lisbon club Sporting CP. Mourinho followed Robson to Porto and finally to Barcelona, being promoted from translator to assistant along the way, after discussing tactics with the Englishman on a regular basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jose Mourinho went a period of nine years without losing a home game between 2002 and 2011. He managed Porto, Chelsea and Real Madrid during that time.

Mourinho's first shot as a manager in his own right came in 2000 at Benfica. After a matter of weeks at the club, Robson offered him the chance to become his assistant again, at Newcastle United, but Mourinho wanted to prove himself as a manager. Benfica was not the breakthrough he so craved, and he managed the side for just 11 games following a change of president at the club.

Mourinho kept battling away and went on to make a name for himself at Porto, famously winning the Champions League. He has gone on to manage some of the best clubs in world football, including Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United. Throughout his illustrious career to date, Mourinho has won an incredible 24 trophies, including league titles in four different countries.

Jose Mourinho's Managerial Record Teams Benfica, Uniao de Leiria, Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma Games 1,133 Wins 701 Honours Champions League (2), Premier League (3), Serie A (2), La Liga, Portuguese Champion (2), UEFA Cup, Europa League, Europa Conference League, FA Cup, Spanish Cup, Italian Cup, League Cup (4), Spanish Super Cup, Italian Super Cup, Portuguese Cup Portuguese Super Cup

Managerial stats sourced from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 3rd June 2024.