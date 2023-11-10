Highlights Vinicius Junior has had an impressive performance in the Champions League, but his lack of silverware and struggles in the second half of the year hinder his overall ranking.

Jude Bellingham has made a remarkable impact at Real Madrid and has consistently excelled in important matches for both club and country.

Harry Kane may not have won any trophies, but his remarkable goal-scoring record in 2023 and his transfer to Bayern Munich positions him as a top player to watch in the upcoming year.

Football is by definition an ever-changing meritocracy.

In the modern era there are seemingly immovable glass ceilings as well as a collective feeling that certain clubs and countries will always be part of the global elite because an accumulation of resources has allowed them to achieve a baseline level of financial and footballing success.

But nonetheless, a relentlessly honest system of promotion and relegation from the very top to the very bottom of club football, alongside increasingly arduous qualification processes for international tournaments, means that every team must continuously justify their position, game after game, season after season, era after era.

Within that, naming the best football player in the world at any precise moment is a difficult challenge. After all, that title could theoretically change hands after any given match depending on the level of performance an individual player has given, and yet allowing opinions to change with such volatility would lead to nothing but anarchy.

So, how exactly do we answer that question? Narrowing our parameters down to exploits in 2023 would be a pretty good start. But even then, prior accomplishments can't be completely ignored, and form alone can't suffice in providing an answer.

Therefore, our criteria is as follows: to be the best player in the world at the moment, you have to first and foremost be established as a top-level talent, but also have produced the goods consistently throughout this calendar year. For those within that bracket, it then becomes a question of clear evidence of immaculate form, whether that's goals, assists, clean sheets or passing the eye-test for all-round play, and perhaps most importantly, who and in what competition that immaculate form has been delivered against.

But also crucial amongst all that is how much you've got to show for playing well. While ability, form and overall impact are integral considerations, the factor distinguishing many of the positions within our rankings is whether you've actually won anything, whether that's silverware or individual accolades. Although there are always inevitable exceptions to the rule, because context is important too, that's ultimately what gets jotted down in the history books.

Let's return to the original question: Who is the best footballer in the world in 2023? Check out our rankings below...

10 Vinicius Junior

It's been a slightly slow start for Vinicius Junior in La Liga this season and his 2023 has been one without silverware. Nonetheless, the Brazilian is simply spell-binding when it comes to Champions League football and finished last season as the third-top scorer and second-top assister in the competition. Disregarding the Group Stages which were held in the previous calendar year, Vinicius notched a goal past Man City, two assists against Chelsea and two goals and two assists versus Liverpool in the knockouts. He's started the 2023/24 European season predictably strong, scoring against Napoli and Braga.

Nonetheless, while Vinicius came sixth in the Ballon d'Or rankings and earned places in the Champions League and La Liga Teams of the Season, the fact of the matter is that he's struggled to hit his groove in the second half of 2023 and has no silverware to show for his efforts this year.

2023 Accomplishments Team None Individual La Liga Team of the Season, Champions League Team of the Season

9 Jude Bellingham

It's hard to remember any player arriving at Real Madrid and having an immediate impact quite like Jude Bellingham has this season, let alone one that's still just 20 years of age. It's unfortunate the midfield maestro couldn't end his Borussia Dortmund career with a Bundesliga title after the Black-Yellows missed out to Bayern Munich once again on goal difference, but that really doesn't change the fact it's been a pretty phenomenal year for Bellingham, who has shone on the big occasion time and time again.

As well as consistently impressing in the Champions League and scoring or assisting against Scotland, Germany and Italy while on England duty, Bellingham has somehow established himself as Real Madrid's defacto chief goalscorer, excelling in a false nine role that saw him score twice in October's El Clasico and in three consecutive Champions League group games. Seemingly the total package as a footballer, few have impressed more throughout 2023.

2023 Accomplishments Team None Individual Bundesliga Player of the Season, Bundesliga Team of the Season, Kopa Trophy

Read More: Predicting the next 14 Ballon d'Or winners

8 Harry Kane

He may be yet to win a single trophy as a footballer - although it should be mentioned that he has made four finals - but Harry Kane features on this list for one simple reason; he's scored an absolutely phenomenal amount of goals in 2023. Despite leading the line for a Tottenham side that could only muster an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Kane finished up as the division's second-top scorer, including 17 strikes in 22 games following the turn of the year.

Kane then sealed a summer transfer to Bayern Munich and his form since has somehow found an even higher level. He's so far recorded more goals than appearances, as well as a healthy supply of assists, including a simply incredible wondergoal versus Darmstadt from inside his own half. Seemingly destined to break his silverware duck at the Allianz Arena come the end of the season, 2023 has been a strong year for Kane - but 2024 could be even better.

2023 Accomplishments Team None Individual Premier League Team of the Season

7 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli won their first Serie A title since 1990 last season and a key part of that was a furious forward line that saw them score the most goals of any team in the division. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was a crucial part in that as the 22-year-old rose to widespread acclaim in Italy, winning the Player of the Month award for February and March, as well as winning the Goal of the Season award, the Top assist provider award and the Player of the Season award, while in Europe he was named as the Champions League's Young Player of the Season - although it should be pointed out that the vast majority of his scoring and assisting exploits in the competition came in the Group Stages that were in 2022.

Nonetheless, the Georgia international enjoyed a fine second-half to last season domestically and has begun the new campaign in equally strong form, setting up and finding the net himself with typical regularity - although Napoli do find themselves lagging behind the competition somewhat in the Serie A title race.

2023 Accomplishments Team Serie A Individual Serie A Most Valuable Player, Serie A Top Assist Provider, Serie A Team of the Season, Serie A Goal of the Season, Champions League Young Player of the Season

Read More: Who is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia? Stats, Salary and more

6 Victor Osimhen

It felt almost impossible to split these two after their achievements throughout 2023 and while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is perhaps the more accomplished all-round player, Osimhen finds himself one position higher up in our rankings for the unavoidable fact that he's scored relentlessly throughout the calendar year, firing Napoli to a historic Italian crown. The Nigerian international finished last season as Serie A's top scorer with a staggering 26 goals and has maintained a similar level of form this term, despite almost ending up in a legal battle with his own club over a Tiktok video that was of incredibly poor taste.

Throughout 2023 Osimhen has elevated his game from being a hugely promising up-and-coming striker to being one of the best goalscorers in the world, which in itself is an incredibly impressive feat at just 24 years of age. 2024 looks set to be another huge year for the forward who will no doubt have interest in his services among Europe's biggest clubs.

2023 Accomplishments Team Serie A Individual Serie A Best Striker, Serie A Top Scorer, Serie A Team of the Season, AFCON Qualifiers Top Scorer

5 Kylian Mbappe

2023 hasn't been a particularly impressive year for Kylian Mbappe, largely because PSG crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich, thwarting his ability to truly excel beyond predictably destroying any defence that domestic French football puts in front of him. On top of that, much of the year has been overshadowed by uncertainty over his future at PSG and the seeming need to appease him by making him the outright star of the team (goodbye Lionel Messi) and signing some of his best friends in Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani.

Nonetheless, Mbappe's form has still been lethal. He finished last season with 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, with over half of those goals coming in the 2023 portion of the campaign. This term, the 2018 World Cup winner is still producing the goods domestically, although goal-less performances against Newcastle and AC Milan in the Champions League Group Stages certainly raised eyebrows.

2023 Accomplishments Team Ligue 1 Individual Ligue 1 Player of the Season, Ligue 1 Top Scorer, Ligue 1 Team of the Season, Ballon d'Or 3rd Place

Read More: Ranking the top 10 contenders for the 2024 Ballon d'Or

4 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne would feature much higher on this list were it not for one inconvenient truth - the highest height of his 2023 has also been the lowest low, after the Manchester City maestro hobbled off injured in the 2023 Champions League final. His Citizens side still lifted European football's top prize, completing an iconic treble that arguably outshines Manchester United's for its sheer dominance of the footballing landscape. But De Bruyne's hardly kicked a ball since then. He lasted just 23 minutes into the new Premier League season before removing himself from play due to another injury - his seventh since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Nonetheless, the first half of De Bruyne's 2023 was better than the entirety of the year for most footballers, recognised by his peers when he finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or rankings. He also earned places in the Premier League and Champions League Teams of the Season, as well as winning the English top flight's top Assist Provider honor. In 2023 specifically, he found four goals and seven Premier League assists, provided two setups in the F.A. Cup final and scored and assisted versus Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League.

2023 Accomplishments Team Premier League, F.A. Cup, Champions League Individual Premier League Team of the Season, Champions League Team of the Season

3 Rodri

Defensive midfielders often don't get the credit they deserve so when one stands out enough to be named the Champions League Player of the Season and finish fifth in the Ballon d'Or rankings, you know they've had a stellar year. In truth, Rodri's performances are always of a consistently high standard, but his virtual ever-presence (a staggering 56 games in all competitions) as Manchester City won the treble shone a spotlight on his unsung heroics, while the winning goal in the Champions League final - a typical cool finish from the edge of the box - thrust him to centre-stage.

Also named the Player of the Tournament for the 2023 Nations League as Spain lifted the trophy, Rodri excelled for both club and country throughout last season. So far this term, Rodri's delivered as expected, averaging over 100 passes per game in both the Premier League and the Champions League, and already has another piece of silverware to his name in the form of the European Super Cup.

2023 Accomplishments Team Premier League, F.A. Cup, Champions League, Nations League Individual Premier League Team of the Season, Champions League Player of the Season, Champions League Team of the Season, Nations League Finals Player of the Tournament

Read More: The best Premier League defensive midfielders compared

2 Lionel Messi

If the Qatar World Cup had finished a few weeks later the official greatest footballer who's ever lived probably would've topped this list quite comfortably. But sticking to our annual criteria means Messi's crowning as a world champion with Argentina unfortunately can't be taken into account as a 2023 achievement. Nonetheless, it's still been a pretty impressive year for the Barcelona legend. He finished his PSG career as a Ligue 1 winner with 16 goals and 16 assists - the most goal creations of any player in the division - including nine goals and six setups in the French top flight after the turn of the year.

Messi then elected for the unique challenge of turning Inter Miami into American soccer's new unstoppable force and achieved as much in a matter of months when he fired David Beckham's franchise to the 2023 Leagues Cup, scoring a ridiculous 10 goals in seven appearances and a spot kick in the final's penalty-shootout. The MLS might pale in comparison to European football in terms of quality, but the speed of Messi's impact and the attention it has generated around the world remains an impressive feat in itself.

And then came a record eighth Ballon d'Or to celebrate not only another incredible Messi season, but also an incredible career. Winning another now seems unlikely, but so does anyone ever beating Messi's octet of the greatest individual accolade in the game.

Read More: The 26 team-mates of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo decide who's better

2023 Accomplishments Team Ligue 1, Leagues Cup Individual Ballon d'Or 1st Place

1 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland not only demonstrated the form to rank him among the top players in the world for 2023, but also the achievements to go with it. Indeed, there may be a very fair debate over the Norway striker's overall qualities as a footballer in the purest sense of the word, but that really doesn't matter a great deal when nobody can stop you from scoring goals. Haaland finished up as the Premier League and the Champions League's top scorer in 2022/23 (also winning the European Golden Shoe), firing Manchester City to a Premier League, F.A. Cup and Champions League treble. He also set a new record for most goals in a single Premier League season by somehow ending the campaign with 36 strikes in 35 appearances, 15 of which came in 2023. Haaland's started the new season in equally strong form both domestically and in Europe.

And while it may seem like such a viewpoint makes this list a little biased towards strikers, the simple fact of the matter is that they provide a uniquely quantifiable way of judging their impact when comparing to comtemporaries - how many times they've put the ball in the net and who they've done it against. It's also unavoidable that goals decide games. So, even if other players may have equally legitimate but bit slightly more nuanced claims to top spot on this list, when you combine an unparalleled supply of silverware with an unparalleled supply of goals, it's difficult to look past Haaland's imposing 6'4 frame when determining the best player in the world right now.