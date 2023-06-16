The world of football is filled with fierce rivalries that make the sport even better.

The competitive spirit between certain teams, born out of history, geography, politics, or merely competition for supremacy, often transcends the boundaries of the pitch.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at the ranking of the 15 biggest football rivalries in Europe.

22 Barcelona v Espanyol

Known as the Derbi Barceloní, this rivalry transcends the football pitch and reflects the social and political history of Catalonia.

While the two teams aren't close in terms of footballing ability and places in the table, the rivalry represents the division between Catalan and Spanish identity, making it one of the most significant football rivalries in Europe today.

Don't believe us? Well, check out the scenes when Barcelona won the La Liga title this year against Espanyol...

READ MORE: The 9 Greatest Champions League Finals In Football History (Ranked)

21 Ajax v Feyenoord

Known as De Klassieker, this rivalry represents the biggest clash in Dutch football, pitting Amsterdam against Rotterdam.

This intense competition has often resulted in passionate, sometimes volatile, exchanges.

20 Schalke v Borussia Dortmund

19

Known as the Revierderby, this rivalry has a deep historical and regional significance in Germany. The cities of Dortmund and Gelsenkirchen are just a short drive apart, making this a classic local rivalry.

18

17 AC Milan v Inter Milan

This historic rivalry, known as the Derby della Madonnina, involves the two most successful clubs in Milan, who have traded wins and trophies over the last several decades.

Both teams share the iconic San Siro stadium, making the rivalry even more interesting, and their matches are always a highlight of the Serie A season, especially when the biggest prizes are on the line, as they often are.

16 Man City v Man United

Known as the Manchester Derby, this rivalry has heated up since Man City's financial takeover in 2008.

With both teams now regular contenders for the Premier League title, this rivalry is one of the most followed in English football.

City have now leapt some way ahead of United in terms of league position and power, but perhaps with a Qatari takeover around the corner for Erik ten Hag's men, the Manchester Derby will have even more at stake in years to come.

15

14 Arsenal v Tottenham

This North London Derby has a history dating back to 1887. The rivalry intensified in 1913 when Arsenal moved their ground to Highbury, just four miles from Tottenham's old stadium, White Hart Lane, sparking a geographical rivalry that continues to this day.

13

12 Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce

Known as the Intercontinental Derby, the rivalry between these two Istanbul-based clubs is one of the most intense in the world.

Their matches are often marred by crowd trouble, reflecting the deep-seated tension that exists between the two sets of fans.

The quality of the games, especially when compared with some of the powerhouse derbies on this list, is the only reason the Intercontinental clash doesn't rank higher.

11 Lazio v Roma

The Derby della Capitale is one of the most heated football rivalries in Italy, with the fans as passionate as any on the planet.

The antagonism goes beyond sport, reflecting the historical, cultural, and social divides in the city of Rome.

10

9 Porto v Benfica

Known as O Clássico, this rivalry transcends city boundaries and is, in fact, a rivalry between the two largest cities in Portugal, Lisbon and Porto. Matches between these two are always tightly contested affairs, with more often than not, the Portuguese league title on the line too.

8

7 Olympiakos v Panathinaikos

Known as the Derby of the eternal enemies, which should say enough as it is, this rivalry not only splits the city of Athens but the entire country.

While the standard of football might not be the highest, this rivalry goes beyond what happens on the pitch, often stirring political and social tensions.

6

5 Juventus v Inter Milan

The second time Inter are appearing on this list, but this time for their rivalry with fellow Italian giants Juventus.

Known as Derby d'Italia, this rivalry was born out of competition for national supremacy in Italy. This rivalry was intensified in the aftermath of the 2006 Italian football scandal, which saw Juventus relegated and stripped of two Serie A titles.READ MORE: 9 Players That Were Close To Signing For Man United, But Didn't

4 Liverpool v Man United

Rooted in the historical rivalry between the cities of Liverpool and Manchester, this football rivalry is one of the most intense in England, between the two biggest and most decorated clubs in the country.

Games between these two are among the most watched sporting events in the world, with high quality action and crunching tackles not hard to find.

3 Red Star Belgrade v Partizan Belgrade

Known as the Eternal Derby, the Serbian derby is one of the most intense and violent rivalries in football.

The match often leads to riots, making it one of the most dangerous, yet passionately followed, derbies in the world.