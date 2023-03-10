There is an amazing community around the world which loves to collect football kits and we have managed to rank our 15 favourite shirts from the 2022/23 season and reveal details of where you can buy these kits as well as the prices.

With kit manufacturers like Adidas, Nike, Puma and Macron producing amazing kits for clubs around the globe, and other companies also making kits as well, football shirt collectors are simply spoiled for choice.

Some of these fantastic football kit sets are from clubs in Europe, whilst others are from teams across the globe.

With this ranking having some eccentric designs, others based on retro football shirts and a few where simplicity is key, we believe there is a kit for everyone to love.

15 Real Madrid Away Shirt

The Real Madrid home kit is their lovely historic white; however, it is their away kit that features on this list for us. The lovely lilac colour works brilliantly with the black, and we love the three black stripes on the shoulder which link up to the collar perfectly. This, combined with the lovely graphic which is on the whole of the shirt makes it a great football shirt. This shirt is available on Adidas.

Real Madrid Away Shirt Price: £50

14 Venezia Third Shirt

Venezia Third Shirt 2022/23 - Images from Classic Football Shirts

The Venezia shirt is another beauty, and Kappa doesn't miss when it comes to creating kits for the Italian club. Venezia loves fashion, and this kit perfectly mixes football and fashion as it is mainly gold, but has a black collar, which can be buttoned up, as well as a black logo and lettering. This kit can be found on the official Venezia store.

Venezia 2022/23 Third Shirt Price: £80

13 Coventry City Away Shirt

English Championship side Coventry City have produced a first-class away kit that they have worn throughout the 2022/23 season. The dark purple strip is lovely. Half of the stripes are dark purple, whilst the other half is the same, but with black lining throughout, providing more detail to the kit.

There is also a gold/yellow outline on the stripes and collar. All of this works perfectly with the sponsor and badge to provide a beautiful kit. This away kit can be bought from the Coventry City football website.

Coventry City 2022/23 Away Shirt Price: £50

12 Lille Third Shirt

Another Ligue 1 side have made a great third shirt and that is Lille. Their kit is mainly black but is made popular due to the gold detailing on the sleeves, badge and sponsor The detailing carries onto the chest of the shirt, but is a bit lighter, so you can only see it when close up. This kit is available on New Balance.

Lille 2022/23 Third Shirt Price: £65

11 Crystal Palace Home Shirt

The Crystal Palace home shirt is always red and blue; the fan base can see this as a boring pattern. The club have tried to mix it up over the years with different stripes and patterns, but this one is no doubt their most unique design as the red and blue stripes are scribbled and this effect makes the kit stand out massively. This kit is available on the Macron store, as well as the Crystal Palace store.

Crystal Palace 2022/23 Home Shirt Price: £55 on Crystal Palace store. £71 on Macron Store

10 PSG Fourth Shirt

PSG fourth shirt 2022/23 - image from PSG

The PSG Fourth shirt for the 2022/23 season is a delight. We know that the club have made some great kits with Air Jordan over this year, and this fourth kit is close to being at the top of their list. The black with the yellow lines work perfectly and we love what they have done with the shirt. It is available on the Nike Store.

Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Fourth Shirt Price: £74.95

9 Lyon Third Shirt

Ligue 1 side Lyon have a great history of producing lovely football shirts and they have smashed it out of the park again with this delightful third shirt. The kit is a unique black/purple colour, and the purple graphics bring out a beautiful pattern in the shirt which you don't see on a lot of kits. This, combined with the v-neck sees Adidas produce another great kit. You can find this kit on the official Lyon store or the Adidas store.

Lyon 2022/23 Third Shirt Price: £80

8 Arsenal Away Shirt

Another team battling for the title in their country is Arsenal and it would be a huge shock if they beat Manchester City to the Premier League title this season; however, it would look great if they held up the trophy in their new away strip.

The 2022/23 Arsenal away kit is black with some lovely black detailing/patterns that look great once you get a closer look. This, complete with the gold/brown sponsor, badge and Adidas logo makes it a smashing kit. You can get this shirt from Adidas and the Arsenal website.

Arsenal 2022/23 Away Shirt Price: £70

7 Vasco da Gama Third Shirt

We head to Brazil for this beautiful Vasco da Gama third shirt. This is one of the more simple designs in this list but shows that simplicity can provide perfection. This shirt is also a throwback to their past as it celebrates the 95th anniversary of the Sao Januario Stadium. The Brazil Serie A side are waiting for their 2023 campaign to start. This shirt isn't as widely available; however, you can get it from the FutFanatics website or the official Vasco da Gama store, but be warned, you will no doubt have to pay a hefty delivery price.

Vasco Da Gama 2022/23 Third Shirt Price: Around £150 including delivery to the UK

6 AS Roma Third Shirt

There are lots of third shirts on this list, and that is because kit designers get a lot more freedom with them, and this is great for football fans. Roma have a black third kit for 2022/23, with pink and grey diagonal lines in a pattern that perfectly suits. What is also great about this kit is that it has a unique badge, one that is not the same as their other kits. You can find this shirt on the official Roma store.

AS Roma 2022/23 Third Shirt Price: Around £100 including delivery to the UK

5 Barcelona Away Shirt

The Barcelona away shirt is so simple but is a beautiful kit as it is gold with a circular collar. The sponsor, kit logo and badge are all black and there is minor detailing on the end of the shirt sleeve in black and turquoise green. You can find this kit on Nike and the official Barcelona store.

FC Barcelona 2022/23 Third Shirt Price: £74.95

4 Ajax Away Shirt

Ajax are known for great kits, especially when it comes to their away strips, and the 2022/23 Ajax away kit is another beauty. The navy blue colour is the main theme of the kit, with gold on the sponsoring, badge and kit logo. This combined with the three red stripes on the shoulder sleeves and the lovely pattern around the colour has seen many want to buy the kit. You can buy this kit on Adidas and the Ajax official store.

Ajax 2022/23 Away Shirt Price: £80

3 Borussia Dortmund Home Shirt

Borussia Dortmund are known for its yellow and black home kits, and the 2022/23 home shirt has used the colours brilliantly to produce a practically perfect kit. With Puma, the Bundesliga side have produced a kit in which the stripes stop around the sponsor.

Having the home shirt stripes stop halfway down the shirt and then continue below the square sponsor has been a simple design tweak, but it makes it stand out. Hopefully, we see Dortmund lift the Bundesliga title in this kit later in the season. This shirt can be bought off of theBorussia Dortmund, ASOS and Puma websites.

Borussia Dortmund 2022/23 Home Shirt Price: £70

2 Corinthians Third Shirt

The 2022/23 Corinthians third shirt is massively unique and stands out massively across the crowd. The main colour of this kit is cream, and then this kit is made amazing as it has a repeat inscription written in Japanese which says: "This is Corinthians". The Brazillian club have truly embraced another culture and it's perfect. This kit is notoriously hard to buy as it's always sold out; however, when it is available, it is on Nike.

Corinthians Third Shirt Price: £74.95

1 Malaga Away Shirt

The 2022/23 Malaga away shirt is a thing of beauty. It has a lovely rose pattern, which combines perfectly with the pink and mauve colours that the Spanish club has picked, this design is pretty unique. Combine the pattern and colours with the silver badge and you have a lovely kit.

Sadly Malaga have massively dropped off on the pitch and see themselves close to the foot of the table in the Segunda Division. Their Champions League semi-final in 2012/13 seems like a distant dream now. You can buy this Malaga away kit from the Hummel website, as well as the official Malaga CF website