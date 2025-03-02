Some teams – and, more notably – some stadiums just have it. But what is ‘it’? It’s not a feel-good factor for the home supporter, but it’s instead a barrage of hostility which turns any ground into a clichéd ‘tough place to visit’.

Football stadiums across Europe – from those in the Premier League to Serie A grounds – are famed for their atmosphere, whether that be for their imposing size, allowing thousands of fans to fill them up, or their frightening displays.

From the iconic, Milan-based San Siro to the lesser-known Stadion Rajko Mitic, home of Red Star Belgrade, AI has named and ranked – in order from 20th to 1st – the top 20 European stadiums with the fiercest of atmospheres. Let’s take a closer look.

20 Estadio da Luz (Benfica) – Portugal

Capacity: 64,642