The beauty of football stadiums is that no two look the same. Each stadium offers something different from every corner of the globe: a roaring atmosphere; state-of-the-art technology, or a rich archive of historic nights.

Football’s ongoing need for bigger and better stadiums has resulted in some iconic infrastructures, unusual features and never-seen-before ideas that have become an unforeseen trend. The stadium of each team is vital to the image of the team that plays within its walls and also plays a big part in the community within which it's built.

GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the top 20 stadiums in world football and rank them in order. It's no easy task either, as each continent boasts some incredible venues for the beautiful game. Nonetheless, let's take this journey together as some of the biggest grounds on the planet are given the recognition they deserve.

Ranking factors

Capacity

How attractive the stadium looks

How iconic the stadium is

Atmosphere generated by fans

20 Best Football Stadiums in the World Rank Stadium Team 1 Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid 2 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham Hotspur 3 Wembley Stadium England 4 Signal Iduna Park Borussia Dortmund 5 Allianz Arena Bayern Munich 6 Estadio Azteca Club America, Mexico 7 Old Trafford Manchester United 8 Maracana Fluminese, Flamengo, Brazil 9 San Siro AC Milan, Inter Milan 10 La Bombonera Boca Juniors 11 Anfield Liverpool 12 Soccer City Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa 13 Camp Nou Barcelona 14 Celtic Park Celtic 15 Wanda Metropolitano Atletico Madrid 16 Stade Velodrome Marseille 17 Mestalla Stadium Valencia 18 Estadio da Luz Benfica 19 Ibrox Stadium Rangers 20 Azadi Stadium Esteghlal, Persepolis and Iran

20 Azadi Stadium

Home of: Esteghlal, Persepolis, and Iran

Renamed after the Iranian revolution to the English translation of ‘freedom’, the noise the Azadi Stadium can generate on match day is out of this world. Not only does it hold the record attendance for the biggest-ever crowd for a World Cup qualifier (a remarkable 130,000) but it houses other facilities, too - including a swimming pool.

Esteghlal and Persepolis - two clubs in Iran - play their home games inside the Azadi Stadium, and share that honour with the national team when necessary. The conversion to all-seater stadiums meant the overall capacity of the ground had to decrease, but over 78,000 fans can still attend matches there.

Azadi Stadium Capacity Year Built 78,116 1971 Information via Transfermarkt

19 Ibrox

Home of: Rangers (Scotland)

Irrespective of the club’s inability to knock Celtic off their pedestal, Rangers fans continue to spill into the stadium at every opportunity to cheer on their side - win, lose or draw. The club have survived some tough spells over the years, though the encouraging support and the fantastically Scottish stadium have kept the feeling of community alive and kicking in Glasgow.

Even after being relegated to the bottom of the football league in Scotland back in 2012, 50,000 Gers fans would still show up each week as the historic Scottish club made their way back up the divisions to once again become Premiership champions in 2021 under Steven Gerrard.

Ibrox Stadium Capacity Year Built 50,987 1899 Information via Transfermarkt

18 Estadio da Luz

Home of: Benfica (Portugal)

Portugal is a football-obsessed country, so when they had a fresh new stadium built ahead of Euro 2004, something special had to be done - and none in the country now compares to Benfica’s Estadio da Luz, which is capable of taking in 65,647 attendees.

Home to the country’s most illustrious outfit, it became an inspiration for Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium - though its tense atmosphere and exuberant match-going faithful arguably exceed those in north London. Only one ground on this list was built more recently than Estadio da Luz, and the modern feel to the stadium gives it a significant edge over many others.

Estadio da Luz Capacity Year Built 64,642 2003 Information via Transfermarkt

17 Mestalla Stadium

Home of: Valencia (Spain)

Well known for its steep banks of seats and the surrounding noise of 50,000 fans that encapsulate the ground, it seems as if Mestalla’s days are numbered. The Nou Mestalla – which first went under construction 16 years ago – was destined to be Valencia’s new stomping ground back in 2007, though delays have caused their famous old stadium to be home for that bit longer.

One thing's for sure: it’ll be a somber day when the club pack up their bags and move on. It's unquestionably one of Spain's most iconic grounds. There are only seven stadiums in Spain that can better the Mestalla's capacity of 49,430. Supporters flock to the ground despite Valencia's struggles to compete in La Liga.

Mestalla Stadium Capacity Year Built 49,430 1919 Information via Transfermarkt

16 Stade Velodrome

Home of: Marseille (France)

Forget the Parc des Princes in Paris. Initially erected in the 1930s, the Stade Velodrome - home of Marseille - remains the largest club football ground in France. The smooth shape of the roof cover adds a sprinkle of unlikeness to the stadium’s clever design and enhances another aspect of the ground: the elevating sound of the match-goers.

Not only is the uniquely designed ground an incredible destination for football to be played, but rugby games have also been held in the stadium, including during 2023's World Cup tournament. Marseille haven't been at their best for well over a decade now, but the Ligue 1 outfit do have a home befitting of a European juggernaut.

Stade Velodrome Capacity Year Built 67,394 1937 Information via Transfermarkt

15 Wanda Metropolitano

Home of: Atletico Madrid (Spain)

What’s really special about Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano is that you feel very caved in and part of one community thanks to the overhanging roof above. It also doesn’t attract as many tourists as Barça or Real either, which means the atmosphere is among the very best that La Liga has to offer.

That said, we still miss Atleti's famous old ground, the legendary Vicente Calderon. That stadium, Atletico's home between 1966-2017, was demolished several years ago. The Wanda Metropolitano was the site of Liverpool's sixth European Cup success, as the Spanish capital was the venue of the 2019 Champions League final between the Reds and Tottenham.

Wanda Metropolitano Capacity Year Built 70,460 2017 Information via Transfermarkt

14 Celtic Park

Home of: Celtic (Scotland)

First introduced as a multi-sports venue in 1892, Celtic Park has become a cauldron for Scottish football - especially whenever the Old Firm rivals square up. Being the oldest and largest ground in Scotland could be an accolade in itself and its opinion-splitting green colour and loyal fans make this a must-see for any football fan.

The team on the pitch have been supremely successful domestically over the years, but the fans never get bored by these triumphs, as 60,000 pack out the ground each and every week to see the famous green and white hoops perform. Even despite the struggles of the team on the pitch in European football, the ground is always buzzing for the big occasions.

Celtic Park Capacity Year Built 60,832 1888 Information via Transfermarkt

13 Camp Nou

Home of: Barcelona (Spain)

Currently under renovation itself, Barcelona are trying to mirror their arch-rivals' (Real Madrid) progress by giving their home a much-needed lick of paint. The Catalan outfit's well-documented motto ‘Mes Que Un Club’ is iconic in world football and is embroiled on the seats of the stadium.

Camp Nou's capacity once surpassed a jaw-dropping figure of 120,000 for the World Cup finals in 1982 but was forced to be reduced due to changes in laws. But that staggering number of fans in attendance at one time is a testament to its history and how attractive it continues to be. Home to some of the most beautiful football ever played, this stadium will always occupy a special place in many football fans' hearts around the world.

Camp Nou Capacity Year Built 99,354 1957 Information via Transfermarkt

12 Soccer City

Home of: Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa

Opened in 1989 in Johannesburg, Soccer City was then given a lick of paint for the 2010 World Cup and now remains tall and proud as one of the best-looking stadiums in the world. Equipped with a huge capacity, the highest-ever attendance hit just shy of the 95,000 mark five years after it was unveiled for their new tenants, Kaizer Chiefs.

It will always be remembered for the sound of the vuvuzelas and Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thumping opening goal during the 2010 World Cup finals. The sight or even just the mere mention of this ground and that tournament will bring a warm feeling to the hearts of many.

Soccer City Capacity Year Built 94,700 1989 Information via Transfermarkt

11 Anfield

Home of: Liverpool (England)

Though not exactly breathtaking in size, the revered and respected Liverpool fans that sit within the walls of Anfield are known to instill fear into any opposition - no matter how big or small. Whether it’s the “This is Anfield” sign located in the tunnel or the famous “You’ll Never Walk Alone” chant, it’s the little things that make Liverpool, Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group, the owners of the Merseyside club, have done a lot of work on the famous ground to grow the capacity to over 60,000. The newly constructed Anfield Road Stand looks magnificent and is now open for business. Those famous European nights at Anfield could get even louder going forward.

Anfield Capacity Year Built 61,276 1884 Information via Transfermarkt

10 La Bombonera

Home of: Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Argentina’s well-supported club, Boca Juniors, are known for a lot – one being their wonderful stadium, La Bombonera. What, however, sets this apart from the rest is the earth-quaking atmosphere that rises when a game is on. It’s like a living building – if that makes sense. The wonderful acoustics surrounding the pitch can even make the dullest of games worth attending.

Fun fact: the stadium is called La Bombonera, which means 'Chocolate Box' in English. Why? Because, like a chocolate box, the stadium goes straight up. The ground is not only brilliant on the inside, but the outside of the stadium is designed in the colours of the iconic team that play there - blue and yellow.

La Bombonera Capacity Year Built 57,200 1938 Information via Transfermarkt

9 San Siro

Home of: AC Milan and Inter (Italy)

No aficionado or true ‘groundhopper’ can honestly say they’ve mastered the art without visiting the Italian capital’s famous ground: the San Siro, or the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza to give it its full name. Home to two football behemoths AC Milan and Internazionale, it is easily one of the most revered stadiums in the world of football.

What readers may not realise is that it is designed in a way to ensure that every match attendee has the best possible visibility – no matter where they find themselves sitting. It's reassuring to know that the experience of the crowd was taken into consideration when designing one of the most recognisable grounds on the planet.

San Siro Capacity Year Built 75,923 1926 Information via Transfermarkt

8 Maracana

Home of: Fluminese, Flamengo, and Brazil

Home to the Brazilian national team, the Maracana has seen some outrageous talent step foot on the green of the stadium over the decades. Amazingly, 199,854 people embraced the tight-packed squeeze during Brazil and Uruguay’s World Cup group stage match back in 1950 and has been remembered ever since as one of the most iconic in the sport’s history.

Fluminese and Flamengo play their home games in the Maracana, which is also known as Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho. These are two of the best-known and biggest clubs in South America, and they ensure this wonderful stadium is put to good use when the national team aren't in action.

Maracana Capacity Year Built 78,838 1950 Information via Transfermarkt

7 Old Trafford

Home of: Manchester United (England)

Manchester United’s famous ground, Old Trafford, is up there alongside football’s most evocative names, with the Stretford End as the club’s pride and glory. And although its tenants are divided about whether its leaky roofs and lack of care are of concern, there’s no doubt that 'The Theatre of Dreams' is truly magnificent.

Will it improve over the coming years? Well, the club's controversial owners, the Glazer family, have paid little attention to the stadium since 2005. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority stake could see the stadium prioritised going forward. However, the British billionaire is said to have plans to build a new ground for the Red Devils to call home. Who could imagine Manchester United playing anywhere other than Old Trafford?

Old Trafford Capacity Year Built 74,879 1910 Information via Transfermarkt

6 Estadio Azteca

Home of: Club America and Mexico

Football’s third-largest stadium had to get a mention, right? 105,000 fans are able to pick up tickets to attend the Mexican-based ground and there were many in attendance to watch Diego Maradona’s famous brace against England during the 1986 World Cup.

Scene of one of the most talked about matches in history, Maradona scored his 'Hand of God' goal and the 'Goal of the Century' within the space of four unforgettable minutes. For these reasons, it will always be etched into the minds of football fans across the globe. The Mexican national team and one of the biggest teams in the country, Club America, ply their trade inside Estadio Azteca.

Estadio Azteca Capacity Year Built 105,000 1966 Information via Transfermarkt

5 Allianz Arena

Home of: Bayern Munich (Germany)

Thanks to the beautiful design, Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena – whether it's its curved shape or bright persona – is commonly found at the summit of a match-goer's wishlist. Lit up stunningly at night, the 75,024-seater is really like no other. It feels like home, which is a really special message that Bayern wish to convey.

The Allianz Arena will be one of the designated stadiums for the 2024 European Championships and will be the venue for the opening game of the tournament, which sees Germany take on Scotland. It's fitting that the most wonderful-looking ground is the first sight seen by fans watching around the continent.

Allianz Arena Capacity Year Built 75,024 2005 Information via Transfermarkt

4 Signal Iduna Park

Home of: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Marry their rich history of great football with the atmosphere (all 81,365 attendees erupting into raptures when a goal goes in) and you have a match made in heaven. There are few greater fortresses in the world that Borussia Dortmund’s ground gets eclipsed by, especially with the Yellow Wall in full force. It's become a mainstay in their club’s history and one of the reasons why the German club are so feared in European and domestic competition.

Signal Iduna Park is one of the best sights to behold in European football - especially when Borussia Dortmund are performing to the best of their ability - with a spine-tingling atmosphere inside the historic ground.

Signal Iduna Park Capacity Year Built 81,365 1974 Information via Transfermarkt

3 Wembley Stadium

Home of: England

Coined the “Home of Football”, it's inevitable that England’s ground would be fighting for the top spot on this list. Wembley reopened in 2007 and was built where the original stadium sat. To top it off, the Wembley Arch is majestic.

While some don't particularly enjoy the fact that Wembley is also used for non-sporting activities, such as pop concerts, it’s fair to say that it's still living up to its reputation of being the heart of English football. Not only is the stadium located in London the home ground of the England national team, but it is also where every club side in the country hopes to end up at the end of the campaign. Whether it's for a cup final or a play-off encounter, the iconic stadium has been the venue of some of football's most famous moments.

Wembley Stadium Capacity Year Built 90,000 2007 Information via Transfermarkt

2 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Home of: Tottenham (England)

With so much competition, zeroing in on the world’s best stadium is no easy feat and Tottenham's incredible ground is just pipped at the last hurdle. Having spent £1 billion on their new arena after moving away from White Hart Lane, it's been popular with attendees, whether that be for football or other sports events. Oh, and it can produce 10,000 pints of beer a minute – so, there’s that.

The state-of-the-art ground is the newest on this list, having been built in 2019, and therefore it's expected that it would be one of the more impressive stadiums. Tottenham are looking to grow as a club, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is likely to help grow the image of the north London outfit.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Capacity Year Built 62,850 2019 Information via Transfermarkt

1 Santiago Bernabeu

Home of: Real Madrid (Spain)

To note: this isn’t recency bias. The new Bernabeu is just heads and shoulders above everyone else, though that’s what Real Madrid would’ve hoped with such an eye-watering figure being pumped into it. The total cost of renovations to the home of Los Blancos is said to exceed £1 billion.

The piste de resistance has to be the roof, which is not only a bit of eye-candy, but its practical use of being retractable is the main focal point, while its hospitality terrace is enough to make your heart thump quicker, too. It's fitting that the most iconic football club in world football have an unbelievable stadium to match.