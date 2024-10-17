Key Takeaways Anfield The top 20 stadiums in Britain have been ranked based on a variety of different factors.

Manchester United's Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge of Chelsea miss out on the top 10.

Anfield and Ibrox are among the highest-ranked arenas in the UK, partly thanks to their incredible atmospheres.

Where a team plays football can make a major difference to how they perform on the pitch. Some atmospheres may intimidate the opposition into defeat and submission, while others may be so vast that, even with vocal supporters behind them, players may be swallowed up by the pressure to come out on top.

There are several incredible arenas across the UK, from modern greats to historical landmarks that have been etched in football history. Below, we have decided to name the top 20 stadiums in the British Isles, using several key factors to rank them as accurately as possible.

Ranking Factors

History

Longevity

Atmosphere

Capacity

Design

Construction

Location

20 Best Football Stadiums in Britain [Ranked] Rank Stadium Home Team 1. Celtic Park Celtic 2. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham 3. Anfield Liverpool 4. Ibrox Rangers 5. Millennium Stadium Wales National Team 6. London Stadium West Ham 7. St James' Park Newcastle 8. Emirates Stadium Arsenal 9. Goodison Park Everton 10. Elland Road Leeds United 11. Old Trafford Manchester United 12. Hillsborough Sheffield Wednesday 13. Hampden Park Scottish National Team 14. Wembley Stadium England National Team 15. Villa Park Aston Villa 16. Etihad Stadium Manchester City 17. Craven Cottage Fulham 18. Stamford Bridge Chelsea 19. King Power Stadium Leicester City 20. Murrayfield N/A

20-16

Murrayfield, King Power Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Craven Cottage, Etihad Stadium

Close

While technically more commonly used as a Rugby Union arena, it felt unfair not to include Scotland's biggest stadium in the list at all, which is why Murrayfield takes its place at the bottom. If not for the fact that the most recent game of football played there was Leny Yoro's Manchester United debut, there's every chance the 67,000-seater would have climbed above the King Power Stadium and Stamford Bridge, homes to Leicester City and Chelsea respectively.

Fulham's Craven Cottage is one of the more unique stadiums in English football. Located on the banks of the River Thames, it is also home to the most expensive season tickets available in the Premier League. They follow Manchester City and the Etihad Stadium, which, despite jokes about the Premier League champions' struggle to fill the stands, is an arena worthy of one of the top teams in the country, given its remarkable upkeep and its role as a centre point for the area.

15-11

Villa Park, Wembley Stadium, Hampden Park, Hillsborough, Old Trafford