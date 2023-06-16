Highlights The Opta Power Rankings provide a way to compare and rank football teams based on their performance and form.

Manchester United barely made the top 30, with an underwhelming rating of 88.9, despite their previous successes.

The top 10 teams in the world, according to the rankings, include Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona.

The transfer windows, both in the summer and mid-season, always throw a spanner in the works, don’t they? It means that every club’s make-up is ever-changing, which makes picking football’s greatest team at any given point a task that is as onerous as they come. Another issue is the cross-over between different domestic leagues. Comparing teams from the same division is rather straightforward, but making a comparison between teams that have never played each other? It's rather impossible.

As an example, Manchester United have never locked horns with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. And while many may think the former would easily come out on top, it’s practically impossible to know full well. Admittedly, it’s subjective and there is technically no right or wrong answer - but everyone could use some help from the folks over at Opta, who have calculated – and recently updated - their Power Rankings. For an explainer on how their Power Rankings are calculated, please read here.

Had a read through? Good. Let's run through the 30 greatest teams in world football as things stand - and even better, let's take a dive into their form, how well they've performed in European competitions in seasons gone by and exactly why they are placed where they are. Let's get stuck in.

World’s best teams: 30th-21st

Including Manchester United & West Ham United

Opta Power Rankings - 21st-30th (as of Jan 18, 2024) Power Rankings Team Rating/100 21. Porto 90.6 22. West Ham United 90.1 23. Girona 90 24. Athletic Club 89.9 25. Napoli 89.6 26. Sporting CP 89.6 27. Newcastle United 89.4 28. Atalanta 89.3 29. Lazio 88.9 30. Manchester United 88.9

Making the top 30 by the skin of their teeth is Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United. The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final and won the Carabao Cup last time out, but they have flattered to deceive since the current campaign got underway – hence their underwhelming rating of 88.9.

Serie A duo Lazio and Atalanta follow Ten Hag’s side at 29 and 28, respectively. Thanks to their increased involvement at Europe’s top table and their unforeseen victory against Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United see themselves in 27th with a rating of 89.4 - above the likes of Chelsea, Roma and Fiorentina, all of whom miss out on the top 30. Sporting CP, Napoli and Athletic Club are then respectively ranked at 26, 25 and 24. The former are practically neck and neck with Benfica after finishing fourth last term, though they did manage to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League, knocking out Arsenal in the process.

At the back end of last season, there were wild scenes in Naples as Luciano Spalletti's side won their first Serie A title since 1990, though it’s not unfair to say they’ve gone off the boil this season, with them currently sitting in eighth place in the league. Champions League football is still part of their congested calendar, however.

Girona have taken Spain’s top division by storm this season, haven’t they? Having beaten the likes of Barcelona and Atlético Madrid since the new campaign kicked off, they are sitting in 23rd, just behind West Ham United and Porto, who rank at 22nd and 21st, respectively. The former had a season to remember last time out as, despite their substandard performance in the league, they brought home the Europa Conference League. They are, once again, pushing for those European spots this season and are thriving under David Moyes’ stewardship.

2:32 Related Top 30 leagues in world football ranked The Saudi Pro League is still only the 27th best league in world football despite all the signings

World’s best teams: 20th-11st

Including AC Milan & Aston Villa

Opta Power Rankings - 11th-20th (as of Jan 18, 2024) Power Rankings Team Rating/100 11. Juventus 92.6 12. Aston Villa 92.1 13. RB Leipzig 92 14. Borussia Dortmund 91.8 15. Real Sociedad 91.4 16. Tottenham Hotspur 91.4 17. AC Milan 91.1 18. Brighton & Hove Albion 91 19. PSV Eindhoven 91 20. Benfica 90.9

Kicking things off at 20 are 2022/23’s winners of Liga Portugal, Benfica. They also reached the Champions League quarterfinals and Roger Schmidt’s outfit have impressed again this season and are embroiled in a title race, hence their rating of 90.9. They could shoot up Opta’s rankings, however, if they progress through the knockout stages of Europe’s second-tier competition.

Just ahead of the Portuguese behemoths is Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven who, as things stand, top the Dutch top tier by quite some margin. With the likes of Ajax and Feyenoord enjoying hodgepodge runs in the league, the Rotterdam-based side are, instead, unbeaten in the league, having conceded just seven goals in 17 outings.

Brighton & Hove Albion finished sixth in the Premier League and impressed everyone with their eye-catching football under Roberto De Zerbi and, despite their insipid domestic campaign, have been firing on all cylinders in the Europa League, duly booking themselves a spot in the competition’s knock-out stages. Pipping the Seagulls to 17th are AC Milan, who boast a respectable Power Ranking of 91.1. The Rossoneri have the upper hand on their English counterparts thanks to their European prestige, with them reaching the Champions League semi-finals last time around.

Tottenham Hotspur, who have enjoyed a resurgence under new boss Ange Postecolgou, boast an Opta Power Ranking of 16 with their rating being 91.4, level with Spanish outfit Real Sociedad. The latter have been the surprise package of this season’s Champions League campaign and that, combined with their promising form in the league, sees them usurp the likes of Spurs and AC Milan to 15th.

Losing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on the final day of the season was a real sickener for Borussia Dortmund, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16 last season – but that hasn’t stopped them from being ranked as the world’s 14th best team with a rating of 91.8. Typically overshadowed by their arch-rivals Bayern Munich, die Schwarzgelben are currently fifth in the Bundesliga and are set to face PSV in their knockout round Champions League fixture.

From one German team to another, Red Bull Leipzig are next up in the rankings, having pipped Dortmund by 0.2 in the Power Rankings (92). They may have been hammered 8-1 on aggregate by the imperious Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 last term but have made it out of the group stages this time around, which counts towards their respectable ranking.

The final Premier League side of this category is high-flying Aston Villa. Boss Unai Emery transformed Villa’s fortunes after replacing Steven Gerrard in 2022, eventually securing a seventh-placed finish. This season around and the Spaniard has propelled them into an unforeseen title race, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp. Having also topped their European group with relative ease, too, the Midlands-based outfit have been given a Power Ranking of 92.1, just being edged out by Juventus.

Related Every Premier League club ranked by their 2023/24 average player rating Manchester United sit in the bottom half of the average rating table following a poor first half of the season under Erik ten Hag.

The side from Turin may count themselves unlucky not to make the top 10, though their status in the European football echo chamber does let them down. They do seem to be in line for a Serie A title challenge come the end of the season, however, with both them and Inter Milan leading the way at the top of the pack, with just two points separating the pair.

Includes Manchester City, PSG & Barcelona

Opta Power Rankings - 1st-10th Power Rankings Team Rating/100 1. Manchester City 100 2. Real Madrid 97.8 3. Bayern Munich 96.8 4. Inter Milan 96.5 5. Liverpool 96.2 6. Paris Saint-Germain 94.5 7. Arsenal 94 8. Bayer Leverkusen 93.1 9. Atlético Madrid 92.9 10. Barcelona 92.7

Now we’re onto the crème de la crème of world football, though every member of the top 10 – unsurprisingly –are clubs that reside in Europe. Barcelona (just about) dwell in the top 10 and can all thanks to their improvements in the Champions League. This season, they finished top of their group stage and are also performing amicably in the Spanish top tier, with them looking likely to secure a top four spot by the end of the term.

A team just outside the La Liga Champions League slots is Atlético Madrid, though Diego Simeone’s outfit are ahead of Blaugrana in Opta’s Power Rankings with a rating of 92.9. The Colchoneros enjoyed a flawless run in their Champions League group and are looking supreme. Bayer Leverkusen, under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, have become a force to be reckoned with in the Bundesliga and have their table-topping form to thank for their top 10 finish.

Arsenal had a golden chance to win their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 campaign but were eventually caught by City during the final weeks of the season, meaning they have to settle for a spot in seventh, with a rating of 94 to attest to their non-negotiable brilliance.

Paris Saint-Germain always seem to be there or thereabouts at the top of French football, but the fact that Champions League glory continues to evade them year by year is, certainly, their Achilles heel when it comes to comparing them with some of Europe’s heavyweights. As expected, they are head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, domestically speaking, but whether they can impress in the very latter stages of Europe’s most prestigious competition will be the difference maker to whether their season can be deemed a success or not.

Related PSG offer Kylian Mbappe 'never-seen-before' contract Paris Saint-Germain have offered Kylian Mbappe an incredible contract in an attempt to keep him at the club past June 2024.

Despite finishing fifth in the Premier League, Liverpool (whose form did improve dramatically during the final weeks of the season) still find themselves above Mikel Arteta’s side in the Opta’s Power Rankings. Their fifth-place ranking can be attributed to their upturn in performances seen in 2023/24 – one that has them top of the English top flight. Inter Milan surprised everyone by reaching the Champions League final in 2022/23 but are now, largely thanks to Lautaro Martinez, leading Serie A as things stand and seem primed to bring domestic glory home for the Nerazzurri fans and, as such, are placed fourth in the Opta’s Power Rankings.

Perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich may have not won the Champions League since the 2019/20 season, but their dominance of German football has not been overstated by Opta’s Power Rankings, with them boasting a respectable 96.8 rating. That said, if the free-scoring Harry Kane can lead them to a 34th league title and European success, they may propel themselves to the top. The star-studded nature of Carlo Ancelotti’s industrious Real Madrid side sees them nick position number two with a rating of 97.8. Given they won neither the Champions League nor the La Liga last time out, missing out on the top shouldn’t come as much as a surprise to Los Blancos.

Apologies – but no one gets any brownie points for guessing Manchester City would take the gold medal. Pep Guardiola, for all of his brilliance, has turned the Manchester-based outfit into an unstoppable force, one that enjoyed treble-winning success last time out. Undisputedly the world’s best team right now, Guardiola has created a monster at the Etihad Stadium.