Key Takeaways Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski dominate the 80s and early 90s

Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, and Vinicius Junior stand out from 1994-2000 birth years

English talents like Jude Bellingham and promising youngsters from 2001-2008 shine

Football has been blessed with extraordinary talents, each born in a unique era and destined to leave a lasting legacy. From the iconic figures who were born in the 80s to leave their mark in the late noughties and 2010s to the electrifying prodigies carrying the baton into the next era, every birth year has delivered a player who defined their generation.

Join us on a 24-year journey, a celebration of football’s evolution, and a tribute to brilliance across the decades. Below, we highlight the most outstanding player born each year from 1985 to 2008—a testament to the ever-changing magic of the sport that keeps the beautiful game so timeless.

Best Footballer Born in Every Year From 1985-2008 Year Best player Honourable mentions 1985 Cristiano Ronaldo Luka Modric 1986 Manuel Neuer Sergio Ramos 1987 Lionel Messi Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez 1988 Robert Lewandowski Marcelo, Mats Hummels, Mesut Ozil 1989 Thomas Muller Gareth Bale 1990 Toni Kroos Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan 1991 Kevin De Bruyne N'Golo Kante, Virgil van Dijk, Eden Hazard 1992 Mohamed Salah Alisson, Neymar, Sadio Mane 1993 Harry Kane Jan Oblak, Romelu Lukaku 1994 Bernardo Silva Bruno Fernandes, John Stones 1995 Ollie Watkins Jack Grealish, Joshua Kimmich 1996 Rodri N/A 1997 Lautaro Martinez Ruben Dias 1998 Kylian Mbappe Trent Alexander-Arnold, Martin Odegaard 1999 Declan Rice Rafael Leao, Alexander Isak, Gianluigi Donnarumma 2000 Vinicius Junior Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Alphonso Davies 2001 Bukayo Saka William Saliba, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Rodrygo 2002 Cole Palmer Pedri, Eduardo Camavinga, Nico Williams, Josko Gvardiol 2003 Jude Bellingham Xavi Simons, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz 2004 Gavi Rico Lewis, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 2005 Kobbie Mainoo Leny Yoro, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, Jack Hinshelwood 2006 Endrick Marc Guiu, Archie Gray 2007 Lamine Yamal Pau Cubarsi, Ethan Nwaneri 2008 Francesco Camarda N/A

1985 - 1993

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both feature

The year 1985 laid a strong foundation for football’s future. The fact that Luka Modric, a Ballon d’Or winner himself, isn’t the standout player of that year speaks volumes about the talent it produced. Sharing his birth year is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and global icon. The momentum continued in 1986 with the arrival of Manuel Neuer, one of the greatest goalkeepers in history, followed by 1987, which gave the world Ronaldo’s ultimate rival, Lionel Messi.

Today, all three are nearing the twilight of their illustrious careers, having come, seen, and conquered the footballing world. The same can be said for Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, born in 1988 and 1989, respectively. Another two standouts from the Bundesliga, İlkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, also arrived in 1990, followed a year later by the former's Manchester City teammate, Kevin De Bruyne - who made sure Virgil van Dijk wasn't the best footballer born in 1991, coming in a close second.

The year 1992 ended up playing a pivotal role in shaping Liverpool’s modern history. It marked the birth of the Premier League, a transformation that coincided with the Reds' prolonged league title drought. Yet, it was also the year that gave rise to three key figures in Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League triumph: Alisson, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah. Closing this chapter with an English highlight, 1993 saw the birth of Harry Kane, England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

1994 - 2000

Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland star

1994 was a landmark year for British music, marked by the rise of Britpop and Oasis’s iconic 'Definitely Maybe'. In football, however, it was Portugal that struck gold, with the births of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, both instrumental in the nation’s 2016 Euro triumph. England took center stage in 1995 with the arrivals of Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish, while 1996 welcomed Rodri, this year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

In 1997 and 1998, Lautaro Martínez and Kylian Mbappe faced little competition in their quests to be the standout players of their respective birth years. Martínez, endorsed by compatriot Lionel Messi as a contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or, enjoyed a stellar season, netting 27 goals and providing seven assists across 44 matches, including 24 goals and six assists in Serie A as Inter Milan clinched the Scudetto. Meanwhile, Mbappe, just a year younger, already boasts a World Cup victory, capped by a historic hat-trick in the subsequent final.

Rafael Leao, Alexander Isak, and Declan Rice were all born in 1999, but it’s fair to say that Rice has enjoyed the most success so far. A key player for both club and country, his consistent top-level performances made him the second most expensive transfer in Premier League history when he moved from West Ham to Arsenal in 2023. The year 2000 also produced some exceptional footballing talent, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden entering the world. However, it is Vinicius Junior who seems closest to winning a Ballon d'Or, with recent odds placing him as the favourite.

2001 - 2008

Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal feature

"2001!?" would be the reaction of football fans of a certain ilk when you tell them Bukayo Saka was born in that year. But what will make those same readers wince even more is the fact there are seven more years that follow that gave rise to some of football's most promising talents. 2002 is the year of Cole Palmer, as the Chelsea ace contributed to more goals and assists combined than any other player last season.

Jude Bellingham completes a three-year streak of English players being the standout of their birth groups between 2001 and 2003, and he is arguably the jewel of England's second golden generation. The Real Madrid midfielder, alongside Saka, Palmer, and Rice, has brought renewed excitement to international tournaments with his mature performances, demonstrating the composure of a seasoned player despite his youth. Last season, Bellingham contributed to 34 goals as Los Blancos secured a La Liga and Champions League double. However, in 2004, it's Spain's Gavi, a Barcelona adversary, who claimed the title of the best player born that year.

From 2005 onwards, determining the best player born that year becomes less clear, mainly due to their youth and the long road ahead of them before reaching their prime. Among Leny Yoro, Arda Guler, and Kobbie Mainoo, it’s Mainoo who has seen the most playing time, having earned Man of the Match in Manchester United's FA Cup final win last season. Born just a year later in 2006, Endrick is another talent to watch, while this year's Golden Boy, Lamine Yamal, was born in 2007. At just 16 years old, Francesco Camarda, born in 2008, has made only two Serie A appearances so far this season, but he may soon reveal just how promising he is.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 21-11-24