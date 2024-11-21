Key Takeaways
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Robert Lewandowski dominate the 80s and early 90s
- Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, and Vinicius Junior stand out from 1994-2000 birth years
- English talents like Jude Bellingham and promising youngsters from 2001-2008 shine
Football has been blessed with extraordinary talents, each born in a unique era and destined to leave a lasting legacy. From the iconic figures who were born in the 80s to leave their mark in the late noughties and 2010s to the electrifying prodigies carrying the baton into the next era, every birth year has delivered a player who defined their generation.
Join us on a 24-year journey, a celebration of football’s evolution, and a tribute to brilliance across the decades. Below, we highlight the most outstanding player born each year from 1985 to 2008—a testament to the ever-changing magic of the sport that keeps the beautiful game so timeless.
|
Best Footballer Born in Every Year From 1985-2008
|
Year
|
Best player
|
Honourable mentions
|
1985
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Luka Modric
|
1986
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Sergio Ramos
|
1987
|
Lionel Messi
|
Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez
|
1988
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Marcelo, Mats Hummels, Mesut Ozil
|
1989
|
Thomas Muller
|
Gareth Bale
|
1990
|
Toni Kroos
|
Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan
|
1991
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
N'Golo Kante, Virgil van Dijk, Eden Hazard
|
1992
|
Mohamed Salah
|
Alisson, Neymar, Sadio Mane
|
1993
|
Harry Kane
|
Jan Oblak, Romelu Lukaku
|
1994
|
Bernardo Silva
|
Bruno Fernandes, John Stones
|
1995
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Jack Grealish, Joshua Kimmich
|
1996
|
Rodri
|
N/A
|
1997
|
Lautaro Martinez
|
Ruben Dias
|
1998
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Martin Odegaard
|
1999
|
Declan Rice
|
Rafael Leao, Alexander Isak, Gianluigi Donnarumma
|
2000
|
Vinicius Junior
|
Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Alphonso Davies
|
2001
|
Bukayo Saka
|
William Saliba, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Rodrygo
|
2002
|
Cole Palmer
|
Pedri, Eduardo Camavinga, Nico Williams, Josko Gvardiol
|
2003
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Xavi Simons, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz
|
2004
|
Gavi
|
Rico Lewis, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|
2005
|
Kobbie Mainoo
|
Leny Yoro, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, Jack Hinshelwood
|
2006
|
Endrick
|
Marc Guiu, Archie Gray
|
2007
|
Lamine Yamal
|
Pau Cubarsi, Ethan Nwaneri
|
2008
|
Francesco Camarda
|
N/A
1985 - 1993
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both feature
The year 1985 laid a strong foundation for football’s future. The fact that Luka Modric, a Ballon d’Or winner himself, isn’t the standout player of that year speaks volumes about the talent it produced. Sharing his birth year is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and global icon. The momentum continued in 1986 with the arrival of Manuel Neuer, one of the greatest goalkeepers in history, followed by 1987, which gave the world Ronaldo’s ultimate rival, Lionel Messi.
Today, all three are nearing the twilight of their illustrious careers, having come, seen, and conquered the footballing world. The same can be said for Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, born in 1988 and 1989, respectively. Another two standouts from the Bundesliga, İlkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, also arrived in 1990, followed a year later by the former's Manchester City teammate, Kevin De Bruyne - who made sure Virgil van Dijk wasn't the best footballer born in 1991, coming in a close second.
The year 1992 ended up playing a pivotal role in shaping Liverpool’s modern history. It marked the birth of the Premier League, a transformation that coincided with the Reds' prolonged league title drought. Yet, it was also the year that gave rise to three key figures in Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League triumph: Alisson, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah. Closing this chapter with an English highlight, 1993 saw the birth of Harry Kane, England’s all-time leading goalscorer.
1994 - 2000
Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland star
1994 was a landmark year for British music, marked by the rise of Britpop and Oasis’s iconic 'Definitely Maybe'. In football, however, it was Portugal that struck gold, with the births of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, both instrumental in the nation’s 2016 Euro triumph. England took center stage in 1995 with the arrivals of Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish, while 1996 welcomed Rodri, this year’s Ballon d’Or winner.
In 1997 and 1998, Lautaro Martínez and Kylian Mbappe faced little competition in their quests to be the standout players of their respective birth years. Martínez, endorsed by compatriot Lionel Messi as a contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or, enjoyed a stellar season, netting 27 goals and providing seven assists across 44 matches, including 24 goals and six assists in Serie A as Inter Milan clinched the Scudetto. Meanwhile, Mbappe, just a year younger, already boasts a World Cup victory, capped by a historic hat-trick in the subsequent final.
Rafael Leao, Alexander Isak, and Declan Rice were all born in 1999, but it’s fair to say that Rice has enjoyed the most success so far. A key player for both club and country, his consistent top-level performances made him the second most expensive transfer in Premier League history when he moved from West Ham to Arsenal in 2023. The year 2000 also produced some exceptional footballing talent, with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden entering the world. However, it is Vinicius Junior who seems closest to winning a Ballon d'Or, with recent odds placing him as the favourite.
2001 - 2008
Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal feature
"2001!?" would be the reaction of football fans of a certain ilk when you tell them Bukayo Saka was born in that year. But what will make those same readers wince even more is the fact there are seven more years that follow that gave rise to some of football's most promising talents. 2002 is the year of Cole Palmer, as the Chelsea ace contributed to more goals and assists combined than any other player last season.
Jude Bellingham completes a three-year streak of English players being the standout of their birth groups between 2001 and 2003, and he is arguably the jewel of England's second golden generation. The Real Madrid midfielder, alongside Saka, Palmer, and Rice, has brought renewed excitement to international tournaments with his mature performances, demonstrating the composure of a seasoned player despite his youth. Last season, Bellingham contributed to 34 goals as Los Blancos secured a La Liga and Champions League double. However, in 2004, it's Spain's Gavi, a Barcelona adversary, who claimed the title of the best player born that year.
From 2005 onwards, determining the best player born that year becomes less clear, mainly due to their youth and the long road ahead of them before reaching their prime. Among Leny Yoro, Arda Guler, and Kobbie Mainoo, it’s Mainoo who has seen the most playing time, having earned Man of the Match in Manchester United's FA Cup final win last season. Born just a year later in 2006, Endrick is another talent to watch, while this year's Golden Boy, Lamine Yamal, was born in 2007. At just 16 years old, Francesco Camarda, born in 2008, has made only two Serie A appearances so far this season, but he may soon reveal just how promising he is.
