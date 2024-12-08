There's nothing worse as a football fan than watching one of your club's prized possessions leave on a free transfer because their contract expired. Lionel Messi had Barcelona supporters in tears when he bid farewell to Camp Nou when his contract was up in 2021, and the Blaugrana couldn't afford an extension offer.

Messi finds himself in the last months of his contract with Inter Miami. The Herons are confident the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will extend his stay at DRV PNK, but there's still the possibility he will leave. A similar scenario ensued when the 2022 World Cup winner left PSG for the MLS side in the summer of 2023.

The 37-year-old isn't the only one of world football's most renowned superstars who will become free agents next summer if no contract extension is agreed. Liverpool desperately tries to tie Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold down to new deals.

Thus, here are the top 10 stars out of contract in 2025, ranked by assessing how much of a long-term commodity they could be if snapped up. We also considered their abilities, age, current form and potential for commercial success.

10 Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid

One of Real Madrid's unsung heroes is Ferland Mendy, whose hard work at left-back goes under the radar. The Frenchman is getting on a bit but still puts in a shift for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Injuries have been a concern as he missed a large chunk of the 2022-23 season.

However, clubs struggling on the left side of their defence would be wise to take a hit on the 29-year-old. It should be noted that Mendy has agreed on a new deal, though his renewal hasn't been made official. The La Liga giants might be protecting his value to sell him next summer rather than losing him on a free.

Ferland Mendy 2024-25 Stats Appearances 16 Goals 0 Assists 0

9 Leroy Sane

There was a time when Leroy Sane was in the discussion of Europe's best wingers but he's come off the boil this season. The Bayern Munich attacker is still a threat, but the goals and assists have dried up, possibly because of the relentless work he's put in at the Allianz Arena over the years.

Sane, 28, could still be an astute signing, significantly to help bolster a team's attack and maybe interchange with a younger talent. Arsenal has been showing interest, and he could get back to his best under Mikel Arteta, with whom he worked previously at Manchester City.

Leroy Sane 2024-25 Stats Appearances 16 Goals 3 Assists 1

8 Alphonso Davies

Many forget Alphonso Davies is just 24 years old because it feels like the Canadian left-back has spent a decade wreaking havoc for Bayern Munich. He is one of Europe's most formidable full-backs, and he's understandably linked with a move to Real Madrid while Manchester United is also circling.

Ex-United boss Erik ten Hag bizarrely claimed Davies 'couldn't defend', but that couldn't be further from the truth, as he's been excellent at the back for several years at the Allianz Arena. That said, he is better going forward with his incredible pace, but his all-round game certainly makes him a massive coup should Bayern fail to tie him down to a new deal.

Alphonso Davies 2024-25 Stats Appearances 20 Goals 0 Assists 3

7 Heung-min Son

It's fair to say Heung-min Son isn't enjoying the best season of his career amid a topsy-turvy campaign for Tottenham Hotspur as a group. The South Korean attacker is usually so lethal in front of goal but has lacked his trademark killer instinct this term. A move elsewhere could reignite his form and allow him to return to his goalscoring brilliance.

Son, 32, also has an abundance of experience that could help struggling teams, especially in front of goal. One club keeping an eye on the former Bayer Leverkusen man's situation is Manchester United. The Red Devils are lacking firepower and leaders amid a disastrous campaign.

Heung-min Son 2024-25 Stats Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 4

6 Joshua Kimmich

One of the most renowned talents of the modern era in German football is Joshua Kimmich, now one of the veteran stars at the Allianz Arena. The German midfielder's versatility has been of huge use to the Bavarians during his near-decade spell with the club, and he'd be a massive hit at any club willing to snatch him from the Bundesliga giants' grasp.

Kimmich, 29, can play right-back and in central midfield, and he's continued to be a difference-maker for Bayern this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see Barcelona boss Hansi Flick try to reunite with a player he coached to a sextuple in 2020. A move to the Premier League would also make for interesting viewing.

Joshua Kimmich 2024-25 Stats Appearances 21 Goals 0 Assists 5

5 Lionel Messi

There's no disputing Lionel Messi sits on the footballing Mount Rushmore as one of the all-time greats who have transcended the game. The Argentine icon has done it all, with his World Cup heroics in Qatar living long in the memory of fans around the globe. It's why he was more than happy to accept a move to Inter Miami after leaving PSG in 2023.

Messi, 37, is living in sanctuary in Miami after a testing period at the Parc des Princes due to problems off the pitch, such as a poor relationship with PSG ultras and struggles to adapt to life in Paris. He's flourishing in the United States and still rolling back the years with inspired performances. He'll likely stay put with the Herons, but most fans would love to see him make an emotional Barcelona return.

Lionel Messi 2023-24 Stats Appearances 25 Goals 23 Assists 13

4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has years ahead of him, which makes him such a hot commodity heading into the new year. The English right-back is viewed as the long-term heir to Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid, and a link-up with England teammate Jude Bellingham is a tasty proposition for Los Blancos fans.

There perhaps isn't a better ball-playing defender in world football than Alexander-Arnold, 26, who has impressed under new Liverpool manager Arne Slot. The Merseysiders handed their academy graduate the vice-captaincy in the summer of 2023, and he's shown leadership qualities since that appointment. It would be a massive blow for the Reds and the Premier League if he were to depart.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 2024-25 Stats Appearances 17 Goals 0 Assists 4

3 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City suffered a remarkable slump this season, and a squad reset is expected next summer. One player who looks likely to leave the Etihad is Kevin De Bruyne. Pep Guardiola suggested he can't guarantee the Belgian midfield maestro's desired game time given his age.

De Bruyne, 33, has arguably been the Premier League's greatest midfielder of the modern era. We've seen many Herculean displays in the middle of the park amid City's dominance in the English top flight. A move to the MLS could be on the horizon for the ex-Wolfsburg star, who could draw a Hollywood appeal similar to Messi thanks to his easy-on-the-eye playing style.

Kevin De Bruyne 2024-25 Stats Appearances 13 Goals 2 Assists 2

2 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has often been dubbed a 'Rolls Royce' because of how easy he makes defending look and that's been the case at the start of the Arne Slot era. He's been a stalwart at the back for the Reds in their hunt for Premier League and Champions League glory, enjoying one of his best seasons to date.

The 33-year-old would add a commanding presence at any club who wished to lure him away from Anfield. He's been linked with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and European heavyweights Barcelona. Van Dijk could immediately assume the role of a leader at Al-Awwal Park or Camp Nou and help the two clubs ascend to the top of their respective leagues.

Virgil van Dijk 2024-25 Stats Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 11

1 Mohamed Salah

You could argue that Mohamed Salah is Europe's in-form attacker amid a stellar season at Anfield, which has seen him fire Liverpool towards the title. The Egyptian star is thriving under Arne Slot, bagging goals for fun and proving that age is just a number. He has tormented Premier League defences with his direct approach and eye for goal.

Salah, 32, is the most enticing potential free agent signing for multiple reasons, including his commercial value. He's been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent years, and he'd rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the poster boy of football in the Middle East. The forward would improve any new team tenfold with his consistency and experience.

Mohamed Salah 2024-25 Stats Appearances 21 Goals 15 Assists 12

All stats and contract information courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/12/2024.