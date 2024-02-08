Highlights Kevin De Bruyne is hailed as an all-time great in the Premier League with Jamie Carragher claiming he is better than Eric Cantona, Gianfranco Zola, and Dennis Bergkamp.

Another great foreign Premier League star was Yaya Toure who reinvented himself from a defensive player to a top box-to-box midfielder, helping Manchester City win three Premier League titles.

Petr Cech is considered one of the greatest foreign goalkeepers in Premier League history, holding the record for the most clean sheets.

Since the formation of the Premier League back in 1992, fans of the beautiful game have been blessed with a plethora of foreign players coming to the country and establishing themselves as some of the best players in the country. Even now, supporters are lucky to watch the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in action every week.

Popular pundit Jamie Carragher believes De Bruyne will go down as an undoubted legend in the league, saying:

“Kevin De Bruyne is going to go down as an all-time great in the Premier League. When you think of the greatest foreign players to ever play in the Premier League, we always use the same names: [Eric] Cantona, [Gianfranco] Zola, [Dennis] Bergkamp. Those three are absolutely legendary figures in the Premier League and at their clubs. He's better than all three of them.”

With that being said, it got us thinking: who are the 20 greatest foreign Premier League players of all time?

Well, several names including Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez fail to make the top 20 greatest players of all time list. It's hard to list just 20 players and many fans will be disappointed to see the Spaniard and the Uruguayan omitted. However, the likes of Vincent Kompany and Patrick Viera feature, but who else makes the cut?

Our ranking factors

The main factors taken into account when ordering these players were as follows:

Longevity

Trophies

Goals

Assists

Clean Sheets

Individual Awards

All stats are taken from the Premier League website (as of 08/02/24) unless stated otherwise.

20 Yaya Toure

Manchester City

What a way to kick off the list. During the back end of his career at Barcelona, Yaya Toure became out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola. He was allowed to leave the side in 2010, joining Manchester City. While he was a well-known figure at the time, the midfielder became an instant regular in the team. The peak of his powers came in the 2013/14 season when he scored a remarkable 20 league goals to guide City to their second Premier League title triumph. He is a prime example of a player who reinvented himself from being an underappreciated defensive player at Barcelona to being the best box-to-box midfielder in England.

His eight-year spell in England saw Toure become one of Manchester City's greatest players of all time, playing a big part in the club winning their first three Premier League titles in history. It was a no-brainer to include him on the list, given his ability in the final third, while being able to also do a job helping out his teammates at the back.

Yaya Toure's Premier League Stats Appearances 230 Goals 62 Assists 32 Titles 3

19 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United

Ruud van Nistelrooy will go down as one of the greatest Dutch players to ply their trade in the Premier League. The former Manchester United hero was a goal-scoring machine at the start of the 21st century, scoring 20 or more league goals in three successive seasons between 2001 and 2004 including one of the best debut seasons we have seen - netting 36 goals in all competitions. This was a quieter period for United as they won just one Premier League with van Nistelrooy in the team, but whenever they needed him to pop up with a vital moment, he usually delivered.

The Dutchman was known for his first finishing and was always able to catch goalkeepers off guard on several occasions. With 95 goals in 150 Premier League appearances, van Nistelrooy managed to pick up the 'Golden Boot' award in the 2002/03 season, playing a starring role in Manchester United's campaign.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League Stats Appearances 150 Goals 95 Assists 14 Titles 1 Golden Boots 1

18 N'Golo Kante

Leicester City, Chelsea

When he first arrived in the Premier League in 2015, very few would have heard of N'Golo Kante. We all know now. In his first season, he won the league with Leicester and then followed that up by doing the same at Chelsea, while also winning the Champions League with the Blues.

The Frenchman played like a modern-day Claude Makelele, with some differences in their games. His defensive prowess is well documented, but sometimes the work Kante did going forward is overlooked. His driving runs and overall energy provided a lot in an attacking sense for his side. He even chipped in with a few goals during his time at Stamford Bridge and established himself as a fan-favourite during his time in west London.

N'Golo Kante's Premier League Stats Appearances 227 Goals 12 Assists 17 Titles 2 Tackles 687

17 Eden Hazard

Chelsea

Without a shadow of a doubt, Eden Hazard is one of the best players to put on a Chelsea shirt in the 21st century. With his dazzling feet, he could create opportunities out of nothing, and he saved his best for last, as he recorded 16 goals and 15 assists in his final season at Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid in 2019.

There was one slight blip on his record while at Stamford Bridge, and that was the 2015/16 season, where Hazard went missing for large parts of the campaign, as Jose Mourinho lost his job and Chelsea lost their title to Leicester City. However, he still had a moment of magic in him, scoring the equaliser against Tottenham which won Leicester City the Premier League in 2016. He picked it up in the following season as he was the star man in Antonio Conte's league-winning side. His ability to turn up in big matches made him one of the most feared players in the history of the Premier League during his glittering spell in England.

Eden Hazard's Premier League Stats Appearances 245 Goals 85 Assists 54 Titles 2

16 Petr Cech

Chelsea, Arsenal

During his time in west London with Chelsea, Petr Cech established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League. However, his swansong at Arsenal could have gone better as he failed to live up to expectations. Upon moving to the Blues in 2004, he conceded just 15 league goals in his first season. No goalkeeper has conceded fewer goals in a single campaign in the history of the Premier League, and it is hard to see that record being broken any time soon, even with the likes of Ederson and Alisson in the league.

The iconic shot-stopper was integral to Chelsea's stingy defence throughout his tenure at the club, with Cech still holding the record for the most Premier League clean sheets of all time. Many may argue that he is the greatest goalkeeper to ever play in England due to his incredible record and ability to single-handedly win games for his former clubs.

Petr Cech's Premier League Stats Appearances 443 Clean Sheets 202 Titles 4 Golden Gloves 4

15 Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United

Despite his form tailing off towards the end of his spell at Old Trafford, Nemanja Vidic formed the best partnership in the league with Rio Ferdinand for the best part of a decade. The pair complemented each other perfectly, with Vidic's combative style allowing United to win five league titles during his eight years at the club.

Between 2000 and 2010, there were many icons that Vidic played alongside. However, Sir Alex Ferguson trusted the Serbian with the captaincy of the club following Gary Neville's retirement in 2011. During his time in England, Vidic excelled in leadership as he led by example both on and off the pitch.

Nemanja Vidic's Premier League Stats Appearances 211 Goals 15 Clean Sheets 95 Titles 5

14 David Silva

Manchester City

When making a top 20 best foreign players to feature in the Premier League, of course, David Silva was going to be included. A true gem of a player, some may have wondered whether Silva might find the Premier League too physical for his liking when he arrived in 2010, but those doubts were quickly put to bed as he would go on to flourish in England for the next decade. The Spanish playmaker delivered 107 assists in 309 league appearances before leaving the Premier League giants in 2020.

The league has seen many players with incredible vision and Silva ranks among the greatest passers in Premier League history with his uncanny ability to spot a teammate in space and pick him out with aplomb. You could argue that only Kevin De Bruyne and Cesc Fabregas are the only two better players on the ball who are able to put the ball on a six-pence for their team-mates.

David Silva's Premier League Stats Appearances 309 Goals 60 Assists 93 Titles 4

13 Cesc Fabregas

Arsenal, Chelsea

Without a shadow of a doubt, the best Spanish player to ply his trade in England. He was able to thrive at both Arsenal and Chelsea, establishing himself as one of the most creative players the league has ever seen. Cesc Fabregas set up 20 league goals in 2007/08 for Arsène Wenger's men, driving the side forwards in the post-Invincibles era.

His return to England came with another London side, in the form of Chelsea this time. Linking up with Diego Costa upon his return, Fabregas achieved what he couldn't at Arsenal, as he lifted the Premier League title in 2014/15. The connection between him and Costa often left opposing defenders shaking with fear. The midfielder retired in 2023 and will always be remembered as a legend of the sport and one of the most technically gifted players in Premier League history.

Cesc Fabregas Premier League Stats Appearances 350 Goals 50 Assists 111 Titles 2

12 Vincent Kompany

Manchester City

Despite having a fair few injuries towards the back end of his time at Manchester City, Vincent Kompany will still go down as one of the greatest defenders the league has ever seen. When he was available, he was a colossus at the back for City. In his 11 years at the club, he took the team from mid-table mediocrity to the dominant force in English football, with his leadership qualities shining through.

His greatest moment in a Manchester City shirt came in his final home game for the club. The Belgian centre-back picked the ball up and drove to the edge of the Leicester City box with the game in the balance at 0-0. He then smashed the ball into the top corner of the net to secure all three points in a vital encounter at the Etihad to keep City in the driving seat of the title race. Unquestionably, one of the best defenders to ever play in the league.

Vincent Kompany's Premier League Stats Appearances 265 Goals 18 Clean Sheets 94 Titles 4

11 Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City

Many would argue that the former Manchester United star is the best keeper to ever play in the Premier League. One of the most intimidating No. 1s in Premier League history, Peter Schmeichel was a vital cog in United's winning machine in the 1990s, with the team winning five championships. He signed off in the best possible way by winning the treble in 1999.

Schmeichel is part of an exclusive list of goalkeepers to have scored a Premier League goal as he found the net for Aston Villa against Everton with a back-post volley in 2001. Despite finishing his career off at bitter rivals City, the keeper is still regarded highly by the Red Devils faithful.

Peter Schmeichel's Premier League Stats Appearances 310 Goals 1 Clean Sheets 128 Titles 5

10 Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

Dennis Bergkamp was less prolific than former Arsenal Dutch legend Robin van Persie, but solely viewing him through the lens of goals scored would do his eclectic collection of qualities a criminal disservice. The nimble-footed striker played with game with effortless simplicity, using his immaculate first touch and balance to glide through space and navigate through defensive mazes.

"If he played in the snow he wouldn't leave any footprints," was the verdict of Bergkamp's Arsenal teammate and fellow centre-forward John Hartson. A true feast for the eyes. Few Premier League players have been as technically gifted as the magical Dutchman, and his impact at Arsenal is largely responsible for a lot of their success during the late 1990s and early 2000s. While not a traditional striker, Bergkamp's influence as a deep-lying forward was immense. His 87 goals don't tell the full story of his incredible technique, vision, and ability to create for Arsenal. Bergkamp was so good that Thierry Henry named him as his best-ever teammate in 2021, despite lining up alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Dennis Bergkamp's Premier League Stats Appearances 315 Goals 87 Assists 94 Titles 3

9 Didier Drogba

Chelsea

Didier Drogba was instrumental in Chelsea's rise under Mourinho, with the striker scoring some big goals in several of the side's titles. The former Ivory Coast star is regarded by many as one of the best African players to play in the Premier League. The big Ivorian scored 104 league goals, often in high-stakes situations. But he was so much more than just a goalscorer - he was a powerful striker who bullied defenders with his great strength and aerial ability. While it took him a little bit of time to settle in England, the former Chelsea star was quick to establish himself as one of the most feared forwards in England.

He had everything needed to be a top striker and deserves a spot high on this list. His biggest moment in a Chelsea shirt came in the Champions League final when his late equaliser against Bayern Munich eventually propelled the Blues to their first-ever triumph in that competition. Following the triumph in Munich, Drogba left his beloved club, but returned in 2014 and helped guide them to yet another Premier League title in 2015 under Mourinho.

Didier Drogba's Premier League stats Games 254 Goals 104 Assists 64 Golden Boots 2 Titles 4

8 Roy Keane

Nottingham Forest, Manchester United

Roy Keane was without a shadow of a doubt the most no-nonsense player the league has ever seen. The former Ireland international captained Manchester United throughout most of their successful period in the club's history. While some may view him as a brute of a player, Keane could also play, doing the basics very well and even popping up with an important goal from time to time.

His leadership and professional attitude were added bonuses to the quality he brought to Sir Alex Ferguson's side on the pitch. A seven-time Premier League winner, his last championship at the top level came in the 2002/03 season. He will go down as one of the best players to ever represent Manchester United.

Roy Keane's Premier League stats Games 366 Goals 39 Assists 33 Titles 7

7 Kevin De Bruyne

Chelsea, Manchester City

There can't have been many better passers of the ball than Kevin De Bruyne since the Premier League started in 1992. In three of his last four seasons, he has hit double figures in terms of assists in the league. De Bruyne is viewed as the greatest Belgian to have played in the Premier League. This is due to his massive impact on a Manchester City team that has dominated the entire division throughout his time with the club.

To date, the midfielder has five Premier League winners medals. He was also a part of the side that finally conquered the Champions League in the 202/23 season, defeating Inter Milan in the final. Add in the vast array of domestic silverware he has got his hands on, and you are looking at one of the most successful players in the past decade. Despite struggling at Chelsea, De Bruyne has since gone on to thrive under Pep Guardiola and is still at the peak of his powers regardless of recent injuries. As alluded to, he is predicted by Carragher to go down as one of the best players in the history of the league.

Kevin De Bruyne's Premier League stats Games 246 Goals 65 Assists 105 Titles 5

6 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

A tremendous goalscorer. Aguero bagged a brace on his Premier League debut against Swansea. It was a sign of things to come and boy did he deliver. He went on to score 184 top-flight goals in England before moving to Barcelona when his contract expired in 2021. The Argentine is one of only five players to score five goals in a single Premier League game and who could forget his extraordinary title-winning goal for Man City against QPR in the 2011/12 season?

The forward is full of incredible moments for fans to remember, and his trophy cabinet certainly benefits from his time in Manchester. Five Premier League titles during his decade with the club along with seven domestic cups are enough to put Aguero so high up on the list. Despite injury issues occasionally plaguing individual seasons, Aguero consistently hit the 20-goal mark in the league and even picked up a Golden Boot in the 2014/15 campaign, despite failing to win the league with City.

Sergio Aguero's Premier League stats Games 275 Goals 184 Assists 47 Golden Boots 1 Titles 5

5 Mohamed Salah

Chelsea, Liverpool

While the Egyptian winger had a forgettable spell at Stamford Bridge, he has gone on to become one of the best players in the world at Liverpool. Over 100 goals in his last five full Premier League campaigns with the Reds. You simply cannot argue with those numbers, especially for someone who often operates from the right wing. Mohamed Salah's performances have taken Klopp's side to another level in recent years, as he delivered goal after goal to end the side's 30-year wait for a championship in 2020.

There is an argument that Salah will be in the top three Liverpool players of all time when he finally brings his Anfield career to a close. Arguably his proudest achievement for the club came in the 2018/19 campaign, when he scored in a 2-0 win against Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Mohamed's Premier League stats Games 251 Goals 153 Assists 67 Golden Boots 3 Titles 1

4 Patrick Viera

Arsenal, Manchester City

The embodiment of physical strength combined with technical skill, Patrick Vieira was the lynchpin in Arsenal's midfield during their 'Invincibles' season. His leadership, defensive solidity, and box-to-box abilities made him an integral figure in Arsène Wenger's system.

Vieira's midfield duels with Manchester United's Roy Keane still stand as some of the most memorable battles in Premier League history. These historic battles sometimes overshadow the technical prowess of the French midfielder, who was the heart and soul of Arsenal under Wenger during the late 1990s and early 2000s. There is an argument that the Gunners still haven't fully replaced Vieira's skill set in midfield almost two decades on from his departure. While he had a brief spell at City towards the back end of his career, Viera's time at Arsenal will be fondly remembered by many.

Patrick Vieira's Premier League Statistics Appearances 307 Goals 31 Assists 34 Titles 3

3 Eric Cantona

Manchester United

The charismatic Frenchman was a game-changer for Manchester United in the 90s. United had not been crowned English champions for 25 years prior to his arrival in 1992. Eric Cantona made an instant impression and was pivotal as the Red Devils won the Premier League title in his first campaign at the club.

He scored 70 goals and made a significant impact beyond just scoring, securing a legendary status for the side, and in the Premier League as a whole. One of his best moments at Old Trafford came in 1996 when he scored an outrageous chip outside the box and had an iconic celebration to match the strike. It's fair to say there has never been quite another character like Cantona to grace English shores.

Eric Cantona's Premier League stats Games 156 Goals 70 Assists 56 Titles 4

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Some fans will believe that the former Red Devils star should be sitting comfortably at the top. However, it took the Portuguese icon took his time settling into life in England following his move from Portugal, before taking the division by storm in his final three years. He netted 66 goals in his last three league campaigns during his first stint at the club, establishing himself as one of the best players in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo was treated like a God upon his return to Manchester United in 2021, and it is clear to see why, as the striker - well into his 30s at that point - scored 18 league goals in 30 games in his first 12 months back. Despite a dazzling record in his first season back at the club, his United career ended on a sour note after he fell out with Erik ten Hag due to a lack of game time. With that being said, he deserves to be high up on the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League stats Games 236 Goals 103 Assists 37 Golden Boots 1 Titles 3

1 Thierry Henry

Arsenal

Eyebrows were raised when Arsene Wenger spent £11m to bring Thierry Henry to Arsenal in 1999. The Frenchman had struggled at Juventus, scoring just three times in the 1998/99 campaign. Henry soon justified his price tag as he wowed fans with a blend of pace, skill, and finishing, scoring 175 goals for Arsenal and winning the Premier League Golden Boot four times.

Henry is not only the best striker to ever play in the Premier League, but in the eyes of many, the best player to ever play in the league, regardless of position. It was no surprise that Henry and Shearer were the first two players inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The way the Frenchman transformed English football was quite simply sensational and is seen as a true legend in north London