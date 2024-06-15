Highlights Foreign-born players have left a lasting impact in the WNBA, with some achieving iconic status after starting in international leagues.

Janeth Arcain was one of the first foreign born stars of the WNBA, helping the league grow internationally.

Lauren Jackson and Ticha Penicheiro are some of the best players the league has ever seen.

The WNBA came into existence in 1997, but international leagues for women's basketball had already started in the 1950s. So, when the W finally joined the party, players from across the world made their way to the league since it was associated with and endorsed by the NBA, the most popular basketball platform in the world.

Since then, a lot of them have left a lasting impression and achieved legendary status on the basketball stage. Here are the top 10 best foreign born players to have graced the WNBA and become icons of the league.

10 Érika de Souza

Brazil - Center

Érika de Souza started her journey in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002. She won the WNBA championship in her debut season, before going on a five-year hiatus to play in Europe. Once she returned in 2007, she slowly made herself indispensable as a defensive big and was a force for the Atlanta Dream for eight seasons until she got traded away.

In her 12 seasons in the league, de Souza racked up three All-Star appearances, one WNBA All-Defensive Second Team appearance, and was also a runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year once.

Érika de Souza - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 9.3 RPG 6.7 BPG 1.1 FG% 52.9%

De Souza is still active at 42, and is now playing for Belgian side BC Castors Braine in the EuroLeague.

9 Janeth Arcain

Brazil - Shooting Guard

Janeth Arcain could’ve been higher up the list had the WNBA existed before 1997. She was 28 during her first season, which was also the WNBA’s inaugural year. But she got started on a perfect note, winning four titles in a row with the Houston Comets in her first four seasons.

Janeth Arcain - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 10.4 RPG 3.6 SPG 1.4 FG% 43.7%

Cynthia Cooper and Sheryl Swoopes leaving in 2001 meant that Arcain was now the second option on the team. She finally had her “breakout” year at 32, averaging 18.5 points per game, and took home the WNBA Most Improved Award, along with her solitary All-Star and All-WNBA First Team honors.

She retired from the WNBA in 2005 at the age of 34, after spending eight successful seasons in the league, and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

8 Emma Meesseman

Belgium - Center / Power Forward

Emma Meesseman began her professional career as a 16-year-old in Belgium in 2009. She joined the WNBA four years later, when the Washington Mystics drafted her in the second round. After becoming a starter in her second season, she was named an All-Star as a 22-year-old in Year 3.

The Mystics made a Finals run in 2018 when Meesseman sat out to play for Belgium but fell to the Seattle Storm. But her return in the following year took them over the hump, as they defeated the Connecticut Sun in 2019 to win the franchise's first and only championship. Averaging 17.8 points on a blistering 57 percent from the field against the Sun, the Belgian made history by becoming the first player in WNBA history to win the Finals MVP award off the bench.

Emma Meesseman - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 11.5 RPG 5.3 APG 2.6 SPG 1.1 FG% 52.2% 3PT% 37.1%

Meesseman last played in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky in 2022 and received her second All-Star nod. Still only 31, a WNBA return won’t be off the cards for the Belgian.

7 Liz Cambage

Australia - Center

One of the most controversial figures in the history of the league, Liz Cambage, began her WNBA journey in 2011 with the Tulsa Shock. An All-Star in her first season, Cambage took the 2012 season off, returned for one season in 2013 and then spent the next five years playing in Australia and China.

When Cambage made her big return with the Dallas Wings in 2018, she had a dominant season, finishing as the MVP runner-up. She was also the scoring leader that season, an All-Star and also part of the All-WNBA First Team. The Australian had an amazing 53-point outing in the season as well, setting the WNBA single-game scoring record (tied with A’Ja Wilson now).

Liz Cambage - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 15.8 RPG 7.5 BPG 1.6 FG% 53.9%

Cambage spent another three seasons in the W, racking up two more All-Star appearances and an All-WNBA Second Team honor, before a controversial mid-season exit from the LA Sparks in 2022. That may have closed the door on a possible comeback to the league, but she did manage to put together an impressive resume during her brief time in the WNBA.

6 Margo Dydek

Poland - Center

Margo Dydek, the world’s tallest female basketball player of all-time at 7’2, spent 11 seasons in the WNBA. Drafted number one overall by the Utah Starzz/San Antonio Stars in 1998, Dydek started her WNBA career by becoming the season blocks leader for her first six consecutive seasons.

She became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple double without assists, when he put up 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks against the Orlando Miracle in June 2001.

After a down year, by her own high standards in 2004, Dydek finished as the joint blocks leader with Lisa Leslie in 2005, and finished as the outright leader in the category in 2006 and 2007.

She returned for what turned out to be her final season in 2008, but after just two games, she was on the sidelines because of her pregnancy. She then called time on her extraordinary career, finishing with two All-Star appearances and, as the WNBA’s all-time blocks leader, a record that is still in her name.

Margo Dydek - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 10.0 RPG 6.6 BPG 2.7 FG% 46.7%

Dydek sadly passed away in 2011 at the age of 37, after suffering cardiac arrest. She was pregnant with her third child at the time.

5 Penny Taylor

Australia - Small Forward

Penny Taylor entered the league in 2001 when the now defunct Cleveland Rockers drafted her with the 11th overall pick. She made one All-Star appearance in three seasons for them, before the team’s disbanding led her to the Phoenix Mercury, through the dispersal draft.

Taylor and the Mercury went all the way and won their first championship in 2007. Her superb season also saw her being named to the All-WNBA First Team and the Western Conference All-Star team as well. When she missed the 2008 season, the team missed out on the playoffs once again. However, her return midway through the following season helped the Mercury win the title once again.

Penny Taylor - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 13.0 RPG 4.4 APG 3.0 SPG 1.4 FG% 46.6% 3PT% 38.2%

After she was nursing an injury prior to the 2014 season, she slowly made her way back into the lineup after 10 games, and then helped the Mercury to a historic 29-5 season. They capped it off by winning the championship in a dominant run, losing just one game all postseason.

Taylor ended her illustrious 13-year WNBA career in 2016, and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

4 Sophia Young

St Vincent and the Grenadines - Small Forward

Sophia Young entered the WNBA after leading Baylor to their first ever NCAA Championship in 2005. Drafted fourth overall by the San Antonio Stars in 2006, Young spent her entire nine-year WNBA career with the same team.

A two-way star forward, Young was a three-time All-Star and was part of four All-WNBA Teams, as well as two All-Defensive Teams. She formed a comprehensive partnership with Becky Hammon in San Antonio, with the duo taking the Stars to the Finals in 2008, but they ultimately fell short.

Sophia Young -WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 14.3 RPG 6.0 SPG 1.6 FG% 46.8%

Young retired in 2014, but left as a Stars legend, finishing as their all-time leader in points, rebounds, and steals, while being third in assists and fourth in blocks.

3 Ticha Penicheiro

Portugal - Point Guard

In 2021, the WNBA published the W25, a list of its Top 25 players of all time, in honor of the league’s 25th anniversary. Ticha Penicheiro was one of the two foreign-born players to feature in it. She was also named in the Top 15 list released a decade earlier in 2011.

One of the best point guards the league has ever seen, Penicheiro finished as the league’s assist leader seven times, and was the all-time leader at the time of her retirement in 2012. Currently, she ranks third all-time in assists behind Sue Bird and Courtney Vandersloot.

Ticha Penicheiro - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 6.1 RPG 3.3 APG 5.7 SPG 1.7

Penicheiro, who also ranks second on the all-time steals leaderboard, finished her career with two All-WNBA First Team honors and a Second Team appearance as well. She won her sole title in 2005, helping the Sacramento Monarchs take down the Connecticut Sun in four games.

2 Jonquel Jones

Bahamas - Center / Power Forward

Jonquel Jones started her career in the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun in 2016. She began as a backup, and had a breakout season in her second year when Chiney Ogwumike missed the season due to injury, and won the Most Improved Player award.

Ogwumike’s return in 2018 meant Jones had to move back to the bench. But her performances didn’t drop, and she ended up winning the Sixth Player of the Year award.

Finally, when Ogwumike left the Sun in 2019, Jones got her chance to shine once again. A part of the All-Defensive First Team and All-WNBA Second Team, she took her team all the way to the Finals, before facing defeat in a close series against the Mystics.

After sitting out of the COVID season in 2020, she came back stronger the following season and won MVP, becoming the first player in WNBA history to win the MVP, Most Improved Player, and the Sixth Player of the Year awards. She also became only the second foreign born player in league history to win the MVP award.

Jonquel Jones - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 13.3 RPG 8.4 BPG 1.4 FG% 51.6% 3PT% 37.5%

After another dominant season in 2022 where she led her team to the Final, Jones and co faltered once again, leading to her asking out of the Sun in the off-season. She was traded to the New York Liberty, where she has taken a back seat on the offensive end, but may have improved her chances of getting that highly coveted ring.

1 Lauren Jackson

Australia - Power Forward / Center

Lauren Jackson is undoubtedly the greatest foreign player the WNBA has ever seen. She’s also in the conversation for the best WNBA player ever.

Jackson’s legendary career began in 2001 when the Seattle Storm drafted her with the first overall pick. An All-Star from day 1, it took her just three seasons to win her first MVP award, making her the first non-American to win the award and also the youngest. But Seattle missed the playoffs that season. She came back with a vengeance the following season, and while she couldn’t win another MVP, Jackson led the Storm to the championship.

In 2007, Jackson had her most dominant season, winning both the MVP and the DPOY, but she couldn’t extend this success to the playoffs. So, when she returned to the postseason in 2010, she walked away with the title and her first Finals MVP, in a season where she also won her third MVP trophy.

Lauren Jackson - WNBA Career Stats Category Stat PPG 18.9 RPG 7.7 SPG 1.1 BPG 1.8 FG% 46.0% 3PT% 35.1%

Her last season in the W was in 2012, after which injuries kept postponing her return until she retired in 2016. She finished with an extensive trophy collection featuring an MVP and a DPOY award, seven All-Stars, eight All-WNBA Teams, five All-Defensive Teams, three scoring titles, one rebounding title, and most importantly, two championships and one Finals MVP.

She came out of retirement in 2022 to play semi-professionally in her home country, while still leading the Opals, the Australian women’s basketball team, as one of their best players.