Highlights Some of the NBA's biggest legends, like Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas, honed their skills in the Big Ten.

The conference continues to provide top NBA talent, creating lasting legacies in the professional league.

College experience and rivalries played crucial roles in shaping future basketball icons before they reached the NBA spotlight.

While the Big Ten doesn't have most of the prestigious basketball programs in the NCAA, the conference usually boasts a handful of powerhouses each season. Many of these storied teams were led by transcendent prospects who would go on to become basketball legends in the NBA , as well.

The Big Ten continues to produce high-level NBA talent with a number of players representing the conference in the league today. This trend should continue, especially as NCAA conferences have begun to further consolidate, and the Big Ten continues to add top programs. The conference's newest additions, including Washington and a historic program in UCLA, won't be featured despite boasting their own NBA legends. These universities simply lack the rivalries and history with the Big Ten's most renowned schools.

Before the days of NIL and one-and-done, many future stars paid their dues at the college level before jumping to the NBA. As a result, colleges would form more memorable rivalries between players and teams, with the top players becoming nationwide stars before ever turning professional.

While this list only reflects on NBA success, this extra experience does shed some light as to how so many basketball legends from decades past were stars from day one at the next level.

5 Kevin McHale - Minnesota

A renowned low-post presence and legendary and legendary sixth man

The Big Ten is the home of four former players who were named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team in 2021, including Boston Celtics ' legendary big man, Kevin McHale. Drafted a year after Larry Bird , McHale was placed firmly in a position to succeed from the beginning in the NBA after four seasons with the Golden Gophers.

McHale joined the Celtics as an extremely durable and consistent presence on both sides of the ball. He established himself as one of the league's craftiest post-scorers in the 1980s. Playing behind an experienced frontcourt in Robert Parish and Cedric Maxwell, McHale was steadily able to establish himself as one of the best bench players in the association. He became an All-Star and won his first of two Sixth Man of the Year awards during his first championship run with Boston in 1984.

Career Stats & Accolades Career Games 971 PPG 17.9 RPG 7.3 APG 1.7 Career Accolades 7x All-Star, 2x 6MOY, 1x All-NBA, 6x All-Defense, 3x Champion

After winning another 6MOY the next season, McHale became a staple of the Celtics' starting lineup on the franchise's storied 1985-86 championship roster. He remained a perennial All-Star and All-Defensive talent throughout the rest of the decade, only showing decline once Bird retired and age began to slow him down in the early 1990s.

4 Chris Webber - Michigan

Chris Webber was a basketball prodigy dating back to his high school days when he became the number one player in the country and established himself as one of college basketball's biggest names as a member of the Wolverines' "Fab Five". Webber was the best player of the group and would go on to become a shoo-in as the number one overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.

Capturing Rookie of the Year with the Golden State Warriors before being traded, Webber settled in as a dominant and versatile NBA big man with the Bullets, who turned into the Washington Wizards during his last season with the franchise in 1997-98. Webber was a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer and earned his first All-Star appearance with Washington, but it wasn't until he joined the Sacramento Kings in 1998 that the star big man truly put the NBA on notice.

Career Stats & Accolades Career Games 831 PPG 20.7 RPG 9.8 APG 4.2 Career Accolades 5x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, Rookie of the Year

Webber spent his prime years in Sacramento, where he led the most successful Kings teams in recent memory while solidifying himself as an MVP candidate. Webber was an All-NBA member and finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in every season he spent with the Kings besides an injury-riddled 2003-04 campaign.

Webber wouldn't return to his elite form after being shipped away from the Kings, seeing his role and production immediately fall after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers . He was a journeyman at the tail end of his career, but Webber's early career and prime years with the Kings proved enough to earn him a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

3 John Havlicek - Ohio State

A key part of NBA history's greatest dynasty

Drafted to the Celtics in the midst of a dynasty led by Bill Russell, John Havlicek was brought into one of the best situations in NBA history. This was a case of the rich getting richer, as the former Buckeye proved to be one of the NBA's best two-way wings immediately. An All-Star every year from 1965 through 1978, Havlicek was part of eight championship teams over two eras with the Celtics.

Career Stats & Accolades Career Games 1270 PPG 20.8 RPG 6.3 APG 4.8 Career Accolades 13x All-Star, 11x All-NBA, 8x All-Defense, 8x Champion

Havlicek was a prime example of the durability of old-school athletes, as he missed no more than 11 games in a single season over his 16-year career. Havlicek's ability to stay on the court made for one of the most consistent and highest longevity Hall-of-Fame careers in NBA history. On an incredibly talented roster loaded with Hall of Famers, Havlicek was arguably the next most impactful after Russell.

Havlicek's all-around repertoire made for one of the more complete players of his era. With seemingly no weaknesses throughout his productive and lengthy career, Havlicek could likely have made an impact during any era in NBA history.

2 Isiah Thomas - Indiana

One of NBA history's most creative scorers and playmakers

Isiah Thomas burst onto the NBA scene after being selected by the Detroit Pistons in 1981. The Hoosier product established himself as a household name quickly, becoming an All-Star in his first season in the league. In a storied, but injury-shortened career, Thomas was named an All-Star for 12 straight seasons before missing out in his final campaign in 1993-94.

Thomas proved himself as a leader for a Pistons team that had yet to win anything, slowly bringing the team to greatness alongside a cast of misfit players nicknamed the "Bad Boys" in the mid-1980s. Alongside one of the most physical and effective defensive squads in NBA history, Thomas led the way as one of the best passers in the league - even leading the league with 13.9 per game in 1984-85.

Career Stats & Accolades Career Games 979 PPG 19.2 RPG 3.6 APG 9.3 Career Accolades 12x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, 2x Champion

Thomas solidified himself as NBA legend by leading Detroit to back-to-back NBA championships, continuing to put up elite numbers with a more cohesive supporting cast around him. Thomas was notable for defeating some of the NBA's greatest legends in the postseason, including Bird and Michael Jordan. His career ended prematurely due to injury, but even then, Thomas ranks among the best floor generals the league has ever seen.

1 Magic Johnson - Michigan State

A floor general unlike anything the NBA had ever seen

Arguably the only point guard more successful and dominant in the 1980s than Thomas was Magic Johnson , who also hailed from the Big Ten. After a dominant collegiate career with the Spartans that culminated in a National Championship, Johnson was given the keys to the next great L.A. Lakers dynasty.

Johnson immediately became the catalyst of the "Showtime" Lakers, becoming an All-Star and NBA Finals hero as a rookie in 1979-80. After already capturing a championship with one of the NBA's greatest franchises as a rookie, Johnson had already brought a fresh fanbase to the league as its newest young star. Alongside a number of Hall-of-Famers, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy, Johnson piloted Los Angeles to five NBA championships.

Career Stats & Accolades Career Games 906 PPG 19.5 RPG 7.2 APG 11.2 Career Accolades 12x All-Star, 10x All-NBA, 3x MVP, 5x Champion

Johnson and Bird played a notable role in bringing professional basketball back to relevancy, and it's understandable why. A three-time MVP, a playmaking wizard, and one of the most amicable personalities in the league, it's no wonder why Magic has been regarded as the best point guard in NBA history. His career would have only been more remarkable had he not been forced to retire in his early 30s.

Johnson helped define a decade of NBA basketball and solidified himself as the grand standard for point guards. A talent beyond words and an eccentric personality combined with a historic franchise arguably saved the league before it became Michael Jordan 's. Johnson has surprisingly seen a real fight for his top spot on the point guard totem pole thanks to Stephen Curry 's decade of dominance, but the Lakers legend still remains the best player to come from the Big Ten conference.