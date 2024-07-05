Highlights Forwards in FPL are often regarded as the most important players in the team as they consistently score goals and register assists.

Over the years, some of the world's best players have been reliable options in FPL.

Luis Suarez, Thierry Henry and Harry Kane all feature on this list of the highest FPL-scoring forwards of all time.

In the world of Fantasy Premier League, attackers are arguably the most important players. As they score goals and provide assists from the front line, they take the limelight in one of the hardest competitions to win. Teams can't win without a world-class attacker — which is why some of the best forwards in the world play in England.

The FPL rules state that attackers pick up four points for every goal scored and three points for every assist. Naturally, they can lose points by earning red/yellow cards and missing penalties, but they are typically the highest-scoring players in the game. They carry a weight of expectation as everyone battles to earn the bragging rights over their friends.

We've already ranked the highest-scoring defenders of all time in the game, but now it is time for the attackers. Only players from the 'Big Six' feature in this list, epitomising their dominance in the Premier League over the years. Everyone truly turned out to be a world-class forward in their own right.

Best Scoring Seasons by FPL Forwards Rank Name Club Season Total Points 1. Luis Suarez Liverpool 2013/14 295 2. Erling Haaland Manchester City 2022/23 272 3. Thierry Henry Arsenal 2002/03 271 4. Robin van Persie Arsenal 2011/12 269 5. Harry Kane Tottenham 2022/23 263 6. Robin van Persie Manchester United 2012/13 262 7. Harry Kane Tottenham 2020/21 242 8. Didier Drogba Chelsea 2009/10 242 9. Thierry Henry Arsenal 2003/04 242

9 Thierry Henry - 242 Points

2003/04

Thierry Henry is one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. The striker, who is also regarded as one of France's best players ever, was a thorn for so many defenders, as they could never truly predict what he was going to do. His unpredictability, pace, elegance and natural instinct in the final third often made him unstoppable — and, during the 2003/04 campaign, he scored 30 goals, alongside six assists, in 37 matches. It was a remarkable run of form to help Arsenal win the title unbeaten, seeing him pick up 242 FPL points in the process.

Premier League Information Matches 37 Goals 30 Assists 6

8 Didier Drogba - 242 Points

2009/10

When you think of players who rose for major occasions, Didier Drogba is always one of the first names that springs to mind. It often meant he didn't score too many goals during the regular season - compared to other world-class strikers - but that wasn't the case during the 2009/10 campaign.

He scored 29 goals and registered 13 assists in just 32 matches, helping the Blues win the title with Carlo Ancelotti as manager. It meant he won the Golden Boot after scoring three more goals than Wayne Rooney, as Chelsea became the first team to score 100+ goals in a campaign.

Premier League Information Matches 32 Goals 29 Assists 13

7 Harry Kane - 242 Points

2020/21

Harry Kane is one of the greatest Tottenham strikers of all time. Despite joining Bayern Munich in 2023, he still has a place in the hearts of every fan, as he finished his spell at the club as their top goalscorer — ahead of the iconic Jimmy Greaves. He had countless incredible campaigns, yet his performances in the 2020/21 season will forever be remembered.

He scored 23 goals and picked up 14 assists in 35 matches to register 242 FPL points, despite Tottenham only qualifying for the Conference League. They were truly a two-man team with the England captain and Heung-min Son, epitomising just how important he was.

Premier League Information Matches 35 Goals 23 Assists 14

6 Robin van Persie - 262 Points

2012/13

Robin van Persie might be considered one of the biggest traitors of all time by Arsenal fans, but he is also one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time. For the 2012/13 campaign, the Dutchman opted to move to Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson. It paid off as they won the title, whilst the striker scored 30 goals in 48 matches.

It was a fitting farewell to the manager, and Van Persie played his part by scoring a spectacular strike to win the title. It was his only successful season at Old Trafford, but it will always be remembered by those who make the iconic walk to the stadium each week.

Premier League Information Matches 38 Goals 26 Assists 9

5 Harry Kane - 263 Points

2022/23

Kane's final season at Tottenham saw him break into the history books once again by becoming the club's all-time top goalscorer with a strike at home to Manchester City. During a season of disappointment — as they failed to qualify for European football entirely — that particular moment brought Kane and the fans closer together.

Even with a dysfunctioning team around him, the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner still managed to shine. Everything went through him, as he scored 30 goals in the process to pick up 263 FPL points. He only registered three assists, but it would have been a lot more if his teammates were in stronger form.

Premier League Information Matches 38 Goals 30 Assists 3

4 Robin van Persie - 269 Points

2011/12

During the 2011/12 campaign, Van Persie shone in north London under Arsene Wenger. He registered 41 goal contributions in just 38 matches, romping to the Golden Boot. 30 of those contributions came from himself into the back of the net — and, even if the Gunners weren't as successful as in previous campaigns, they still had immense joy watching the Dutchman work his magic. The ending left a sour taste in the fanbase's mouths, but as Van Persie picked up 269 FPL points, it showed that they truly couldn't work without him that season.

Premier League Information Matches 38 Goals 30 Assists 11

3 Thierry Henry - 271 Points

2002/03

Thierry Henry features for a second time on the list. Unlike in the 2003/2004 campaign, Arsenal didn't win the league this time around, but the Frenchman performed at an even higher level. He scored 24 goals, averaging 0.65 goals per match, all whilst assisting 20 goals.

The attacker still holds the record for most assists provided in a single Premier League season, even if it was equalled by Kevin De Bruyne in the 2019/2020 season. By picking up 44 goal contributions in just 37 matches, Henry was in a league of his own. If anything, the 271 FPL points he did accumulate should have been more.

Premier League Information Matches 37 Goals 24 Assists 20

2 Erling Haaland - 272 Points

2022/23

When Erling Haaland first joined Man City for the 2022/23 campaign, he was tipped by many to struggle. The Bundesliga, where he previously played with Borussia Dortmund, is very different to the Premier League. The tempo differs and players often struggle to make the transition, yet Haaland proved the doubters by having one of the greatest campaigns in the competition's history.

By scoring 36 goals in just 35 matches, he broke the record for most goals in a season, as Man City won the treble during a record-breaking season. It led to the Norwegian picking up 272 points in FPL, which meant nearly every single gamer had him in his team. His partnership with Kevin De Bruyne, one of the greatest Belgian players of all time, always proved fruitful — and Pep Guardiola sometimes appeared thankful to even have the duo under his control.

Premier League Information Matches 35 Goals 36 Assists 8

1 Luis Suarez - 295 Points

2013/14

Close

Luis Suarez is one of Liverpool's greatest players of all time. He might not be held in the same regard as Steven Gerrard or Kenny Dalglish, but there is no doubt that the Uruguayan was world-class week in and week out. Once the initial controversies at Anfield had died down, including biting Branislav Ivanovic, the striker started to take the competition by storm.

In the 2013/14 campaign, Liverpool were searching for glory under manager Brendan Rodgers. They narrowly missed out on the final day of the season, but their story would have been far worse without Suarez. He registered 44 goal contributions in just 33 matches, helping him pick up 295 FPL points. Only Mohamed Salah has had a better FPL season since.