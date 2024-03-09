Highlights Drafting and developing players is crucial for NFL success.

Free agency has advantages such as already developed talent, but not every signing works out.

The best signings in the 2023 NFL offseason boosted team performance.

Most NFL executives will tell you that free agency isn't the best way to build sustainable success in the league. It is more effective to draft and develop your own players, taking advantage of their low salaries early on in their careers.

Still, signing free agents has some advantages. The athletes are already developed in a professional environment, and they don't cost any draft capital to acquire. The right free agents can go a long way toward improving a team's fortune. These were the five best signings of the 2023 NFL offseason.

Best Free Agent Signings of 2023 Rank Player Contract 1 Baker Mayfield One-year, $4 million 2 Jessie Bates III Four-years, ~$64 million 3 Adam Thielen Three-years, $25 million 4 Samson Ebukam Three-years, $24 million 5 Bobby Okerke Four-years, $40 million

1 Baker Mayfield, Quarterback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - one-year, $4 million

Tom Brady retired following the 2022 season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were left with the unenviable task of replacing the greatest quarterback of all time. They signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal at the bargain-basement price of $4 million to compete with recent draft pick Kyle Trask.

Mayfield's career had stalled after a strong start with the Cleveland Browns. He was cut by the Panthers but showed enough with the Los Angeles Rams to get a chance to start. Mayfield was able to hold off Trask and started all 17 games for the Bucs.

Baker Mayfield 2023 Statistics Stat Mayfield Completion % 64.3 Yards 4,044 Touchdowns 28 Interceptions 10 Rating 94.6

Mayfield was tremendous as the Buccaneers won their division and a playoff game against the Eagles. The quarterback was named to his first Pro Bowl after completing 64.3% of his passes for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns against ten interceptions. The Bucs will now look to sign him to a major deal after getting him on the cheap in 2023.

2 Jessie Bates III, Safety

Atlanta Falcons - four-years, $64.02 million

Like running back, the safety position has been devalued over the years. There is still a major demand, though, for a safety who is effective against both the pass and the run. Jessie Bates III has done that, as has any safety in the league.

A 2020 Pro Bowler, Bates played on the franchise tag for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, but he was able to test free agency in 2023. The Atlanta Falcons jumped at the chance to sign him, paying $64,020,000 over four years. This contract made him the fourth highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Bates III took his game to another level during the 2023 season. He set career highs in tackles with 132 and tied his career high for tackles for loss with three. The safety was also excellent in coverage, notching 11 passes defended and six interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. Quarterbacks throwing in his direction only had a rating of 67.1.

3 Adam Thielen, Wide Receiver

Carolina Panthers - three-years, $25 million

An undrafted free agent from Minnesota State, Adam Thielen didn't even appear in a game for the Minnesota Vikings in his rookie year of 2013. A few years into his career, though, the wide receiver became a star, making the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

Adam Thielen Career Statistics Stat Thielen's Career All-Time Rank Receptions 637 T-77th Yards 7,696 126th Touchdown Receptions 59 T-99th

The Vikings waived Thielen last year for salary cap reasons. The Carolina Panthers quickly snapped up the wideout in free agency, giving him a three-year, $25 million contract. The team then drafted quarterback Bryce Young after trading up for the first overall pick.

Not too much went well for Young and the Panthers in 2023, but the quarterback created a strong connection with Thielen. The wide receiver had his best season in years, catching 103 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. He remains an essential target for Young as he enters year two.

4 Samson Ebukam, Edge Rusher

Indianapolis Colts - three-years, $24 million

Every team is always looking for pass rushers, and as a result, they don't often come at bargain prices. Sometimes, though, a team gets lucky and lands a player who took just a little more time than usual to develop into a force. And that is exactly what happened with the Colts and Samson Ebukam.

Ebukam, who played college ball at Eastern Washington, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four years with the Rams before moving to the San Francisco 49ers for two years. During his first six seasons in the league, Ebukam recorded 22.5 sacks.

The edge rusher broke out after signing with the Colts prior to the 2023 season. Ebukam notched 9.5 sacks for Indianapolis and also had a career-high in tackles with 57. The defensive end also posted ten tackles for loss and notched 17 quarterback hits.

5 Bobby Okerke, Linebacker

New York Giants - four-years, $40 million

Drafted in the third round out of Stanford in 2019, Bobby Okereke began his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He flew under the radar during his four years with the team, but the New York Giants were certainly paying attention. They signed the linebacker to a four-year, $40 million deal on March 16, 2023.

The Giants were coming off a terrific 2022 season that saw them win a playoff game despite incredibly low expectations. There were very few bright spots for New York in 2023, but Okereke was certainly one of them. The linebacker did not miss a snap for the entire season.

Bobby Okereke 2023 Stats Stat Okereke Tackles 151 Sacks 2.5 Interceptions 2 Tackles for Loss 11 Passes Defensed 10

Okereke excelled as a tackler for the Giants, notching 151 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. The linebacker was also terrific in coverage, recording 11 passes defended and two interceptions. His sacks, passes defended, tackles for loss, and interception totals were all career highs in 2023.

