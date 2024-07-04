Highlights A host of huge footballing names have recently been left without a club.

Former Manchester United players Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and David De Gea all make the list

Euro 2024 star Memphis Depay also features having been released by Atletico Madrid

In a footballing world now seemingly dominated by UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP), and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR), never before has finding value in the transfer market been as important as it is right now. Whilst clubs of all shapes, sizes and fortunes fight valiantly on - aiming to buy on the cheap, and sell for the ludicrously expensive - there is one type of move that is making somewhat of a quiet comeback; the free transfer.

With more players than ever before choosing to run down their contract, and leave for nothing at it's conclusion (see a certain Kylian Mbappé, if further proof is needed), it feels football is on the crest of a new wave of top-class talent, moving for absolutely nothing. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we take a look at the ten best players available on a free transfer, after the end of their contract on June 30th, 2024.

1 Adrien Rabiot

Most recent club: Juventus

Adrien Rabiot, formerly of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, finds himself without a club heading into the pivotal years of his career. With six league titles to his name, spread across Ligue 1 and Serie A, it's no wonder that many of Europe's largest clubs are said to be casting their eye over the 29-year-old midfielder, with Manchester United, Liverpool and AC Milan all said to hold concrete interest.

Where Rabiot will ply his trade next season remains to be seen, but what can be counted on for near certain, is that European fans have not seen the last of the versatile box-to-box midfielder. Expect to see Rabiot playing for one of Europe's elite again, very soon.

Adrien Rabiot's 2023-24 Serie A Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Progressive Carries Per 90 Minutes 2.44 Touches in the Attacking Penalty Box Per 90 Minutes 2.86

2 Raphael Varane

Most recent club: Manchester United

Another player with top-class pedigree, and a suitable list of individual and team honours to show for it, four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane has confirmed his departure from Manchester United, and is on the prowl for his next challenge.

Whilst many in England may have expected slightly more from the elegant defender, who made 360 appearances for his previous club Real Madrid, Varane certainly still holds a huge amount of appeal to many clubs across the continent - and indeed to more than a few clubs in Saudi Arabia.

One potential sticking point may be his wages. Both former club Lens, and Serie A new boys Como are said to be incredibly keen, but would likely struggle to meet his lofty expectations when it came to pay. If an agreement can be come to, however, one thing is for certain; defenders of Varane's experience and quality do not come along often, and certainly not for free.

Raphael Varane's 2023-24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 1 Clean Sheets 8 Clearances Per 90 Minutes 5.32 Blocks Per 90 Minutes 1.53

3 Memphis Depay

Most recent club: Atletico Madrid

To those who perhaps don't follow European football quite as closely as others, it may come as somewhat of a surprise to hear that Netherlands star Memphis Depay is set to be released by Atletico Madrid. Despite delivering for his national side time and time again - as his 46 goals in 95 appearances attests to - Depay has struggled to find a club side that he can call home, having had spells at Manchester United, Lyon, Barcelona, and Atletico.

If a club can provide the right environment, or perhaps the right system to truly get the most out of 30-year-old Depay, then he is without doubt a fantastic bargain, who could still play on yet at the top level for many more years to come.

Memphis Depay's 2023-24 LaLiga Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 5 Assists 1 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 Minutes 1.90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 3.25

4 Thiago Alcantara

Most recent club: Liverpool

Another player with a glowing reputation within the game, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich maestro Thiago Alcantara is confirmed to have been released by Liverpool, following the expiration of his previous deal.

Whilst injuries have ravaged the 33-year-old in recent years - limiting his play time at Liverpool to just 98 appearances across four seasons - the quality that once persuaded Pep Guardiola to reunite with his former Barcelona player at Bayern Munich, no doubt remains. His days at the pinnacle of European football may just be over, but there will no doubt be a long list of clubs interested in the Italian-born Spanish midfielder, if he chooses to continue with his career.

Thiago's Career Statistics Appearances 433 Goals 48 Assists 63 Honours 27

5 David de Gea

Most recent club: Manchester United

Not strictly a player who has become available this summer, more a player that is still available, having been released in 2023; It is truly remarkable to think that David de Gea is still without a new club, following his release from Manchester United. Whilst questions were asked of the former Atletico Madrid keeper's ability with his feet, and ability to play out from the back in the way that so many top-level coaches now demand, de Gea remains one of the very best shot stoppers across all of Europe.

After 12 months without a club, there would no doubt be a lot of rustiness to shake off, were de Gea to make a return to playing at the top level, but at just 33-years-old, it is not infeasible to think that the Spanish 'keeper may just have one last big move in him.

David De Gea's 2022-23 Statistics Goals Conceded 43 Expected Goals Conceded 41.3 Saves 99 Save Percentage 71.7% Clean Sheets 17

6 Mats Hummels

Most recent club: Borussia Dortmund

One of the older players to feature on our list today, at 35 years of age, Borussia Dortmund legend Mats Hummels has been released by last season's Champions League finalists, but has confirmed he is very much looking to stay within Europe. With over 600 appearances to his name, across two spells apiece at both Dortmund and their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, Hummels brings a level of experience that very few within European football can match.

A World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, Hummels also brings both incredibly high standards, and leadership qualities - two traits which may just yet persuade another of Europe's giants to take a chance on the classy defender for another season or two yet.

Mats Hummels' 2023-24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 25 Clean Sheets 6 Goals 3 Tackles Per 90 Minutes 3.44 Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.90

7 Anthony Martial

Most recent club: Manchester United

Anthony Martial was signed from Monaco by Manchester United in 2015, so convinced were they of his future potential, that the deal actually included a future payment to be made, upon the collection of his first Ballon d'Or trophy.

Whilst Martial may have struggled to live up to these early predictions, he has still scored 90 goals across his nine seasons in Manchester, and proven that - at least on his day - he is more than capable of scoring at a top level. At just 28 years of age, Martial is also theoretically entering into his absolute peak years, another factor that may help to find the talented French forward another big move before this summer is out.

There are many who would still love to see Martial take another step closer to fulfilling the tantalizing potential he showed as a teenager, and given the right club and the right setting, he may still just prove a few of his doubters wrong yet.

Anthony Martial's 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 7.59 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 Minutes 0.72

8 Wilfred Ndidi

Most recent club: Leicester City

Somewhat of a forgotten man to many, Wilfred Ndidi was once viewed as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League; with the Nigerian once said to be on the verge of a big-money move to Manchester United. Regardless of whether that specific transfer rumour was true, Ndidi certainly had his suitors across his time with Leicester City in the Premier League, but has been unfortunate to find himself somewhat of a victim to The Foxes' tumble down the table over the past five years.

After a strong showing in the Championship last season, however, in which he scored six goals en-route to helping Leicester storm back to the top tier on their first attempt, Ndidi and Leicester have chosen to part ways. Everton have been linked heavily, with Ndidi appearing a ready-made replacement for Amadou Onana, if the Belgian is to leave The Toffees for pastures new this window.

Wilfred Ndidi's 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 6 Assists 6 Honours 1

9 Wissam Ben Yedder

Most recent club: Monaco

It is often said that the hardest thing to do in football, is put the ball in the back of the net - and yet in Wissam Ben Yedder, there is a player who has done so 282 times across his career.

Whilst, at 33-years-old, it could be argued that his best years are behind him, Ben Yedder actually had one of the best seasons of his career last year, hitting 20 goals in all competitions, across just 33 appearances. The experienced French forward has also made 19 appearances for his national side, and has experience playing in Spain; where he hit 70 goals in just 138 appearances for Sevilla. A proven goalscorer across multiple teams, and indeed countries, Ben Yedder on the face of things looks a very attractive proposition to any team in need of goals, or any top-level team looking for one of the best backups around.

Wissam Ben Yedder's 2023-24 Ligue 1 Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 16 Non-Penalty Goals Per 90 Minutes 0.58 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 3.73

10 Joel Matip

Most recent club: Liverpool

Last on our list but certainly not least, 32-year-old Premier League and Champions League winner Joel Matip has chosen to depart from Liverpool, having fallen out of favour over the past 24 months. Injuries have also hampered the Cameroonian, with Matip making just 14 appearances in all competitions last season, but his quality and authority on the pitch no doubt remains.

Matip is actually looking to make the second free transfer of his career, having joined Liverpool from Schalke in the same manner back in 2016. With six major honours to his name across his time at the club, he has no doubt proven his value, and will be hoping to do so again in the not-too-distant future.

Joel Matip's 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 14 Clean Sheets 3 Blocks Per 90 Minutes 1.76 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.15

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBREF. Correct as of 03.07.24