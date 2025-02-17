Manchester United are a club on the verge of purgatory. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting measures are continuing as he looks to balance the books on the back of the Glazer family’s financial mismanagement – and that means there’s less cash in the kitty.

Much to Ruben Amorim’s dismay, having fewer banknotes to play with in the transfer markets is slowing down the process of turning his team into one capable of deploying a high-octane three-at-the-back system. At the time of writing, it isn’t.

In January, the 13-time Premier League champions secured Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu. Those two youngsters – alongside a throng of players under 20 years of age – were on the substitutes bench for their 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim, regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, and his entourage could turn to the free agency market to alleviate their ongoing injury crisis – but who are the six best players on the market? GIVEMESPORT take a look.

Ryan Kent

Last club: Fenerbahce