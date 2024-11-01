Key Takeaways The Premier League has boasted many talented free-kick takers, although goals from set-pieces are on the decline.

When you possess a potent free-kick taker in your team, you always have a chance. A dead ball situation from range goes from being a hopeful opportunity to a golden one.

The Premier League has seen many a free-kick specialist, players who have perfected the art of bending the ball over, under or around a wall and beyond a helpless goalkeeper. The world's most iconic top flight has produced some iconic moments from free-kicks, from Cristiano Ronaldo's sublime effort against Portsmouth, to Dimitri Payet's scrumptious goal against Crystal Palace.

The league has also developed some of the greatest free-kick takers to grace the planet, with some boasting ridiculously prolific goal-scoring records from these scenarios. However, with direct free-kick goals between 2000 and 2010 converted at a rate of 32.1 per season, in comparison to 14.7 per season since 2020, we're seeing a distinct decline in this unique skill.

Thus, there is a need to celebrate those who have excelled in this facet of the game, and continue to do so. From Trent Alexander-Arnold to Thierry Henry, here are the top ten greatest free-kick takers in Premier League history.

The Premier League's Greatest Ever Free-Kicks Takers Rank Player Clubs 1 David Beckham Manchester United 2 James Ward-Prowse Southampton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest 3 Thierry Henry Arsenal 4 Gianfranco Zola Chelsea 5 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 6 Sebastian Larsson Arsenal, Birmingham, Sunderland 7 Morten Gamst Pedersen Blackburn 8 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 9 Ian Harte Leeds, Sunderland, Reading 10 Leighton Baines Everton

10 Leighton Baines

Clubs: Wigan Athletic and Everton

Something of a set-piece specialist, skilled in the art of corner taking and penalty dispatching, Leighton Baines' exquisite free-kick taking is what sets him apart from most full-backs. Converting six direct free-kicks in the Premier League, it was the emphatic nature of his technique that made him standout.

Lacing the ball with almighty power and finesse, the Englishman's abrupt strike against Newcastle at St. James' Park in 2013 is his most memorable effort. The Everton legend clearly worked on, and mastered, shooting from dead ball scenarios, and this became a real weapon for the Toffees, as Baines finished his career with four seasons in which he managed five goals or more, an exceptional goal-scoring record for a defender.

9 Ian Harte

Clubs: Leeds United, Sunderland, Reading

Another left-back whose outstanding quality from free-kick situations transcended what was traditionally expected from a player in this position, Ian Harte became synonymous with converting from dead balls throughout his career. His left foot was capable of whipping sensational efforts round walls and into the back of the net, and he successfully did so a staggering ten times in the English top flight.

Most well known for doing so in a Leeds shirt, curling a glorious effort into the back of the net against Manchester United for the Whites in the 2001/02 season, Harte continued this free-kick productivity into his later career spells in La Liga, the Championship and League One.

8 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club: Liverpool

Yet another full-back who has dipped into the free-kick-taking realm successfully, Trent Alexander-Arnold's extraordinary ball-striking and technique lends itself well to thriving in this department. Thought of by many as the modern-day David Beckham, the Liverpool man's delivery from set-pieces is immaculate, with him also currently one of the best free-kick takers in the world right now.

Producing one of the most 'postage stamp', top bins, goals we've ever witnessed, with his sumptuous strike against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the 2019/20 season, Alexander-Arnold is capable of replicating shots of this velocity and accuracy at a ridiculous rate. Netting six direct free-kicks in the Premier League, the maverick right-back would probably be on his way to equalling Beckham's free-kick accolades, had he developed in an era where letting fly from these situations was more encouraged.

7 Morten Gamst Pedersen

Club: Blackburn Rovers

Developing cult hero status amongst Premier League enjoyers in the noughties, Morten Gamst Pedersen has likely garnered this universal fondness because of his prolific record from free-kicks. Of his 34 goals in the division, 10 of them came directly from free-kicks.

Pederson perfected the delicate lift over the wall and dip just before reaching the goal, a cute technique that he arguably trailblazed in the Premier League era, with most favouring the powerful pile driver before him. Certainly an effective all-round midfielder and a Blackburn Rovers icon, but his reputation as a 'Barclaysman' undoubtedly derives from his quality from free-kicks.

6 Sebastian Larsson

Clubs: Arsenal, Birmingham City, Sunderland

Similarly to Pedersen, Seb Larsson has earned his place in the Premier League cult hero, 'streets won't forget' category, and again, largely for his expert set-piece delivery. Not especially quick or creative from open play, Larsson relied on his attention to detail from dead ball scenarios, racking up 11 English top flight free-kick goals, accounting for over 40% of all his goals in the competition.

The Swede's forceful right-foot was weaponised by both Birmingham and Sunderland, and was a significant contributing factor to both sides securing comfortable mid-table finishes during his stint at the respective clubs. Another who focused on using the wall to his advantage, Larsson set the barrier as a framework to work around and deceive goalkeepers with elusive efforts from range.

5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Club: Manchester United

Given only two players have scored more direct free-kicks in Premier League history than Ronaldo, and given his celebrated status within the game, fifth place on this list for the Portuguese great might seem harsh. After all, he has been hailed as the founding father of the 'knuckleball' technique, and delivered the aforementioned iconic strike against Portsmouth.

However, what holds him back is the fact that the number of free-kicks he actually converted in relation to how many he took certainly wasn't as impressive as his superiors on this list. Nonetheless, while his free-kick taking may have deteriorated with age, his conversion rate whilst at Manchester United was still respectable, and merits a high standing on this list.

4 Gianfranco Zola

Club: Chelsea

Perhaps a surprise inclusion to many, given his diminutive movement and slight frame, Gianfanco Zola was lethal from dead ball scenarios from outside the box. One of the many mouth-watering facets to his game, the Italian was regularly whipping balls around walls and into the top corner with audacious nonchalance throughout the late 90s and early 2000s for Chelsea.

Netting 12 direct free-kicks in his time in English league football, Zola once scored three free-kicks within the same month, back in September 2002, a feat never matched by anyone else in the Premier League.

3 Thierry Henry

Club: Arsenal

Alongside the likes of Ronaldo and Zola, the great Thierry Henry also scored 12 goals from free-kicks in the Premier League. Possessing electric pace, elusive dribbling, sublime finishing, intelligent combination play and creative passing, Henry capped his absurdly multi-faceted game off with the ability to crack the ball beyond goalkeepers from free-kicks on a regular basis.

Henry was capable of delicately bending around a wall from close-range or leathering the ball from distance. Whatever scenario was thrown at him, the Arsenal legend could combat it with his supreme skill and feroucious technique - one of the many reasons he is regarded as a Premier League great today.

2 James Ward-Prowse

Clubs: Southampton, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest

Ask most modern Premier League fans to summon a name they associate with scoring free-kicks, and they'd most often present to you James Ward-Prowse. While a capable footballer, Ward-Prowse is in the absolute elite upper echelons of this specific skill, boasting the best free-kick conversion rate (of players who have attempted 35 or more) in world football in January 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 13 of Ward-Prowse's free-kick goals have come away from home, meaning he has scored more free-kicks in away matches than any other Premier League player.

Arguably a 'jack of not many trades, but master of one', the Nottingham Forest loanee has evidently spent many hours mastering this skill, using this backdrop of practice to give himself a marginal advantage in the footballing world. Currently sat just one free-kick goal behind Beckham in the Premier League record books, he has plenty of time to leapfrog the Manchester United hero and become the undisputed greatest of all time in this category.

1 David Beckahm

Club: Manchester United

Synonymous with bending the ball around a wall and into the back of the net, Beckham has to take top spot. Coining the term 'bend it like Beckham', which also turned into a blockbuster film, the glamorous ex-winger's unique ability to generate extraordinary curvature on his free-kicks ultimately led to him being so prolific in these situations.

Ending his career with 18 Premier League free-kicks goals, he possibly could've further cemented this record had he not jumped ship and joined Real Madrid in 2003. However, the Manchester United legend does hold the record, so can't be moved away from being labelled as the best in the game.

Carefully placed strikes were his speciality, and they were so effective that teams were almost resigned to conceding when committing a foul on the edge of the box against an opponent that had Beckham in their ranks.