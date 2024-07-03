Highlights Modern football currently lacks a vast array of world-class free-kick takers compared to previous decades.

Lionel Messi and James Ward-Prowse are among the best set-piece specialists in the game today.

Players like Hakan Calhanoglu, Neymar, and Trent Alexander-Arnold also excel at free-kicks.

Modern football has many positives in its favour in comparison to generations gone by. However, there's one thing that's currently lacking in today's game: a vast array of world-class free-kick takers.

Long gone are the days of goalkeepers breaking out into cold sweats at the mere prospect of iconic figures such as David Beckham, Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos stepping up to take aim at their goal. These dead-ball specialists have become a thing of the past, for the most part.

There are still some lethal figures playing the beautiful game in 2024 when presented the opportunity to have a long-range strike at goal. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature in the following list of the best free-kick takers in world football right now.

15 Best Free-Kick Takers in World Football [Ranked] Rank Player Club Nation 1 Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina 2 Hakan Calhanoglu Inter Milan Turkey 3 James Ward-Prowse West Ham United England 4 Neymar Al-Hilal Brazil 5 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England 6 Phil Foden Manchester City England 7 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Poland 8 Kieran Trippier Newcastle United England 9 Dani Parejo Villarreal Spain 10 Vincenzo Grifo SC Freiburg Italy 11 Lucas Zelarayan Al-Fateh Armenia 12 Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Portugal 13 Raphinha Barcelona Brazil 14 Angel Di Maria Benfica Argentina 15 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Portugal

15th - 11th

Ronaldo's powers appear to be waning

Bruno Fernandes is known as a creative force in the midfield for both Manchester United and Portugal. The technician has found the net from free-kicks on several occasions, with his most important coming in an FA Cup win against bitter rivals Liverpool.

Angel Di Maria and Raphinha are a slightly different breed to the Portuguese ace, as the pair boast two of the most beautiful left feet in the business today. There's something magical about seeing a player make a sweet connection with the ball with their left peg, and Barcelona star Raphinha proved this with his thunderbolt against Colombia at Copa America 2024. View the strike below:

While Cristiano Ronaldo has netted the seventh-most free-kick goals in football history (63), the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid hero looks to have lost his touch slightly. His memorable efforts against Portsmouth and Arsenal in a United shirt will live long in the memory of fans, but the recent sight of the 39-year-old attempting and failing to convert from set pieces cannot be ignored.

Lucas Zelarayan will be one of the lesser-known names to make the list, but the Armenian wizard sneaks ahead of Ronaldo. The 32-year-old spent the majority of his career in the MLS, where he broke a record for the longest-range free-kick goal in history as he lobbed the goalkeeper from a staggering 56 yards out.

10th - 6th

Two England stars feature

England boasts some of the best free-kick takers on the planet as both Kieran Trippier (8th) and Phil Foden (6th) make their way into the top 10. The latter was the only man to score two direct free-kicks in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign on his way to being named Player of the Season.

Meanwhile, Three Lions supporters will never forget where they were when Trippier had them believing football was coming home with a wonderful strike into the top corner against Croatia at the World Cup in 2018. He has since repeated the feat numerous times, and perhaps the best goal of his career came for Newcastle against Manchester City. A rocket into the top corner gave Ederson - one of the best 'keepers on the planet - no chance.

Robert Lewandowski narrowly missed out on the top five as he placed seventh in these rankings. The Polish centre-forward displayed his set-piece capabilities at Bayern Munich, for whom he scored five free-kicks. His most recent free-kick goal came in a 4-2 Barcelona win against Valencia. Despite his advancing age, the second-highest scorer in Bundesliga history still has incredible technical ability.

Vicenzo Grifo and Dani Parejo have both been reliable and consistent options from dead-ball situations for SC Freiburg and Villarreal respectively. Parejo is a master at controlling a game from the middle of the pitch, but he can also hit a ball true when required. Grifo, on the other hand, is a tricky winger who relies on his precise placement to find the net.

5th - 1st

Messi is still the best in the business

Lionel Messi is in the twilight years of his long and storied career, but the greatest player of all time still has a wand of a left foot. The 37-year-old memorably scored a sensational free-kick in the dying moments of his Inter Miami debut. His relationship with a football is so good that he may as well pick it up and place it exactly where he wants because that's where it ends up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has scored the sixth most free-kick goals in football history as the Argentine has struck 65 to date.

While it may have been a few years since Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu found the net from range, the Turkey hero was once one of the most reliable free-kick takers in world football. The way he struck the ball was a nightmare for opposing goalkeepers due to his 'knuckle-ball' technique. He only just missed out on the top spot, which is no disgrace when Messi is number one.

James Ward-Prowse is just one free-kick goal behind David Beckham as the top scorer in Premier League history. The West Ham United midfielder has had to be patient to add to his tally of 17 in the English top flight, but goalkeepers are still full of dread whenever they face the ex-Southampton man.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Neymar are possibly the two most technically gifted players on the planet. Both men can pick out whichever corner of the net they wish and that's exactly why the cultured duo round off the top five.