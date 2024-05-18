Highlights There have been many top-tier free transfers in Premier League history, with some signings winning a multitude of trophies without costing their clubs a penny in transfer fees.

James Milner, for example, ranks highly having spent eight years at Liverpool after his Manchester City contract expired.

Four Chelsea players feature in the list, experienced men like Thiago Silva and Michael Ballack both figuring.

Everyone loves a bargain and football clubs are no different when it comes to signing players in the transfer market. Most of the time, the best players in the world don't come cheap, but there are occasions when, for whatever reason, a great player becomes available for free.

It was confirmed this week that Joel Matip will leave Liverpool this summer after joining the club eight years ago on a free transfer from Schalke. He has won all there is to win with the Merseyside club, making him one of Jurgen Klopp's best bargains, but where does he rank among the 10 best free signings ever made in the Premier League?

Best free signings in Premier League history Ranking Player 10 Gary McAllister 9 Thiago Silva 8 Christian Fuchs 7 Gus Poyet 6 Marc Albrighton 5 Ruud Gullit 4 Joel Matip 3 Michael Ballack 2 James Milner 1 Sol Campbell

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joel Matip ended up on the losing side in just 15 of the 150 matches he played for Liverpool.

10 Gary McAllister

Liverpool

Gary McAllister was 35 when Liverpool signed him from Coventry in 2000, with the Scot having begun his professional career in 1981. McAllister got his hands on three trophies in his first season at Anfield as the Reds won a treble comprising the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Uefa Cup.

McAllister scored a penalty in the Uefa Cup semi-final win over Barcelona, before then scoring and helping to create three goals in the 5-4 win over Alaves in the final, earning the man-of-the-match award. The midfielder also scored a penalty in the 2001 League Cup final shoot-out and came on as a substitute in the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Arsenal. Liverpool were losing 1-0 when McAllister entered the pitch and ended up winning 2-1.

9 Thiago Silva

Chelsea

Thiago Silva's quality has never been in question but longevity is never a guarantee, and Chelsea can't have hoped to get any more out of the Brazilian than they have when they signed him on a free transfer in 2020.

PSG released Thiago four years ago and his last competitive appearance for the French club came in a defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The following year, Thiago was lifting the most coveted trophy in club football with Chelsea, as they overcame Manchester City in the final in Porto. Thiago won Chelsea's Player of the Year award in 2022-23.

8 Christian Fuchs

Leicester City

Christian Fuchs was signed by Nigel Pearson but the manager was sacked less than a month after the Austrian moved to England. Fuchs was not a regular under Claudio Ranieri at the beginning of the 2015-16 season, with the Italian initially favouring German Jeffrey Schlupp.

Fuchs broke into the team in October and stayed there as Leicester went on to achieve perhaps the most remarkable title win of all time, beating the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham to the title. Fuchs was 29 when he joined Leicester after being released by Schalke, and he stayed at the King Power Stadium for six years, also getting an FA Cup winner's medal in 2021.

7 Gus Poyet

Chelsea

Uruguayan Gus Poyet joined Chelsea in 1997 after an impressive seven-year stint in Spain with Real Zaragoza. Poyet had a mightily impressive goal-scoring record throughout his career considering he was a midfielder, and netted 49 times in 145 appearances for the Stamford Bridge club.

Poyet suffered a serious knee injury in his first season in England, restricting him to just 19 outings, but in the following three campaigns, he amassed 38, 53 and 35 appearances. Poyet scored the winning goal in the 1998 Uefa Super Cup win over Real Madrid, and also scored twice in an FA Cup semi-final win over Newcastle in 2000 on the way to Chelsea winning the trophy.

6 Marc Albrighton

Leicester City

Marc Albrighton was an unremarkable player at Aston Villa, the club he began his career at, but he gained legendary status at Leicester when he played in all 38 of their league matches in their title-winning campaign. Albrighton's career will always mainly be remembered for his contribution in 2015-16, but what isn't so widely known is just how big of an impact he had the previous season.

Albrighton joined Leicester after they were promoted to the Premier League in 2014 but barely figured in the 2014-15 season until the last few matches of the campaign. Leicester looked certain to be relegated having won just four of their opening 29 matches of the campaign, with Albrighton figuring in just 10 of them, mostly as a substitute. Albrighton then featured in all nine of their matches at the end of the season, starting in eight, as the Foxes collected 22 points from a possible 27 to secure survival. The rest is history.

5 Ruud Gullit

Chelsea

Ruud Gullit established himself as one of the best players in the world during the 1980s, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1987 and playing integral roles in AC Milan's European Cup-winning campaigns in 1988-89 and 1989-1990. The Dutchman was 32 by the time he moved to Chelsea on a free transfer, but later said that playing in England was the most fun period of his career.

Gullit spent three years at Chelsea, becoming the Stamford Bridge club's player-manager after the first year. Chelsea won the 1997 FA Cup under Gullit, ending their 26-year wait for a major trophy. In winning the FA Cup, Gullit become the first manager outside of the British Isles, as well as the first black man, to win a major English trophy as manager.

4 Joel Matip

Liverpool

Joel Matip was highly regarded when he was at Schalke but few could have imagined how good a signing he would turn out to be for Liverpool. Matip has struggled with injuries for much of his career but at his peak, during the 2021-22 season, he was probably Virgil van Dijk's most dependable partner.

Matip played over 200 games for the Reds during his eight years at Anfield, winning a plethora of trophies. Unfortunately, his final season at the club did not go as he would have liked as he suffered a serious knee injury in December 2023 that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

3 Michael Ballack

Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen signed Michael Ballack in 1999 and it was there that he proved himself to be one of the best midfielders in Europe. He moved to Bayern Munich in 2002 and stayed in Bavaria for four years before joining Chelsea on a free transfer.

Ballack was a regular throughout his four-year spell at Chelsea, playing in 45-plus matches in three of his four seasons in west London. Ballack lost just 10 of the 105 matches he competed in for Chelsea and ended his time at the club with a Premier League winner's medal, as well as three FA Cups and two League Cups.

2 James Milner

Liverpool

Manchester City certainly got their money's worth with James Milner as he helped them to win their first-ever Premier League in 2011-12, before getting his hands on another title two years later to go with an FA Cup and a League Cup.

Milner ended his City career with 203 appearances and was 29 when he left the Etihad as a free agent. Few could've predicted just how long he'd stick around at the top level and he stayed at Liverpool for eight years after joining Jurgen Klopp's side on a free transfer, making 332 appearances and winning all there is to win.

1 Sol Campbell

Arsenal

"I'm staying." Tottenham Hotspur fans above a certain age will remember Sol Campbell vowing to remain at White Hart Lane in 2001 having spent 12 years with the club. Just months later he was turning out in the red and white of rivals Arsenal, making himself a Judas from a Spurs point of view.

Campbell won a league and cup double in his first season at Highbury, before playing in 35 of the Gunners' 38 league matches during their Invincibles season in 2003-04, which was enough to make him a club legend. Campbell won another FA Cup in 2005 before scoring the opening goal in the following season's Champions League final, which Arsenal ultimately lost 2-1 to Barcelona. That final was Campbell's final appearance in his first spell with the club before he briefly returned in 2009-10.