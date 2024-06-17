Highlights Free transfers have only existed since a landmark legal case in 1995.

Some of the world's best players have swapped clubs without commanding a transfer fee.

Kylian Mbappe's long-awaited move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most high-profile free transfers in football history.

Football has seen its fair share of huge transfer fees paid for players over the years, and the inflated market shows little sign of slowing down. There are, however, still bargains to be found in the transfer market.

Since the Belgian midfielder Jean-Marc Bosman successfully sued his club Standard Liege at the European Court of Justice in 1995, players have been able to move without a transfer fee to another team once their contract expires. The free agent pool is regularly unfairly judged, with many seeing it as a place for ageing players.

However, some of the world's best players have found themselves without a contract before getting snapped up by a savvy side. Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is one of several high-profile stars to have moved between clubs without commanding a fee. Here is a look at the best free transfers in football history.

Ranking Factors

Honours won

Influence at previous club

Difficulty of competition

Profit made

Best Free Transfers in Football History Rank Player Left Joined Year 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona PSG 2021 2. Kylian Mbappe PSG Real Madrid 2024 3. Luis Enrique Real Madrid Barcelona 1996 4. Paul Pogba Manchester United Juventus 2012 5. Steve McManaman Liverpool Real Madrid 1999 6. Esteban Cambiasso Real Madrid Inter Milan 2004 7. Andrea Pirlo AC Milan Juventus 2011 8. Michael Ballack Bayern Munich Chelsea 2006

8 Michael Ballack

During Michael Ballack's final season with Bayern Munich, there was interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Manchester United, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Ballack opted to join Chelsea on a free transfer in May 2006. It was a Chelsea side that had just won the Premier League under Jose Mourinho, with the manager aiming to build a special team at Stamford Bridge. Mourinho said at the time of Ballack's arrival:

We have a team of champions, and to improve a team of champions we need champions.

During his time at Chelsea, Ballack won the FA Cup three times while also picking up a League Cup and the Premier League title. The Germany international fell short of European glory with the Blues, losing in the 2008 Champions League final to Manchester United on penalties. Over 167 appearances for Chelsea, Ballack scored 26 goals and assisted 22. The midfielder rejected a new contract at Stamford Bridge in favour of a move back to Germany and one of his former clubs, Bayer Leverkusen, on another free transfer.

Michael Ballack's Career Stats Teams Played For Chemnitzer FC, Kaiserslauten, Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Germany Career Appearances 554 Career Honours Bundesliga (3), DFB Pokal (3), Premier League, FA Cup (3), League Cup

7 Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo is considered to be one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. His vision, creativity and range of passing were up there with the very best, so when Pirlo arrived in Turin on a free transfer from AC Milan, Juventus knew they were getting a bargain. During his time with the Old Lady, Pirlo won four Serie A titles, and fell agonisingly short of lifting the Champions League with the club, losing 3-1 to Barcelona in the final of the competition in 2014/15. The Italy legend played over 100 games for Juventus, scoring 19 times and assisting 38 goals.

Following Juventus' Champions League final heartbreak, Pirlo left the club on a free transfer to join MLS side New York City FC. The midfielder played in the MLS for three seasons before hanging up his boots and venturing into management, where he would return to Juventus. He managed the Turin club from August 2020 to May 2021.

Andrea Pirlo's Career Stats Teams Played For Brescia, Inter Milan, Reggina, AC Milan, Juventus, New York City FC, Italy Career Appearances 686 Career Honours Serie B, Serie A (6), Coppa Italia (2), Supercopa Italiana (3), UEFA Super Cup (2), Champions League (2), FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA World Cup

6 Esteban Cambiasso

One of the most decorated players in football history, Esteban Cambiasso made the move from Real Madrid to Inter Milan on a free transfer in 2004. The Argentina international established himself as one of the best midfielders around during his time at the San Siro. Cambiasso spent 10 seasons at Inter Milan. During that time, he won 15 trophies, including five Serie A titles and the Champions League.

Cambiasso played over 400 games for Inter Milan, scoring 51 times and providing 32 assists. A shock move to Premier League newcomers Leicester City on a free transfer followed, where he stayed for a season and helped the Foxes retain their top-flight status, before hanging up his boots after two seasons in Greece with Olympiacos.

Esteban Cambiasso's Career Stats Teams Played For Independiente, River Plate, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Leicester City, Olympiacos, Argentina Career Appearances 644 Career Honours Argentine Primera Division, La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup, Serie A (5), Coppa Italia (4), Supercoppa Italliana (4), Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, Greece Super League (2)

5 Steve McManaman

Arguably the most underrated player of his generation. Steve McManaman signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid with five months remaining on his Liverpool deal in 1999. The midfielder won six trophies during his time in the Spanish capital, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

During his four seasons at Real Madrid, McManaman made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 14 times and providing 20 assists. After being limited to just 15 outings in his final season in Spain, the England international returned to the Premier League, joining Manchester City before calling time on his career.

Steve McManaman's Career Stats Teams Played For Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City, England Career Appearances 438 Career Honours FA Cup, League Cup, La Liga (2), Supercopa de Espana, Champions League (2), UEFA Super Cup

4 Paul Pogba

The ever-controversial Paul Pogba moved on a free transfer from Manchester United to Juventus in 2012. The French international quickly proved his Mancunian doubters wrong with several incredible performances for his new club. Pogba made over 150 appearances in Turin, scoring 34 times and providing 41 assists. The midfielder started to show some consistency and helped Juventus win eight trophies in his four seasons at the club, including four Serie A titles.

Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United for £89m in 2016, seeing Juventus make a healthy profit on the midfielder. The French international won the Europa League during his second spell with Manchester United. Still, it turned sour again, and a second spell with Juventus followed before failing a drugs test and receiving a four-year ban from playing in 2024. It is a potentially sad end to a career for a clearly talented player.

Paul Pogba's Career Stats Teams Played For Manchester United, Juventus, France Career Appearances 380 Career Honours Serie A (4), Coppa Italia (2), Supercoppa Italiana (2), UEFA Europa League, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Nations League