Football would not be football as we know it without the French. Bringing that unique blend of grace, winning mentality, personality and skill, there have been so many iconic players from France over the years.

From older generations, such as Just Fontaine and then Jean-Pierre Papin after him, to more modern icons such as Robert Pires and Karim Benzema, there has been such a vast array of talent it's no easy task naming the very best of them. But GIVEMESPORT has decided to have a go and rank the top 10 – with none of those aforementioned stars making the cut.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Importance within the France team

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Eric Cantona

Career Span: 1983 -1997

Eric Cantona would feature higher on this list if he'd achieved more with the international team. Unfortunately, however, his big personality meant his France career came to a premature end in 1997, just before they won the World Cup. He fell out with Henri Michel, got back in under Michel Platini and then lost his spot in the team after his ban on football following his infamous karate kick for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace.

Even so, he still managed an impressive 20 goals in 45 games. And as he achieved plenty in England with the Red Devils – as well as winning silverware with Auxerre, Marseille, Montpellier, and Leeds before that – he will go down as one of the finest players in football history. If only he didn't retire so young.

Eric Cantona: International Career Games 45 Goals 20 Assists 3 Honours None

9 Marcel Desailly

Career Span: 1986-2006

Marcel Desailly was one of the finest defensive-minded footballers to ever grace the sport. Able to play as either a centre-back or a defensive midfielder, the Frenchman picked up over 100 caps for his country – starting every game as they won the World Cup and the Euros.

His club career wasn't bad either, with Desailly picking up a Champions League trophy in 1993 with Marseille and then another with AC Milan the following year. He also won honours Serie on two occasions, as well as the FA Cup with Chelsea – proving to be one of the finest Premier League defenders of all time – before heading to Qatar to end his career in the mid-2000s.

Marcel Desailly: International Career Games 116 Goals 3 Assists 2 Honours World Cup (1998), European Championship (2000), Confederations Cup (2001, 2003)

8 Didier Deschamps

Career Span: 1985 - 2001

Another Frenchman with over 100 caps for his country, Didier Deschamps' playing career was littered with success, winning the Champions League twice (with Marseille and Juventus), as well as three Serie A titles and an FA Cup in England with France.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Deschamps is the third man to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager, alongside Mario Zagallo (Brazil) and Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

The current national team manager was named French Player of the Year 1996 and then captained his side to glory at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, before later coaching his side to football's biggest prize in 2018. Very few have contributed as much to French football as Deschamps.

Didier Deschamps: International Career Games 103 Goals 4 Assists 13 Honours World Cup (1998), European Championship (2000)

7 Patrick Vieira

Career Span: 1993 - 2011

Patrick Vieira was a younger part of that World Cup-winning side of 2000 (grabbing an assist in the final), before winning the Euros two years later – picking up two assists, as he played in every game at the tournament. For club and country, central midfielders don't get much more dominant.

Mixing grace with physicality, the Frenchman was the beating heart of Arsene Wenger's glorious Arsenal team, captaining the side in their Invincibles era. Up there with the very best to ever play in the Premier League, Vieira also won honours at AC Milan, Inter Milan and Manchester City before retiring.

Patrick Vieira: International Career Games 107 Goals 6 Assists 12 Honours World Cup (1998), European Championship (2000), Confederations Cup (2001)

6 Lilian Thuram

Career Span: 1991 - 2008

Only Hugo Lloris has more caps than Lilian Thuram, showing just how important the defender was for his national team. Able to operate as both a centre-back and as a right-back, he started and finished all but one game in France 1998, and was similarly important at the Euros two years later.

Named the French Player of the Year 1997, Thuram won honours in Italy with Parma and then Juventus, while also enjoying a few seasons at Barcelona before retiring in 2008. He has also been ranked by fans as the 17th greatest defender in the history of football.

Lilian Thuram: International Career Games 142 Goals 2 Assists 9 Honours World Cup (1998), European Championship (2000), Confederations Cup (2003)

5 Raymond Kopa

Career Span: 1959 - 1967

While not all modern fans will be aware of Raymond Kopa's playing career, they will recognise his second name. This is because the Kopa Trophy is awarded to the best-performing under-21 player worldwide at the Ballon d'Or ceremony – with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe past winners.

The accolade was given to him, in part, as he is the only player to have won both the Young Player of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament awards at two different World Cups, doing so in 1954 and 1958 (as France came third) respectively. Kopa was also the winner of the 1958 Ballon d'Or, and won major honours in his home nation and Spain at Reims and Real Madrid.

Raymond Kopa: International Career Games 45 Goals 18 Assists N/A Honours None

4 Kylian Mbappe

Career Span: 2015 - Present

There is every chance that by the end of his career, Kylian Mbappe will go down as the greatest French footballer of all time. But at the age of 25 still, he will have to wait a little longer to be given that particular crown. He is also likely to finish up as his nation's all-time top goalscorer, but currently sits third on the list behind Olivier Giroud and Thierry Henry.

Incredibly, five of Mbappe's 46 goals have come in World Cup finals. He first netted twice as he powered his nation to glory at Russia 2018 before then scoring three times as France just fell short against Argentina in 2022. Numerous trophies have been accrued at Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, but he still is waiting to add either a Champions League or Ballon d'Or win to his collection.

International Career Games 77 Goals 46 Assists 31 Honours FIFA World Cup (2018), Nations League (2020–21)

3 Michel Platini

Career Span: 1972 - 1987

Seeing as Michel Platini, won the Ballon d'Or three times in a row, in 1983, 1984 and 1985, it's not hard to see why he is regularly included in the conversation when the greatest footballers of all time are discussed. The only reason he doesn't break into the top two is because he could not add a World Cup win to his European Championship triumph of 1984. But the French Player of the Year for 1976 and 1977 is still one of the finest to ever represent his nation.

He scored in the final as he captained France to their first international trophy and was also, at one stage, their all-time top goalscorer. His most successful playing years were spent in Italy with Juventus but he also won trophies with Nancy and Saint-Etienne.

Michel Platini: International Career Games 72 Goals 41 Assists 17 Honours European Championship (1984)

2 Thierry Henry

Career Span: 1994 - 2014

Thierry Henry was one of the most electric footballers of his generation. The Arsenal icon bagged goal after goal for the Gunners in their most successful era, making himself the greatest player the Premier League has ever seen. He ended his career with a fair few trophies in Spain at Barcelona but also won plenty with France as well.

Another forward who once held the all-time top goalscorer crown, Henry bagged 51 goals at international level, with three coming at the 1998 World Cup and three more coming at the Euros two years later. It takes a special talent to be named French Player of the Year once, but to win it five times takes the ex-Monaco youngster to another level.

Thierry Henry: International Career Games 123 Goals 51 Assists 30 Honours World Cup (1998), European Championship (2000), Confederations Cup (2003)

1 Zinedine Zidane

Career Span: 1989 - 2006

Has there ever been a more elegant footballer than Zinedine Zidane? A man for the big occasion – with a winning brace in the 1998 World Cup final, a panenka in the 2006 World Cup final, and a Man of the Match display (and goal) in the Champions League final – the midfielder didn't have a bad career.

The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner was a joy to behold, delivering one of the greatest individual performances in World Cup history as he schooled Brazil in 2006. With over a century of appearances for France, and countless honours and achievements at Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid, very few could argue against Zidane going down as his nation's finest-ever footballer. A true legend of the game.

Zinedine Zidane: International Career Games 108 Goals 31 Assists 30 Honours World Cup (1998), European Championship (2000)

All stats via Transfermarkt as of (03/04/24).