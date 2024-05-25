Highlights This summer Germany will host Euro 2024, as they aim to end their 10-year trophy drought.

As the host nation, a lot of pressure will be put on Julian Nagelsmann’s team.

Fortunately, the Germans have many brilliant players to select from.

With Euro 2024 edging ever closer, Germany are getting prepared to host one of the biggest competitions in the world for the first time since 1988 (West Germany). After reaching the Round of 16 in the last European Championship and back-to-back group stage exits in the World Cup, the host nation will be keen to show that they are still a top side.

With the country in a ten-year trophy drought after their World Cup victory thanks to Mario Gotze's magic in Brazil in 2014, they are desperate for more silverware. As three-time winners of the Euros, they at least should know what it takes to succeed.

Players such as Leon Goretzka and Marco Reus are just a few examples of fantastic players who did not make the cut in Julian Nagelsmann’s team and that has been taken into account when coming up with this list.

Ranking Factors

Current form

Overall ability throughout their career

Likelihood to appear for Germany at the Euros

The 15 Best German Footballers Currently [Ranked] Rank Player Club Germany Caps 1. Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 16 2. Toni Kroos Real Madrid 108 3. Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 27 4. Ilkay Gundogan FC Barcelona 75 5. Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 117 6. Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 68 7. Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 59 8. Kai Havertz Arsenal 44 9. Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 11 10. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 84 11. Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 128 12. Robert Andrich Bayer Leverkusen 3 13. Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen 23 14. Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund 15 15. Deniz Undav VFB Stuttgart 1

15 Deniz Undav

VFB Stuttgart

If you were predicting the squad that Nagelesmann would have selected at the start of this season, it is safe to say Deniz Undav would not have been a name that appeared in many. However, a fantastic season with Stuttgart has meant that he has deservingly earned his call-up.

Playing mostly as a second striker this season, the man on loan from Brighton has managed to score a lot of goals but has also provided many for their star man Serhou Guirassy. He has been a key part of this side which have finished second in the Bundesliga, topping Bayern Munich and only beaten out by the record-breaking Leverkusen side. Although Undav is not the most talented player in this squad, he could play an important role for Germany and their hopes of winning the Euros.

Deniz Undav's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 33 Goals 19 Assists 9

14 Niclas Fullkrug

Borussia Dortmund

Yet another player who has found the top level of his game this season, Niclas Fullkrug has been immense for Borussia Dortmund at times this season. Not only has he scored a lot of goals, he has also set up a fair few as well. His goal involvements have been one of the key assets that has helped lead his side to the Champions League final against all the odds.

Although he has only featured 15 times for Germany, the forward has managed 11 goals in that short period. He is definitely a player to keep an eye on as he could be one of the most important players in this Germany team.

Niclas Fullkrug's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Goals 15 Assists 11

13 Jonathan Tah

Bayer Leverkusen

Yet another player who has flourished under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen this season, Jonathan Tah’s form has ensured that he will be in the Euros squad this summer.

The defender has been near ever-present for Leverkusen since 2015, making over 350 appearances for his side in that nine-year period. He has been a vital part of the success of this side and was voted into the Team of the Season in the Bundesliga. It will be interesting to see whether Tah can earn a starting spot under Nagelsmann, but if he is the one who is entrusted with the duty to lead that backline, Germany are in extremely safe hands.

Jonathan Tah's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 47 Goals 6 Assists 1

12 Robert Andrich

Bayer Leverkusen

A player that many might have not recognised before this season, Robert Andrich has certainly made a name for himself this year. After his move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, he was a consistently solid performer for his club. However, this season he has been a vital part in this history-making side that won the Bundesliga undefeated.

Although he has only made three appearances for the national team, it is easy to believe that Andrich will be adding to that number during this 2024 campaign. It shows just how much quality this German side has that he doesn't feature any higher.

Robert Andrich's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 43 Goals 6 Assists 4

11 Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich

A true definition of a club and national team legend, Thomas Muller is looking to finish off his fantastic international career with a European Championship at home. With 128 caps for Germany and over 700 for Bayern Munich, Muller is a modern icon of the game in Germany. Even at the age of 34, he is still performing at an incredibly high level this season.

He is one of the few remaining players from their World Cup final squad in 2014 and he will be desperate to win the other continental title that he has missed out on. He might not be the player he once was, but it would be wise for any opposition nations to overlook his experience this summer.

Thomas Muller's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 41 Goals 7 Assists 10

10 Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich

Now 29 years old, Joshua Kimmich is one of the more senior members of this Germany squad. He is yet another player in this list who is considered to be royalty at Bayern Munich, making 350 appearances for the European giants.

It has not been the best season Kimmich has had during his time at Bayern, but he is still one of the most valuable assets in that side. His versatility to play either in the midfield or in defence also makes him one of the first names on Nagelsmann’s squad list.

Joshua Kimmich's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 43 Goals 2 Assists 9

9 Nico Schlotterbeck

Borussia Dortmund

After signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2022 from Freiburg, Nico Schlotterbeck has transformed into one of the best central defenders in the Bundesliga. He managed to start 32 out of the 34 games in the league this season and provided some world-class defensive efforts, putting in a 9/10 display, to see his side qualify for the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium.

It would be very surprising if he is not the starting centre-back for Germany this summer. His fantastic season paired with marked improvements in the national team prior to this tournament should make it a very simple decision for Nagelsmann.

Nico Schlotterbeck's 2024/24 Stats Appearances 47 Goals 2 Assists 3

8 Kai Havertz

Arsenal

After struggling in the 2022/23 campaign with Chelsea, Kai Havertz made the move to London rivals Arsenal in order to help rejuvenate his form, and it was the perfect decision for him. This season he has progressed immensely well on the pitch, being one of the most important players as his side just missed out on the Premier League title.

His fantastic form has earned him a place in the Euros squad, with many believing earlier in the season that he was an ‘overpriced’ transfer after his big-money move to the Gunners. A player who is constantly proving people wrong, he may well continue to do that throughout the summer with Germany and could end up making the difference for his country.

Kai Havertz' 2023/24 Stats Appearances 51 Goals 14 Assists 7

7 Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich

Yet another player who has had a great season domestically, Leroy Sane is one of the most naturally talented players on this list. His creativity and skillset is second to none and since his move to German Giants Bayern Munich from Manchester City, he has only progressed.

With fantastic performances all year round, Sane is more than deserving of his national team call-up. Although he has never particularly set the world alight on the international stage, he will be keen to change that in their home nation this summer. An international trophy would be a massive step in Sane’s career, as it is one of the very few trophies that have alluded him so far.

Leroy Sane's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Goals 10 Assists 12

6 Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid

A player who may not see the spotlight as much as other players on this list, Antonio Rudiger is a vital pillar for both his domestic club Real Madrid and Germany. With 68 caps to his name, the centre-back has proven time and time again that he is a reliable member of the national team. However, at 31 years old, he will know that his time is running out to win any international honours.

A player who is no stranger to winning trophies thanks to his time at Real Madrid and Chelsea, Rudiger will look to reach the pinnacle of his career and become a European Champion on home soil this summer.

Antonio Rudiger's 2024/24 Stats Appearances 46 Goals 2 Assists 2

5 Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich

It goes without saying now in football that Manuel Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers of all time. The German will retire a legend but, for now, he will be eager to conclude his international career with a European Championship.

After 15 years of international football, it is no surprise that Neuer is not at the peak of his abilities anymore. However, he is still one of the best keepers in the world and his talent is not arguable. Despite his struggles with form in parts of this season, he is still one of the better players in German football at present.

Manuel Neuer's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 33 Clean Sheets 10

4 Ilkay Gundogan

FC Barcelona

Potentially one of the most underappreciated footballers in the world at present, Ilkay Gundogan has proven at every club he has played for that he is a serial winner.

With most of his success coming with Manchester City, he now finds himself excelling at Barcelona too. This season has now meant the 33-year-old has played over 40 matches every season since 2017/18, a truly incredible asset for any side to have. Gundogan will hope that in adding to his 75 caps for Germany this summer, he can bring joy back to this nation by helping crown Germany as champions of Europe again.

Ilkay Gundogan's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 50 Goals 5 Assists 13

3 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

One of the most exciting wonder kids of the recent generation, Jamal Musiala has yet again been exceptional for Bayern Munich this season. With 27 caps for Germany already, the midfielder is set for another big tournament with his national side.

Although it was a poor season for Bayern, Musiala yet again performed to a fantastic standard. Despite facing a period on the sidelines with a knee injury, he will be ready to make his impact when the Euros begin. He is definitely one of the best German players on the planet, and will likely be a star for many years to come.

Jamal Musiala's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 38 Goals 12 Assists 7

2 Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

After recently announcing his retirement from football it would be the perfect ending to such a stellar career if Toni Kroos was able to guide Germany to another Euros title. He has been a pertinent member of the German national team since the 2010 World Cup, winning the competition in 2014 – while also being nominated for the Golden Ball award in that tournament.

Kroos has won it all, an illustrious playing career with Real Madrid partnered with his success at international level has made for an astonishing career. However, the one thing he is missing is a European Championship. In his very last attempt, it would be poetic for him to win this trophy in his home country in his final game of professional football.

Toni Kroos 2023/24 Stats Appearances 46 Goals 1 Assists 9

1 Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen

One of the brightest talents in world football, Florian Wirtz has had one of the most memorable campaigns going into Euro 2024 we have ever seen from a 21-year-old. His side Bayer Leverkusen went unbeaten as they won the Bundesliga for the first time.

Wirtz had his best season yet at Leverkusen, with 18 goals and 19 assists across all competitions as he was a fundamental part of this historically fantastic side. Wirtz’s form is nothing short of outstanding and he is going to be an extremely useful asset for Nagelsmann during Germany’s Euro campaign. He will be one of the most feared players at the tournament, and could even be in with a shot at the 2024 Ballon d'Or if he delivers the goods in Germany.

Florian Wirtz' 2023/24 Stats Appearances 48 Goals 18 Assists 19

Data via Transfermarkt (Correct as of 24/05/24).