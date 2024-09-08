Key Takeaways
- There have been a plethora of midfielders over the years who have been capable of acting as a goal-scoring outlet like strikers.
- Socrates, with 258 goals, captained Brazil and excelled despite his off-pitch lifestyle.
- Frank Lampard, with 297 goals, carried Chelsea with his determination and strength in the final third.
Football's a team game. It requires 11 players to be at the very best for a side to win some of the hardest competitions around the world, all of whom have specific roles and requirements. However, some are in the spotlight more than others, with those who score the deciding goals typically taking all the limelight.
Typically, these are some of the best strikers of all time, but a plethora of midfielders have also been prolific in front of goal, taking the metaphorical crown in the process. By driving late into the box, their goal-scoring prowess has perfectly complemented their creativity and determination.
Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest goal-scoring midfielders of all time. Ranked purely on the number of goals scored throughout their career, it showcases their longevity and consistency. They always looked to get into the box, often proving to be their team's hero over the years.
|
Best Goal-Scoring Midfielders Ever
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Tenure
|
Goals scored
|
1.
|
Zico
|
1971-1994
|
517
|
2.
|
Fritz Walter
|
1937-1958
|
381
|
3.
|
Michel Platini
|
1972-1987
|
354
|
4.
|
Teofilo Cubillas
|
1966-1989
|
342
|
5.
|
Jan Ceulemans
|
1974-1992
|
314
|
6.
|
Bobby Charlton
|
1956-1975
|
312
|
7.
|
Frank Lampard
|
1995-2016
|
297
|
8.
|
Socrates
|
1973-1989
|
258
|
9.
|
Kaka
|
2000-2014
|
237
9 Kaka
237 goals scored
To begin, Kaka is one of the best Brazilian players of all time, and he consistently showed his prowess in the middle of the park throughout his career. Even winning the Ballon d'Or in 2007, he has always been at the forefront of the sport, with his Champions League triumph that year at AC Milan remaining unforgettable.
In an era where there were so many talented players, Kaka still went above and beyond. Gliding through the opposition like butter, it made everything look easy, whilst - when he got into dangerous spaces - he rarely missed. His goal-scoring tally proves that in every sense.
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Sao Paulo
|
125
|
47
|
AC Milan
|
270
|
95
|
Real Madrid
|
120
|
29
|
Orlando
|
78
|
25
|
Brazil
|
92
|
29
8 Socrates
258 goals scored
From one Brazilian legend to another. Socrates was the classic Brazilian player everyone became used to during the 1970s and 1980s. He had an exotic personal life by smoking and drinking, but - remarkably - he still excelled on the pitch. He never glided around the pitch due to his tall frame, but he was two-footed and provided a threat from anywhere.
With 258 goals in his career, he was feared by even the best defenders in the world. Meanwhile, he captained Brazil at the 1982 World Cup, which many believe to be one of the greatest national teams ever due to the sheer beauty of their football. Socrates was at the heart of that.
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Botafogo
|
166
|
67
|
Corinthians
|
269
|
150
|
Fiorentina
|
33
|
9
|
Flamengo
|
13
|
3
|
Santos
|
25
|
7
|
Brazil
|
60
|
22
7 Frank Lampard
297 goals scored
Frank Lampard is one of the greatest English players of all time. He carried Chelsea on his back during their golden years, winning the Premier League three times and the Champions League once in the process. The West Ham prodigy completed football — and he was never far away from the action in the final third.
Unlike conventional midfielders, Lampard always liked to drive forward, using his pace and strength to bully the opposition. With 297 goals in his career, he could rarely be stopped even in one of the best leagues in the world.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lampard is Chelsea's all-time top goal-scorer with 211 goals.
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
West Ham
|
179
|
33
|
Chelsea
|
648
|
211
|
Man City
|
38
|
8
|
New York City
|
31
|
15
|
England
|
106
|
29
6 Bobby Charlton
312 goals scored
From one English superstar to one who excelled decades beforehand. The story of Bobby Charlton is mythical in some sense. He defied the odds, including the tragic Munich Air Disaster, to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. In short, he never quit.
As the epitome of the 'perfect footballer', he was also looking to drive in the final third, whilst his performances saw him finish second in the 1967 and 1968 Ballon d'Ors. With 249 goals for Man United, only Wayne Rooney has scored more — and Charlton is always going to be considered one of the most gifted players ever due to this.
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Man United
|
758
|
249
|
Preston
|
45
|
10
|
England
|
106
|
49
5 Jan Ceulemans
314 goals scored
On a list of superstars, Jan Ceulemans never 'broke onto the main spotlight' unlike others, but there's no doubt he excelled in his home nation, Belgium. Seen as one of the greatest Belgian players of all time, he made 96 appearances for his nation, a record that stood for 26 years until it was surpassed by Jan Vertonghen's 97th appearance in 2017.
He also still holds the record for most appearances in the Belgian Pro League with 517. However, throughout his stunning career, he also scored countless goals, as he drove late into the box and picked up the pieces. Maybe he's one of the most underrated players ever?
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Club Brugge
|
504
|
242
|
Lierse
|
127
|
49
|
Belgium
|
96
|
23
4 Teofilo Cubillas
342 goals scored
For each nation, it's normally a challenging conversation to decide who is the greatest player in their history. However, for Peru, it's not a debate. Teofilo Cubillas is their best player of all time. The attacking midfielder was as elegant as they came, gliding around the final third like it was a kickabout in the final third.
Nicknamed El Nene, he helped Peru win the 1975 Copa America, whilst - after he retired - Pele, one of the greates players of all time, selected him as one of the 125 footballing greats in the 'FIFA 100' list. It's easy to see why, though; he scored over 300 goals and is one of only three players to score five or more goals in two different World Cups, alongside Miroslav Klose and Thomas Muller.
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Alianza Lima
|
231
|
156
|
Porto
|
108
|
65
|
Fort Lauderdale Strikers
|
139
|
65
|
Peru
|
81
|
28
3 Michel Platini
354 goals scored
Michel Platini may now be known for his involvement in FIFA's and UEFA's corruption in the modern day, but before he turned to the cheques, he was a legendary footballer who defenders feared. The midfield superstar won the Ballon d'Or three times in a row, in 1983, 1984 and 1985, and it means he is considered to be one of the best French players of all time.
His most successful playing years were spent in Italy with Juventus, but he also won trophies with Nancy and Saint-Etienne in his home nation. In short, Platini could always find the back of the net, with his 354 goals bearing proof of that during a stunning career.
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Nancy
|
213
|
127
|
Saint-Etienne
|
145
|
82
|
Juventus
|
224
|
104
|
France
|
73
|
41
2 Fritz Walter
381 goals scored
Germany during the 1930s was a place of chaos and disaster, but - before war broke out in 1939 - football went on like normal, with legendary attacking midfielder Fritz Walter excelling in the final third. He spent his entire club career at Kaiserslautern, even if international pro teams had repeatedly offered him major sums to move.
Maybe epitomising his talent, he always declined new moves to play for his hometown instead. Throughout his career, he scored 381 goals, including 33 for his nation. Due to this, he was named honorary captain of the Germany national team after he retired.
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Kaiserslautern
|
364
|
348
|
Germany
|
61
|
33
1 Zico
517 goals scored
Finally, Zico is the greatest goal-scoring midfielder of all time. As one of the best midfielders of all time, the legendary Brazilian glided around the pitch, whilst he is seen as one of the greatest players never to win a World Cup. His influence was far more than trophies, though, with 517 goals scored during a phenomenal proof seeing him stand above everyone else.
He spent the majority of his career with Brazilian giants Flamengo, but Zico also spent a fruitful two years in Serie A with Udinese. The midfielder was named as the best player in the Italian top flight at the end of the 1983/84 campaign, showing he could shine under the spotlight in any situation.
|
Main Career Stats
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Flamengo
|
581
|
393
|
Udinese
|
53
|
30
|
Kashima Antlers
|
66
|
46
|
Brazil
|
71
|
48
