Football's a team game. It requires 11 players to be at the very best for a side to win some of the hardest competitions around the world, all of whom have specific roles and requirements. However, some are in the spotlight more than others, with those who score the deciding goals typically taking all the limelight.

Typically, these are some of the best strikers of all time, but a plethora of midfielders have also been prolific in front of goal, taking the metaphorical crown in the process. By driving late into the box, their goal-scoring prowess has perfectly complemented their creativity and determination.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest goal-scoring midfielders of all time. Ranked purely on the number of goals scored throughout their career, it showcases their longevity and consistency. They always looked to get into the box, often proving to be their team's hero over the years.

Best Goal-Scoring Midfielders Ever Rank Player Tenure Goals scored 1. Zico 1971-1994 517 2. Fritz Walter 1937-1958 381 3. Michel Platini 1972-1987 354 4. Teofilo Cubillas 1966-1989 342 5. Jan Ceulemans 1974-1992 314 6. Bobby Charlton 1956-1975 312 7. Frank Lampard 1995-2016 297 8. Socrates 1973-1989 258 9. Kaka 2000-2014 237

9 Kaka

237 goals scored

To begin, Kaka is one of the best Brazilian players of all time, and he consistently showed his prowess in the middle of the park throughout his career. Even winning the Ballon d'Or in 2007, he has always been at the forefront of the sport, with his Champions League triumph that year at AC Milan remaining unforgettable.

In an era where there were so many talented players, Kaka still went above and beyond. Gliding through the opposition like butter, it made everything look easy, whilst - when he got into dangerous spaces - he rarely missed. His goal-scoring tally proves that in every sense.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Sao Paulo 125 47 AC Milan 270 95 Real Madrid 120 29 Orlando 78 25 Brazil 92 29

8 Socrates

258 goals scored

From one Brazilian legend to another. Socrates was the classic Brazilian player everyone became used to during the 1970s and 1980s. He had an exotic personal life by smoking and drinking, but - remarkably - he still excelled on the pitch. He never glided around the pitch due to his tall frame, but he was two-footed and provided a threat from anywhere.

With 258 goals in his career, he was feared by even the best defenders in the world. Meanwhile, he captained Brazil at the 1982 World Cup, which many believe to be one of the greatest national teams ever due to the sheer beauty of their football. Socrates was at the heart of that.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Botafogo 166 67 Corinthians 269 150 Fiorentina 33 9 Flamengo 13 3 Santos 25 7 Brazil 60 22

7 Frank Lampard

297 goals scored

Frank Lampard is one of the greatest English players of all time. He carried Chelsea on his back during their golden years, winning the Premier League three times and the Champions League once in the process. The West Ham prodigy completed football — and he was never far away from the action in the final third.

Unlike conventional midfielders, Lampard always liked to drive forward, using his pace and strength to bully the opposition. With 297 goals in his career, he could rarely be stopped even in one of the best leagues in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lampard is Chelsea's all-time top goal-scorer with 211 goals.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals West Ham 179 33 Chelsea 648 211 Man City 38 8 New York City 31 15 England 106 29

6 Bobby Charlton

312 goals scored

From one English superstar to one who excelled decades beforehand. The story of Bobby Charlton is mythical in some sense. He defied the odds, including the tragic Munich Air Disaster, to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. In short, he never quit.

As the epitome of the 'perfect footballer', he was also looking to drive in the final third, whilst his performances saw him finish second in the 1967 and 1968 Ballon d'Ors. With 249 goals for Man United, only Wayne Rooney has scored more — and Charlton is always going to be considered one of the most gifted players ever due to this.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Man United 758 249 Preston 45 10 England 106 49

5 Jan Ceulemans

314 goals scored

On a list of superstars, Jan Ceulemans never 'broke onto the main spotlight' unlike others, but there's no doubt he excelled in his home nation, Belgium. Seen as one of the greatest Belgian players of all time, he made 96 appearances for his nation, a record that stood for 26 years until it was surpassed by Jan Vertonghen's 97th appearance in 2017.

He also still holds the record for most appearances in the Belgian Pro League with 517. However, throughout his stunning career, he also scored countless goals, as he drove late into the box and picked up the pieces. Maybe he's one of the most underrated players ever?

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Club Brugge 504 242 Lierse 127 49 Belgium 96 23

4 Teofilo Cubillas

342 goals scored

For each nation, it's normally a challenging conversation to decide who is the greatest player in their history. However, for Peru, it's not a debate. Teofilo Cubillas is their best player of all time. The attacking midfielder was as elegant as they came, gliding around the final third like it was a kickabout in the final third.

Nicknamed El Nene, he helped Peru win the 1975 Copa America, whilst - after he retired - Pele, one of the greates players of all time, selected him as one of the 125 footballing greats in the 'FIFA 100' list. It's easy to see why, though; he scored over 300 goals and is one of only three players to score five or more goals in two different World Cups, alongside Miroslav Klose and Thomas Muller.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Alianza Lima 231 156 Porto 108 65 Fort Lauderdale Strikers 139 65 Peru 81 28

3 Michel Platini

354 goals scored

Michel Platini may now be known for his involvement in FIFA's and UEFA's corruption in the modern day, but before he turned to the cheques, he was a legendary footballer who defenders feared. The midfield superstar won the Ballon d'Or three times in a row, in 1983, 1984 and 1985, and it means he is considered to be one of the best French players of all time.

His most successful playing years were spent in Italy with Juventus, but he also won trophies with Nancy and Saint-Etienne in his home nation. In short, Platini could always find the back of the net, with his 354 goals bearing proof of that during a stunning career.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Nancy 213 127 Saint-Etienne 145 82 Juventus 224 104 France 73 41

2 Fritz Walter

381 goals scored

Germany during the 1930s was a place of chaos and disaster, but - before war broke out in 1939 - football went on like normal, with legendary attacking midfielder Fritz Walter excelling in the final third. He spent his entire club career at Kaiserslautern, even if international pro teams had repeatedly offered him major sums to move.

Maybe epitomising his talent, he always declined new moves to play for his hometown instead. Throughout his career, he scored 381 goals, including 33 for his nation. Due to this, he was named honorary captain of the Germany national team after he retired.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Kaiserslautern 364 348 Germany 61 33

1 Zico

517 goals scored

Finally, Zico is the greatest goal-scoring midfielder of all time. As one of the best midfielders of all time, the legendary Brazilian glided around the pitch, whilst he is seen as one of the greatest players never to win a World Cup. His influence was far more than trophies, though, with 517 goals scored during a phenomenal proof seeing him stand above everyone else.

He spent the majority of his career with Brazilian giants Flamengo, but Zico also spent a fruitful two years in Serie A with Udinese. The midfielder was named as the best player in the Italian top flight at the end of the 1983/84 campaign, showing he could shine under the spotlight in any situation.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Flamengo 581 393 Udinese 53 30 Kashima Antlers 66 46 Brazil 71 48

