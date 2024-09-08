Key Takeaways There have been a plethora of midfielders over the years who have been capable of acting as a goal-scoring outlet like strikers.

Socrates, with 258 goals, captained Brazil and excelled despite his off-pitch lifestyle.

Frank Lampard, with 297 goals, carried Chelsea with his determination and strength in the final third.

Football's a team game. It requires 11 players to be at the very best for a side to win some of the hardest competitions around the world, all of whom have specific roles and requirements. However, some are in the spotlight more than others, with those who score the deciding goals typically taking all the limelight.

Typically, these are some of the best strikers of all time, but a plethora of midfielders have also been prolific in front of goal, taking the metaphorical crown in the process. By driving late into the box, their goal-scoring prowess has perfectly complemented their creativity and determination.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest goal-scoring midfielders of all time. Ranked purely on the number of goals scored throughout their career, it showcases their longevity and consistency. They always looked to get into the box, often proving to be their team's hero over the years.

Best Goal-Scoring Midfielders Ever Rank Player Tenure Goals scored 1. Zico 1971-1994 517 2. Fritz Walter 1937-1958 381 3. Michel Platini 1972-1987 354 4. Teofilo Cubillas 1966-1989 342 5. Jan Ceulemans 1974-1992 314 6. Bobby Charlton 1956-1975 312 7. Frank Lampard 1995-2016 297 8. Socrates 1973-1989 258 9. Kaka 2000-2014 237

9 Kaka

237 goals scored

Close

To begin, Kaka is one of the best Brazilian players of all time, and he consistently showed his prowess in the middle of the park throughout his career. Even winning the Ballon d'Or in 2007, he has always been at the forefront of the sport, with his Champions League triumph that year at AC Milan remaining unforgettable.

In an era where there were so many talented players, Kaka still went above and beyond. Gliding through the opposition like butter, it made everything look easy, whilst - when he got into dangerous spaces - he rarely missed. His goal-scoring tally proves that in every sense.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Sao Paulo 125 47 AC Milan 270 95 Real Madrid 120 29 Orlando 78 25 Brazil 92 29

8 Socrates

258 goals scored

From one Brazilian legend to another. Socrates was the classic Brazilian player everyone became used to during the 1970s and 1980s. He had an exotic personal life by smoking and drinking, but - remarkably - he still excelled on the pitch. He never glided around the pitch due to his tall frame, but he was two-footed and provided a threat from anywhere.

With 258 goals in his career, he was feared by even the best defenders in the world. Meanwhile, he captained Brazil at the 1982 World Cup, which many believe to be one of the greatest national teams ever due to the sheer beauty of their football. Socrates was at the heart of that.

Main Career Stats Team Matches Goals Botafogo 166 67 Corinthians 269 150 Fiorentina 33 9 Flamengo 13 3 Santos 25 7 Brazil 60 22

7 Frank Lampard

297 goals scored

Close

Frank Lampard is one of the greatest English players of all time. He carried Chelsea on his back during their golden years, winning the Premier League three times and the Champions League once in the process. The West Ham prodigy completed football — and he was never far away from the action in the final third.

Unlike conventional midfielders, Lampard always liked to drive forward, using his pace and strength to bully the opposition. With 297 goals in his career, he could rarely be stopped even in one of the best leagues in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lampard is Chelsea's all-time top goal-scorer with 211 goals.