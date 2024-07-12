Highlights The 'Save of the Season' award was introduced in 2022 by the Premier League to recognise exceptional goalkeeping.

Some of the best saves in football history have been made in the Premier League.

David De Gea set a record of 14 saves in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal in December 2017.

The Premier League has always been home to some of the greatest goalkeepers on the planet. Many of the world's best have excelled in the division, and have been a major part of the success of some of the league's most trophy-laden teams.

As a result, some of the best saves in the sport's history have been made on Premier League pitches, and feature among the most memorable moments in English top-division history. For a goalkeeper, there is often a fine line between praise and criticism based on their performances, and fan opinion can switch very quickly, either positively or negatively, based on performances in between the sticks.

The 'Save of the Season' award was introduced by the Premier League in 2022 to give some belated recognition to the league's keepers. The relatively recent inauguration of the award means that some of the competition's most famous saves have not been given the recognition they deserve. Here is a closer look at the greatest stops ever made in the history of the Premier League.

Ranking Factors

Difficulty - The technical brilliance required to pull off the stop in question is the first consideration.

- The technical brilliance required to pull off the stop in question is the first consideration. Multiple saves - Goalkeepers who have managed to deny the opposition on numerous occasions - throughout the match or in the same sequence - are ranked highly.

- Goalkeepers who have managed to deny the opposition on numerous occasions - throughout the match or in the same sequence - are ranked highly. Outcome - The context of the save within the match and the season overall is considered.

The Best Saves in Premier League History (Ranked) Rank Goalkeeper Match Date 1 David de Gea Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United 2nd December 2017 2 Tim Howard Everton 1-0 Southampton 4th April 2015 3 Carlo Cudicini Tottenham 4-4 Chelsea 20th March 2008 4 Petr Cech Portsmouth 0-2 Chelsea 3rd March 2007 5 Jordan Pickford Everton 1-0 Chelsea 1st May 2022 6 Craig Gordon Sunderland 1-0 Bolton 18th December 2010 7 Joe Hart Swansea 2-4 Manchester City 17th May 2015 8 Bernd Leno Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal 2nd March 2019 9 David James Portsmouth 2-2 Aston Villa 2nd December 2006

Only one save is included per goalkeeper.

Related 9 Greatest Saves in Football History (Ranked) Some of the greatest goalkeepers of all time have been responsible for a string of superhuman saves over the years.

9 David James (2006)

Portsmouth 2-2 Aston Villa

David James is one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers and boasts the second-highest number of clean sheets ever recorded in the competition. The former England international couldn't keep a shutout during Portsmouth's 2-2 draw with his former club Aston Villa in December 2006, but underscored his lofty reputation.

At the age of 36, James showed no signs of slowing down as he raced across his goal after a quick piece of thinking by Villa's Gareth Barry from a free-kick on the edge of the area. With the rest of the Pompey team sleeping, Barry saw his opportunity to catch James out, curling his effort towards the far post, where James made a superb diving stop. Having conceded a penalty earlier in that game, in which Barry found the net, the experienced goalkeeper sensationally redeemed himself to secure a point for the south coast side.

8 Bernd Leno (2019)

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal

German stopper Bernd Leno pulled off an incredible double save in the first north London derby of 2019. As the Gunners held a 1-0 lead thanks to a 16th-minute goal from Aaron Ramsey, Leno stepped up to keep his side ahead with a miraculous demonstration of reflexes, firstly blocking a low strike from Christian Eriksen before an even more impressive save to rebuff a powerful follow-up from Moussa Sissoko. Even though Tottenham's Hugo Lloris beat away a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Leno's heroic intervention was the most memorable goalkeeping moment of the contest, if not the season. the second of which saw him being paraded by his Arsenal teammates.

7 Joe Hart (2015)

Swansea City 2-4 Manchester City

Retired goalkeeper Joe Hart was a mainstay in Manchester City's team for many years until the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, but his time at the club established him as one of England's best ever in between the sticks. Hart's ability was proved with this save, as he denied Swansea centre-back Federico Fernandez with a fantastic, full-stretch dive to prevent the Welsh side from equalising, with the score at 3-2 to the Cityzens in the final 10 minutes. In a game where Swansea had already recovered from two goals down, Hart's stop was crucial in winning the contest for the visitors and cementing their place in the Champions League spots.

Related 10 Greatest English Goalkeepers in Football History [Ranked] David Seaman, Peter Shilton and Jordan Pickford are a few outstanding shot-stoppers that England has produced.

6 Craig Gordon (2010)

Sunderland 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Once the most expensive goalkeeper bought by a British club following his £9m move to Sunderland from Hearts in 2007, Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon made one of the best saves in the league's history for the Black Cats, when he pulled off a sensational reflex stop to deny Bolton centre-back Zat Knight from point-blank range.

The save was a fitting flourish to a fantastic performance from Gordon in the match, as he helped Sunderland rise to sixth in the league at the time with a well-earned clean sheet. The save was so good, it was voted the best save in the history of the Premier League in a 2012 poll.

5 Jordan Pickford (2022)

Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Known for his personality and his ability to taunt opposition players and fans alike, England's number one goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has occasionally been seen to play better for his country than for his club. The effervescent character put that theory to bed with an incredible performance in Everton's 1-0 win over Chelsea in May 2022, a result that gave the Toffees a real chance of Premier League survival.

Pickford's clean sheet included an incredible double save, firstly from Cesar Azpilicueta after the Spaniard followed in on a Mason Mount strike that hit both posts, before putting his face in the way of Antonio Rudiger's close-range effort from the subsequent corner. The initial stop was particularly impressive, as he had to cover the entire length of the goal to keep his side ahead, and his willingness to put his body on the line when saving the strike from Rudiger showed his dedication to his team.

4 Petr Cech (2007)

Portsmouth 0-2 Chelsea

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Petr Cech's shoutout in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park in March 2007 was among the most impressive of his 202 Premier League clean sheets. In a game crucial to maintaining the Blues' title challenge, Cech was at his very best to keep the hosts out, and his save from Andy Cole was the pick of the bunch.

As Chelsea led 1-0, some brilliant work down the right-hand side had beaten the visitor's defence, and when the ball was crossed to the head of legendary Premier League striker Cole, it looked as though Pompey had drawn level. Cech had other ideas. Despite hurtling in the opposite direction, Chelsea's keeper got a quick hand down to his left-hand side to deny Cole. The save was so good, it was greeted by a well-deserved standing ovation from manager Jose Mourinho.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Petr Cech kept an unrivalled 202 Premier League clean sheets in 443 appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal.

3 Carlo Cudicini (2008)

Tottenham Hotspur 4-4 Chelsea

In one of the very best matches the Premier League has ever seen, Italian goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini stepped up in the injury-forced absence of Petr Cech to make one of the greatest saves the league has ever seen, and an incredibly crucial one at that. Cudicini made a series of impressive stops despite conceding four goals, and the Blues could have easily fallen to defeat at White Hart Lane had it not been for their goalkeeper's heroics.

The Italian initially made a strong save to thwart Robbie Keane from point-blank range, but it was his denial of Tottenham's Dimitar Berbatov that was more impressive, as the Bulgarian beat the Chelsea defence to find himself in space in the dying seconds of the game. The strike from Berbatov had seemingly wrong-footed Cudicini, but somehow the goalkeeper managed to keep it out. Not many in the ground could believe it, least of all Berbatov himself, who looked exasperated at how the score had remained level.

2 Tim Howard (2015)

Everton 1-0 Southampton

Another case of an incredible save securing a clean sheet in a tight encounter. Everton had American goalkeeper Tim Howard to thank for their narrow win over Southampton at Goodison Park in April 2015. As the Saints made a push for continental football, they were on a high coming into the fixture, but they found Howard impossible to beat, and his save from Graziano Pelle was incredible.

With the game goalless, Shane Long found himself in space on the right-hand side, before crossing into Pelle, who hit a looping strike that seemed to have left the American rooted to the spot. Not to be beaten, Howard dived backwards, clawing the ball off the goal line to keep the score at 0-0. At 36 years of age, it was an incredible display of athleticism and cemented his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League era.

1 David de Gea (2017)

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United

In one of the greatest goalkeeping performances of all time, David de Gea made an incredible 14 saves as Manchester United triumphed over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in December 2017, setting a league record in the process. De Gea's performance was so exceptional it saw many label him as the best goalkeeper in the world at the time, and with some of the saves exhibited in this game, there was certainly merit to that claim.

Arsenal had 33 shots to United's eight, which shows how busy the Spaniard was, as the scoreline did not reflect the Gunners' domination, but instead the visiting keeper's supremacy. The pick of the bunch was the famous double save early in the second half with the score at 2-1 as he denied Alexandre Lacazette with a low stop to his right, before almost impossibly making a quick-fire reaction save to the follow-up from Alexis Sanchez. The game marked the end of Arsenal's 12-match winning home run and cemented De Gea's place as one of the best the league has ever seen.