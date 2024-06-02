Highlights Goalkeepers play an understated role in international success, with shot-stoppers crucial in tight tournament games.

The top 10 goalkeepers heading to Euro 2024 in Germany have been ranked in order.

Manuel Neuer and Jan Oblak are two of the more senior 'keepers to make the list, with youngster Bart Verbruggen emerging as a top shot-stopper.

With less than a month to go until the start of Euro 2024, it is finally time to judge the players that will be competing in the tournament from the various qualified nations. In particular, goalkeepers are players who normally do not get the spotlight, and their importance to a team is overshadowed by outfield brilliance.

Behind every great international team, there has been a world-class shot-stopper. Someone who is willing to do anything it takes to keep the ball out of the back of the net. This ability is priceless in the knockout rounds of big tournaments as every goal counts.

That said, the list below will give this talented group of number ones the spotlight they deserve, as the 10 best goalkeepers heading to Euro 2024 are ranked in order. To come to these conclusions, the following factors have been taken into consideration.

Ranking Factors

Overall ability and achievements throughout their careers

Club form in the 2023/24 season

Must be the country's likely number one choice for Euro 2024

The Best 10 Goalkeepers Going to Euro 2024 Rank Name Nationality 1. Manuel Neuer Germany 2. Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy 3. Mike Maignan France 4. Jan Oblak Slovenia 5. Yann Sommer Switzerland 6. Unai Simon Spain 7. Wojciech Szczesny Poland 8. Jordan Pickford England 9. Diogo Costa Portugal 10 Bart Verbruggen Netherlands

10 Bart Verbruggen

Netherlands

We start with the Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen at number ten on this list, who has enjoyed a great season with Brighton in the Premier League. Despite only keeping four clean sheets in 21 league matches this season, he has shown fantastic improvement each game and progressed massively as the campaign moved forward.

At just 21 years of age, he would be one of the youngest starting goalkeepers at the Euros if he is to be awarded the starting spot. His ability could be a massive positive for the Netherlands as they seek to win their second European Championship this summer.

Bart Verbruggen's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 27 Clean Sheets 7

9 Diogo Costa

Portugal

Another up-and-coming talent in the footballing world, Diogo Costa is considered one of the brightest goalkeeping talents in Europe at Porto in his home country. With the joint most clean sheets in Liga Portugal in the 2023/24 season, Costa has drawn many admirers from across the world.

Clubs as big as Manchester United are mentioned as clubs who would like to sign the 24-year-old this upcoming summer. If the shot-stopper is able to translate his fantastic club form in the Euros this summer, he will be a vital part of any success that this Portugal side enjoys in Germany.

Diogo Costa's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 45 Clean Sheets 15

8 Jordan Pickford

England

A player who is often considered a different player whilst playing for his country compared to his club, Jordan Pickford has been a part of many huge moments for England. From multiple penalty saves in massive games to world-class performances on the biggest stages, the 30-year-old has always been consistently great for England.

With a solid season for Everton behind him this year, he will try his best to help his side go one further than they did last time and finally guide England to win their first major trophy since the infamous World Cup victory in 1966.

Jordan Pickford's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Clean Sheets 14

7 Wojciech Szczesny

Poland

Although he is now 34 years old and moving slowly towards the twilight years of his career, Wojciech Szczesny is still one of the best goalkeepers in football. He has had a stellar career in Italy and has been a key figure in the Poland national team.

With the third most clean sheets in Serie A this season whilst winning the Coppa Italia, it proves that Szczesny is still at the peak of his abilities going into the international tournament. It is potentially going to be his last tournament for Poland before retirement, and the ex-Arsenal 'keeper will be looking to go out in style and hopefully help his team succeed in Germany in the summer.

Wojciech Szczesny's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 35 Clean Sheets 15

6 Unai Simon

Spain

It is still under question as to who will start for Spain at Euro 2024 between Unai Simon and David Raya, but the former is likely to just steal the spot after a great season in La Liga. For Athletic Club this season, he won the Golden Glove in La Liga and finished with the best save percentage in the division (74.4%).

The Spaniard also found himself starting consistently for Spain during the recent qualifiers for this tournament. Regardless of whether it is Simon or Raya in between the sticks for Spain, they have a fantastic goalkeeper for this tournament and will have a strong chance of success.

Unai Simon's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 36 Clean Sheets 16

5 Yann Sommer

Switzerland

Although he may not play for a nation that is considered one of the most likely to win the Euros this summer, Yann Sommer’s stature as one of the best in the world is undeniable. Sommer was known to be a hero for Borussia Monchengladbach but has now made an even bigger impression at Inter Milan this season.

He was awarded the Golden Glove in Serie A while only conceding 19 goals all season and is still improving, even at 35 years old. The Swiss shot-stopper may not be one of the players lifting the trophy at the end of July, but if Switzerland do find any form of success in Germany, Sommer’s importance will be massive.

Yann Sommer's 2024/24 Stats Appearances 43 Clean Sheets 23

4 Jan Oblak

Slovenia

Another player who will line up for one of the underdog sides at the tournament, Jan Oblak, is still easily one of the best goalkeepers in world football. Entering his tenth season with Atletico Madrid, he is a legendary figure in the Spanish capital.

The huge presence between the sticks may not have had the best domestic season this year, but he will be desperate to prove that he and Slovenia are not just there to make up the numbers at the tournament. Many consider him Slovenia’s best player, and it is easy to see why. Oblak's individual ability will be vital to the country if they are to show the rest of Europe that they are a team that can compete.

Jan Oblak's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 54 Clean Sheets 16

3 Mike Maignan

France

A noticeable pattern throughout this list is that a lot of the goalkeepers are very experienced and have been playing at the highest level for many years. However, Mike Maignan has only recently found the spotlight in Italy.

Although he is 28 years old, the Frenchman has only found his own since his move to AC Milan from LOSC Lille in 2021. Since then, however, he has quickly established himself as one of the best around. This will be his first major tournament as France's number one, and with his nation being one of the favourites to win the competition, he will certainly have to make an impression to live up to expectations.

Mike Maignan's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 43 Clean Sheets 12

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy

A nation that has a lot of competition in the goalkeeper position, Italy are likely to stick with Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, despite the fantastic form of Guglielmo Vicario and Alex Meret.

Many may not think he has as much experience as some of the other players on the list, but even at 25 years old, he has nearly 10 years of top-flight football as the starting keeper with AC Milan and PSG.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gianluigi Donnarumma was named Player of the Tournament award by UEFA for his performances during the 2021 European Championships. He also became the first goalkeeper ever to win the award.

Only conceding 20 goals in the 2023/24 season as he helped guide PSG to yet another Ligue 1 title, Donnarumma’s importance to the sides he plays for is unmatched, and this will be no different for Italy in the summer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 42 Clean Sheets 14

1 Manuel Neuer

Germany

There is not much more that needs to be said about the incredible Manuel Neuer, and it is no surprise that he ranks as the best goalkeeper at this tournament. A World Cup, Champions League, and multiple-time Bundesliga winner, the German hero is one of the most decorated 'keepers in football history and is still performing at the highest level at 39 years old.

Neuer is comfortably one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and has been for a number of years. However, the European Championship is one of the few trophies that have evaded him in his illustrious career. It would be a massive achievement for him to win this tournament on home soil for Germany.

Manuel Neuer's 2023/24 Stats Appearances 33 Clean Sheets 10

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Accurate as of 02/06/2024)