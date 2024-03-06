Highlights Achieving success in the Champions League requires hard work, talent, and an unrivalled desire to be the best.

Playing at the pinnacle of club football, the Champions League, is a dream that many fail to fulfil. It’s certainly not easy to get right to the top without hard work, talent and an unrivalled desire to be the best – but some make it look like second nature. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Paolo Maldini are among the best of those who managed to forge an impressive career at Europe’s top table – and their success can be attributed to their win-at-all-costs approach.

That very notion can be applied to goalkeepers. An underappreciated facet of a Champions League-winning team, those between the sticks are often shoved to the side thanks to ‘the art of goalscoring’ still being considered the hardest task to master in football.

But that hasn’t stopped some from becoming icons of the game. Think Bayern Munich duo Oliver Kahn and Manuel Neuer and former Manchester United ace Edwin van der Sar – but who is the best shot-stopper of all time in the Champions League? GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10 goalkeepers to ever ply their trade in Europe’s most coveted competition.

These rankings are only for goalkeepers who have played since the 1992 rebrand of the competition.

Ranking factors

Total clean sheets

Longevity

Success

Notable Champions League moments

10 Greatest Goalkeepers in Champions League History - Ranked Rank Player Clubs Champions League wins 1. Manuel Neuer Schalke and Bayern Munich 2 (12/13, 19/20) 2. Iker Casillas Real Madrid and Porto 4 (97/98, 99/00, 01/02, 13/14) 3. Edwin van der Sar Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United 2 (94/95, 07/08) 4. Petr Cech Sparta Prague, Chelsea and Arsenal 1 (11/12) 5. Gianluigi Buffon Parma, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain 0 6. Victor Valdes Barcelona 3 (05/06, 08/09, 10/11) 7. Oliver Kahn Bayern Munich 1 (00/01) 8. Dida AC Milan 2 (02/03, 06/07) 9. Thibaut Courtois Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Real Madrid 1 (21/22) 10. Keylor Navas Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain 3 (15/16, 16/17, 17/18)

1 Manuel Neuer

Schalke and Bayern Munich

Sitting pretty at the top of our list is Bayern Munich and Germany icon, Neuer. The Gelsenkirchen-born ace enjoyed his first taste of Champions League action with Schalke in his formative years, though his main body of work has come for the Bavarians.

Tall, composed and a superb shot-stopper, the now 37-year-old is a veteran of the game and, along the way, has added two Champions League titles to his name. The highest-paid goalkeeper in world football, Bayern will have an onerous task on their hands when it comes round to replacing the seasoned German – especially with him recently matching Iker Casillas’ record of the most clean sheets at Europe’s top table (57).

Manuel Neuer - Champions League Statistics Clubs Schalke and Bayern Munich Champions League wins 2 (12/13, 19/20) Games 136 Conceded 121 Clean sheets 57 Goals conceded per game 0.88

2 Iker Casillas

Real Madrid and Porto

Talking of Casillas, the Spaniard’s haul of four Champions League medals sees him snare a silver medal in the rankings. Albeit one of the best World Cup-winning captains of all time, we’re here to focus on his continental exploits.

Across 177 appearances, the Real Madrid cult hero conceded 203 goals, which equates to 1.15 goals per game, while he also picked up 57 clean sheets. Not the strongest numbers on this list, but his pedigree and longevity cannot be disregarded. Los Blancos have been blessed with an array of fantastic goalkeepers over the years, but none can match the overall influence of the La Fabrica graduate.

Iker Casillas - Champions League Statistics Clubs Real Madrid and Porto Champions League wins 4 (97/98, 99/00, 01/02, 13/14) Games 177 Conceded 203 Clean sheets 57 Goals conceded per game 1.15

3 Edwin van der Sar

Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United

Having played for a trio of Europe’s giants Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United, Edwin van der Sar had a guaranteed spot on the list -– and in this case, a podium spot too. The gangly shot-stopper won gold on two occasions – in 94/95 with Ajax and 07/08 for Manchester United – and boasted an impressive goals conceded per game ratio of just 0.81.

Even aged 40, the imperious Dutchman was in between the stick for the Red Devils in their 2009 final defeat to Barcelona – and despite being on the receiving end of a loss, he stood out by making eight saves. Van der Sar was an adored figure at whichever club he plied his trade for – and understandably so, he was a brute force on the biggest stage of club football.

Edwin Van der Sar - Champions League Statistics Clubs Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United Champions League wins 2 (94/95, 07/08) Games 98 Conceded 79 Clean sheets 51 Goals conceded per game 0.81

4 Petr Cech

Sparta Prague, Chelsea and Arsenal

Petr Cech, one of the Premier League’s best-ever foreign players, was another goalkeeper who had a knack of shining on the European stage. After making the acrimonious switch to Arsenal from Chelsea, the 124-cap Czech international hung up his boots in 2019 but will forever be remembered as one of the best of his era.

Perhaps his most notable moment in a Chelsea shirt was his penalty-saving display in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern, with him saving two spot kicks and guiding the west Londoners to their first-ever Champions League triumph. Not to mention that he, earlier in the game, saved Arjen Robben’s effort from the spot.

Petr Cech - Champions League Statistics Clubs Sparta Prague, Chelsea and Arsenal Champions League wins 1 (11/12) Games 111 Conceded 103 Clean sheets 49 Goals conceded per game 0.93

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Petr Cech has kept the most clean sheets in Premier League history with 202. David James (169) and Mark Schwarzer (152) follow in second and third, respectively.

5 Gianluigi Buffon

Parma, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain

As one of the best players to never win the Champions League, Gianluigi Buffon is ranked fourth on the list by virtue of his longevity and knack of keeping a clean sheet (51 in 124 appearances). Though, that said, he was hardly unsuccessful at club level, winning a host of Serie A titles with Juventus.

The iconic Italian spent the best part of his career in Italy at Juventus and became, alongside the likes of Lev Yashin and Neuer, one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever don the gloves. Not getting his hands on the big-eared trophy will doubtlessly play on his mind – but that doesn’t disregard what a brilliant figure he was in between the posts across his 28-year career.

Gianluigi Buffon - Champions League Statistics Clubs Parma, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain Champions League wins 0 Games 124 Conceded 118 Clean sheets 53 Goals conceded per game 0.95

6 Victor Valdes

Barcelona

Although his career is slightly marred by his two-game stint with Manchester United, Valdes’ status as one of the best goalkeepers in Champions League history cannot be ignored, especially thanks to his profound success with Barcelona.

In fact, between the six-year period of 2005 and 2011, the former Blaugrana ace added three Champions League titles to his CV, all while keeping 45 clean sheets in 106 outings – with a goals conceded per game ratio of 0.84. Unlucky not to get more than 20 appearances under his belt for the Spanish national team, the now 42-year-old was energetic, commanding and a fine shot-stopper.

Victor Valdes - Champions League Statistics Clubs Barcelona Champions League wins 3 (05/06, 08/09, 10/11) Games 106 Conceded 89 Clean sheets 45 Goals conceded per game 0.84

7 Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich

When you envisage a man mountain of a goalkeeper who can demand his box like it was going out of fashion, former Bayern gem Kahn springs to mind. Unusually, the German only managed to get his hands on the trophy once (in 00/01) but came awfully close two years prior when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clinched victory for Manchester United at the death.

His goals conceded per game ratio (1.01) is impressive, however, with him shipping 104 goals in 103 European top-tier outings. Kahn’s win-at-all-costs attitude brought plenty of joy and silverware domestically, but he – and his fellow Bayern teammates – struggled to emulate them on the European stage – but don’t let that cloud over what a devastating figure he was in the goalmouth.

Oliver Kahn - Champions League Statistics Clubs Bayern Munich Champions League wins 1 (00/01) Games 103 Conceded 104 Clean sheets 33 Goals conceded per game 1.01

8 Dida

AC Milan

Dida had the pleasure of playing in some of the Champions League’s most star-studded sides for AC Milan – and across his illustrious career, he got his hands on the trophy on two different occasions (02/03 and 06/07). A cool and calm figure between the posts, the 93-cap Brazilian was quietly brilliant.

Having played just 72 times on the Champions League stage, he boasted a more-than-impressive goals conceded per game ratio of 0.78 (the best out of the top 10), all while keeping 35 clean sheets along the way. Dida was maybe not as conventional as his managers would have liked – but with 302 games for the Rossoneri under his belt, who are we to argue?

Dida - Champions League Statistics Clubs AC Milan Champions League wins 2 (02/03, 06/07) Games 72 Conceded 56 Clean sheets 35 Goals conceded per game 0.78

9 Thibaut Courtois

Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Real Madrid

Despite playing for the likes of Chelsea and Madrid pair Atletico and Real, Thibaut Courtois has only one Champions League title to his name thus far. Having played 75 games in the competition – over 100 fewer than Casillas – the 6ft 7in goalkeeper, which makes him one of the tallest players in Premier League history, has kept a mere 28 clean sheets and conceded 88 goals in that time.

Perhaps not the best return in comparison to some on this list, his standout performances – such as in the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool – qualify him for a spot on this list. Aged just 31, the Belgian ace has years aplenty left on the clock – and thanks to him playing for one of the continent’s most prestigious clubs, adding another Champions League to his tally seems inevitable.

Thibaut Courtois - Champions League Statistics Clubs Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Real Madrid Champions League wins 1 (21/22) Games 75 Conceded 88 Clean sheets 28 Goals conceded per game 1.17

10 Keylor Navas

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain

Keylor Navas was in between the sticks for Real Madrid in their fabled three-peat between 15/16 and 17/18 – and despite the likes of Ronaldo and Karim Benzema receiving the plaudits, the veteran Costa Rica international was equally crucial. A truly underrated performer over the years, the 37-year-old has chalked up 63 games at the peak of European football, conceding 61 in that sequence.

Even for Paris Saint-Germain, Navas’ Champions League campaign in 20/21 was a sight to behold with truly incredible back-to-back displays against Barcelona and Bayern Munich. In the contest with the latter, his heroics were on another level with him pulling off a formidable ten-save performance to secure passage.

Keylor Navas - Champions League Statistics Clubs Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain Champions League wins 3 (15/16, 16/17, 17/18) Games 63 Conceded 61 Clean sheets 22 Goals conceded per game 0.96