When the Ballon d'Or is crowned every year, it is almost always one of the best attackers in the world who wins it. They're in the spotlight all the time, taking the final touches before the ball rifles into the back of the net. No one doubts their natural ability, but defenders - and in this scenario, goalkeepers - are often forgotten.

Goalkeepers have improved massively over the past 60 years. Naturally, some of the greatest goalkeepers ever, including Lev Yashin, did produce world-class performances, but as the game has changed, so has the role of the man between the sticks. Now, they have to be capable of playing out from the back as well as making a series of unbelievable saves.

To highlight the importance of 'keepers, we have decided to rank the nine greatest goalkeeping performances of all time. Stretching from World Cup matches to Champions League finals, men between the sticks have risen to the occasion time and time again. Without them, they would not have won some of the hardest competitions in the world.

9 Gordon Banks

Brazil 1-0 England - 7th June 1970

Gordon Banks is the greatest English goalkeeper of all time. In an international career spanning nine years from 1963 to 1972, the former Stoke City goalkeeper impressed everyone with his quick reflexes and composure in between the sticks. He won the World Cup with his nation in 1966, yet his most impressive match came four years later.

During a group stage match against Brazil, Banks made what is now considered the greatest save of all time. Diving quickly to his right, he somehow stopped Pele's perfect header on the goal line — and it's hard to believe even now. England lost 1-0, but Banks impressed throughout to feature on this list.

8 Joe Hart

Barcelona 1-0 Man City - 18th March 2015

Joe Hart was a key component during Man City's first-ever Premier League title triumph, yet three years later, he was struggling for form and pressure was rising. However, despite all the issues, the future Tottenham goalkeeper produced a miraculous performance to prevent a demolition job from one of the best club sides of all time.

During a 1-0 defeat, which should have been far more, away to Barcelona, the goalkeeper made ten saves overall, a record for an English goalkeeper in the Champions League. It was like he had a personal duel with Lionel Messi and co, miraculously jumping from post to post to deny them.

7 Tim Krul

Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle - 10th November 2013

Moving on, Tim Krul was one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Premier League during the 2010s. He was never one of the best, but consistent. However, in November 2013, the Dutchman increased his performance to a level very few have ever reached, as he left Spurs fans frightened as Newcastle claimed a stunning 1-0 win at White Hart Lane.

Throughout the match, Krul was unbeatable. He first tipped Roberto Soldado's flicked header over the bar before pushing over Paulinho's effort that was bound for the top corner in the first half. It was the same story in the second half, denying both Christian Eriksen from close range and Gylfi Sigurdsson's stunning free-kick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tim Krul made 14 saves against Spurs — the most in Premier League history.

6 Fraser Forster

Celtic 2-1 Barcelona - 7th November 2012

Celtic are one of the most successful clubs in the world and their fans have gone through countless iconic nights, yet their performance against Barcelona in 2012 will always be near the top. Despite dominating the match, the 2011 Champions League winners were stunned by Fraser Forster and Celtic.

The goalkeeper, who was also sublime in the first match at the Camp Nou, was like a brick wall, including one where he scooped away Lionel Messi's powerful shot late on. As Tony Watt scored the winner, he took the limelight, but Forster was the most important person. “There was one game in Scotland where he [Forster] was not human,” said Messi via Tribuna in the following years.

“It is the best goalkeeping performance I have seen.”

5 David de Gea

Arsenal 1-3 Man United - 2nd December 2017

In his prime, David de Gea was one of the best goalkeepers in the world. With his quick reflexes and reaction saves, the Spaniard was reliable at Old Trafford, yet during a memorable career, his performance away to Arsenal in December 2017 tops the lot. The Gunners destroyed Manchester United, recording 33 shots to United’s eight. However, they could only get past De Gea once.

He made 14 saves, the most in a Premier League match ever, which at one point saw him quickly get down low to block a powerful Alexandre Lacazette strike before he sprang up and flung out a leg to prevent Alexis Sanchez from putting away the rebound. Miraculous. Incredible. World-class.

4 Tim Howard

USA 1-2 Belgium - 1st July 2014

As the world descended onto Brazil for the 2014 World Cup, Belgium were one of the favourites to win the competition with their Golden Generation. They ended up getting knocked out in the quarter-finals, but it was never nearly a round earlier due to Tim Howard.

The 35-year-old produced the greatest goalkeeping performance in World Cup history, saving a record-breaking 16 shots. At points, the former Everton goalkeeper was sent sprawling to deny efforts from Kevin Mirallas, his club teammate at the time, and Divock Origi. He could not do enough to claim victory, but the veteran star could not have done much more.

3 Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool - 28th May 2022

Despite all the success they've had under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have also had their fair share of pain. After losing to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final, the story was replicated in 2022 due to a stunning performance from Thibaut Courtois, who is one of the best Belgium players of all time.

The game etched the goalkeeper's name in stone for the FIFPro Goalkeeper of the Year award by saving seven shots and keeping 2.19 xG worth of chances out of the net. Mohamed Salah had chances, and so did Mane, yet they were continually stopped. On the biggest stage, the former Chelsea star rose to the occasion.

2 Peter Schmeichel

Newcastle 0-1 Man United - 4th March 1996

Peter Schmeichel will always have a place in Manchester United's Hall of Fame. He played a part in them winning the treble in 1999, yet his most impressive performance for the club came three years earlier, in 1996. Earlier in the campaign, Newcastle led the division by 12 points, but by the time Man visited St James' Park in March, the gap was down to four.

The Red Devils knew a win would be crucial for their title battle — and Schmeichel got the message, producing a string of stunning saves to continually deny a frustrated Newcastle. It allowed Eric Cantona to go up the other end and score the only goal of the match, which catapulted them towards the title.

1 Petr Cech

Chelsea 1-1 Bayern Munich (4-3 on penalties) - 19th May 2012

Finally, Petr Cech's miraculous, some may have even called it out of this world, performance in the 2012 Champions League final tops the list. Chelsea went into the match as firm underdogs; they had no John Terry, one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, and Ryan Bertrand starting at left midfield.

Up against a possessed Bayern Munich side, no one had hope. However, Cech frustrated them throughout. When Didier Drogba scored a late header to help send the match to penalties, it seemed like writing on the wall that the goalkeeper would claim victory for the Blues. He did exactly that, saving strikes from Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger to win the competition. With six saves throughout, he was truly world-class.