The 2024 MLS regular season was one of the most rewarding for fans of the beautiful game. Replete with the rise and fall of clubs, both expectedly and unpredictably.

Inter Miami FC and LA Galaxy soared to great heights. The Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC dropped below expectations and failed to even qualify for the playoffs. Despite their final rankings, all clubs had goals and matches worthy of recall, highlights and goals worthy of remembrance.

Surprisingly, Lionel Messi did not make it onto this list, but don't worry, we made sure we covered his best plays of the season here .

10 Prince Owuso – Toronto FC

April 20, 2024

This goal was a game-winner in a 1-0 victory for Toronto FC . Owusu netted a clean backheel goal in the 66th minute, showcasing his lethal ability in front of goal, a feat worthy of the team's top scorer with nine goals in MLS 2024.

9 Mateusz Bogusz – LAFC

May 30, 2024

Mateusz Bogusz scored a goal for LAFC against Minnesota United in the 82nd minute, giving LAFC a 2-0 lead. While many of Bogusz's 15 goals this season were assisted by his teammate, Denís Bouanga, this unassisted goal was his sixth of the season.

8 Alexey Miranchuk – Atlanta United FC

September 18, 2024

Alexey Miranchuk scored his first MLS goal in a 2-2 draw between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a long-range, left-footed shot into the upper left corner in the 84th minute. The resulting draw kept Atlanta United within a point of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The summer signing from Atalanta in Italy said he didn't know the shot was going in.

7 Lorenzo Insigne – Toronto FC

March 9, 2024

Insigne scored the winning goal for Toronto FC in the 80th minute of their 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC . The goal, reminiscent of his time at Napoli, was a right-footed shot from distance into the top right corner, broke the scoreless tie to give his club the win.

6 Luca Orellano – FC Cincinnati

August 31, 2024

Luca Orellano scored two goals in a 4-1 home victory over CF Montréal, but it was the Argentinian’s 57th minute feat from the defensive half that landed over the head of Jonathan Sirois, that won’t be forgotten.

5 Elias Manoel – NY Red Bulls

May 15, 2024

The NY Red Bulls routed DC United on this four-goal night, but of all the goals, Elias Manoel scored a stunningly beautiful and elegant rainbow half-volley from 35-yards. His goal came right before halftime, but the memory lingers. How often do we see rainbows?

4 Julio Anderson – Real Salt Lake

September 18, 2024

Julio Anderson netted his second multi-goal of the year during this 3-2 defeat of FC Dallas at America First Field. RSL’s goalkeeper Gavin Beavers launched a high, forward ball to the midfield that Anderson met.

Then, after faking out a defender and without hesitating, Anderson shot this perfectly struck ball over 57 yards out, that floated over Maarten Paes’ head inches below the crossbar.

3 Cucho Hernandez – Columbus Crew

July 13, 2024

Columbus Crew SC met up with LAFC in what was anticipated to be a replay of the 2023 MLS Cup Final, but defeated LAFC with a one-sided 5-1 at BMO Stadium. Perhaps the best goal of the evening came as Cucho Hernandez let out an effort from outside the packed LAFC box to strike from range into the top left corner as Hugo Lloris helplessly watched.

2 Aníbel Godoy – Nashville SC

March 30, 2024

There simply aren’t enough bicycle kicks, so when it happens, it’s still a big deal. This one came in the 2-2 tie against Columbus Crew as the Panama international, Aníbel Godoy, timed his effort perfectly, leaping into the air and flipping his body to nail home the overhead kick. It was his first goal of the season and guaranteed his club the draw.

1 Chicho Arango – RSL

June 1, 2024

When you see this type of goal, it stays in your mind forever. “Chicho” Arango scored a hat-trick in this match against Austin FC but his shot from 62.7 yards out will forever be one of the greatest ever seen, although it looked like he hardly had to try. With the strike, Arango became the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 50 goals (76 games), tying him with Seattle Sounders FC's Raúl Ruidíaz.