The Champions League final is the ultimate fixture in club football. It frequently sees the greatest teams in the world squaring off against one another for a chance to lift one of the most important accolades a professional footballer can claim.

The final of the most prestigious club competition is the grand stage and always involves the best players in the world. The importance of such an occasion can often lead to moments of magic and there have been some great goals scored in Champions League finals over the years.

Ranking factors

This is a list of the ten greatest goals scored in Champions League finals. Goals included in this list have been taken from since the tournament rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League in 1992.

The ranking criteria for the goals on this list are:

The technical ability of the goal

Importance of the goal on the outcome of the match

10 Best Goals Scored in Champions League Final History Rank Goalscorer Match Year 1 Gareth Bale Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool 2018 2 Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen 2002 3 Mario Mandzukic Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid 2017 4 Lars Ricken Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus 1997 5 Dejan Savicevic AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona 1994 6 Steve McManaman Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia 2000 7 Hernan Crespo AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool 2005 8 David Villa Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United 2011 9 Lionel Messi Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United 2009 10 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea 2008

10 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea - 2008

No player has appeared in more Champions League finals than Cristiano Ronaldo, so the balance of probability always suggested that his name would make its way onto this list. The Portuguese superstar is one of the greatest to ever play the game and has scored some outstanding goals throughout his career, but it's a header in his very first Champions League final in 2008 that makes it into this list.

In the final match of an outstanding campaign for Ronaldo, his Manchester United side played Chelsea at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the forward gave his side the lead in the 26th minute with a towering header at the back post to mark his 42nd goal of the season in all competitions. The Red Devils would go on to win the match on penalties, and Ronaldo lifted the famous trophy for the first time in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Chelsea Date 21st May 2008 Ground Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia Attendance 67,310 Final score Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (6-5 on pens)

9 Lionel Messi

Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United - 2009

Whenever Cristiano Ronaldo's name is mentioned, it always seems like Lionel Messi's is never too far behind and that is also the case on this list. A year after Ronaldo had helped Man United win their third Champions League title, he played a starring role as they reached the final again and were pitted against Messi's Barcelona side, who were led by club legend Pep Guardiola in his first season of senior management.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side were no match for the Catalan giants, who took the lead after 10 minutes through Samuel Eto'o before along came a collector's item in the form of a header from the 5ft 7in Lionel Messi. The Argentinian peeled away from Rio Ferdinand and met Xavi's exquisite cross with a hooked header that left goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar stranded, doubling Barcelona's lead with 20 minutes to go and setting Messi on his way to winning the Champions League Golden Boot for the first time.

Lionel Messi vs Manchester United Date 27th May 2009 Ground Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy Attendance 62,467 Final score Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United

8 David Villa

Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United - 2011

Two years later, Barcelona and Manchester United met again in the sixth-ever Champions League final held at Wembley Stadium. Barca emerged victorious again, with Messi adding his name to the scoresheet once again, but it was one of the Argentinian's teammates who scored the goal of the game this time around.

After going in at the break with the score at 1-1, Pep Guardiola's side retook the lead in the 54th minute through Messi, and they killed the game off a quarter of an hour later through David Villa, playing in his first-ever Champions League final. Messi went on a charging run through the Man United defence and tried to poke it back to Villa, but his pass was cut out before Sergio Busquets recovered the ball and laid it back for the striker, who took a touch and then caressed the ball into the top corner.

David Villa vs Manchester United Date 28th May 2011 Ground Wembley Stadium, London, England Attendance 87,695 Final score Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United

7 Hernan Crespo

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool - 2005

We move away from the Manchester United-Barcelona saga to another famous rivalry involving one English and one continental giant. AC Milan and Liverpool and AC Milan contested two finals in the space of three years in 2005 and 2007, and in the first meeting, Carlo Ancelotti's side made a dream start as, just before half-time, Hernan Crespo extended their lead to three goals when he raced onto Kaka's outstanding through ball and delicately chipped Jerzy Dudek in the Liverpool goal.

However, inspired by captain Steven Gerrard, the Reds responded in the second half and took the game to penalties, which they won 3-2 in one of the greatest finals in the competition's history. Crespo's goal was fantastic, but the fact it came in a defeat for his side means it can't rank any higher than seventh on our list.

Hernan Crespo vs Liverpool Date 25th May 2005 Ground Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey Attendance 69,000 Final score AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2-3 on pens)

6 Steve McManaman

Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia - 2000

This entry sees the first mention of Real Madrid, who are by far the most successful team in Champions League history. Younger readers will likely know Steve McManaman best from his co-commentary duties for TNT Sports, but he was once a top winger for Liverpool and Real Madrid, and he famously scored a beauty for the latter in the 2000 final on his way to becoming the first Englishman to win the Champions League with a foreign club.

Los Blancos were playing fellow Spanish side Valencia and had taken the lead in the first half through Fernando Morientes before McManaman doubled their advantage in the 67th minute. A long throw from Roberto Carlos was headed away to the edge of the area, where the winger met it with a well-executed volley that flew into the bottom corner of Santiago Canizares' goal.

Steve McManaman vs Valencia Date 24th May 2000 Ground Stade de France, Paris, France Attendance 80,000 Final score Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

5 Dejan Savicevic

AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona - 1994

1994 saw one of the most one-sided Champions League finals in the modern era as AC Milan ran riot against Barcelona to seal their fifth title in the competition. Milan's forward Dejan Savicevic had endured a difficult individual campaign at the San Siro, but he capped off the 4-0 drubbing in the final with the pick of the goals.

A long, hopeful ball was punted out to the right where Savicevic was, but it looked like it was going to be easy for Barcelona defender Miguel Angel Nadal to deal with. However, the Spaniard was hesitant which allowed Savicevic to nick the ball off him, and instinctively he lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta, making it 3-0 to the Italian side just moments after the break.

Dejan Savicevic Date 18th May 1994 Ground Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece Attendance 70,000 Final score AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona

4 Lars Ricken

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus - 1997

Borussia Dortmund reached their first-ever Champions League final in 1997, under legendary manager Ottmar Hitzfeld. The German side were major underdogs against a Juventus side that included Zinedine Zidane, but it would prove to be the most glorious day in the club's history.

Forward Karl-Heinz Riedle scored a brace in five first-half minutes to fire BVB 2-0 in front, before Alessandro Del Piero pulled one back for the Italians in the 65th minute. Five minutes later, Hitzfeld made an inspired substitution, bringing midfielder Lars Ricken on for forward Stephane Chapuisat and the German made an immediate impression, as Dortmund launched a quick counter-attack and Andreas Moller incisively played in the 20-year-old, who hit a first-time shot over goalkeeper Angelo Peruzzi to seal the victory for his boyhood club.

Lars Ricken vs Juventus Date 28th May 1997 Ground Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany Attendance 59,000 Final score Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lars Ricken's strike came just 16 seconds after he was brought on, which makes it the fastest goal ever scored by a substitute in Champions League final history.

3 Mario Mandzukic

Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - 2017

This marks a second consecutive defeat in a final on this list for Juventus, but at least the Italian side have the consolation of being the scorers of a great in this one. While they had been favourites going into the 1997 final, they were very much the underdogs 20 years later when they were pitted against holders and 11-time winners, Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Los Blancos the lead after 20 minutes, but Juve responded seven minutes later with a goal from Mario Mandzukic, in which the Croatian received the ball from his strike partner, Gonzalo Higuain, cushioned the ball on his chest and then found the net with a remarkable acrobatic effort. Juventus were picked apart by the Spanish giants in the second half, making this one of only two goals on this list that weren't scored as part of wins.

Mario Mandzukic vs Real Madrid Date 3rd June 2017 Ground Milennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales Attendance 65,842 Final score Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid

2 Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen - 2002

The extent of Real Madrid's dominance in this competition has already been touched upon multiple times in this article, so it should hardly come as a surprise that the top two entries on this list were both scored by players sporting their famous white jersey. In 2002, Los Blancos were playing in their 12th final and had a chance to win their ninth Champions League crown if they could beat first-time appearance-makers Bayer Leverkusen.

Raul's eighth-minute strike got them off to a great start, but Brazilian defender Lucio equalised for the Germans just six minutes later. World-class midfielder Zinedine Zidane then decided the game right on the cusp of half-time with a scorching volley from just the inside the area that flew past Hans-Jorg Butt before the German could even react.

Zinedine Zidane vs Bayer Leverkusen Date 15th May 2002 Ground Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland Attendance 50,499 Final score Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

1 Gareth Bale

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

In 2018, Real Madrid had the chance to win their third consecutive Champions League title under the management of Zinedine Zidane. Their opponents in Kyiv were Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who were playing in their first Champions League final for 11 years, and it would prove to be a match with plenty of talking points.

In the 51st minute, Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius had a howler which allowed Karim Benzema to hand Madrid the lead, but Sadio Mane equalised for the Reds just four minutes later. Gareth Bale was introduced moments later, and he almost immediately scored one of the greatest overhead kicks of all time to restore Madrid's lead before adding another in the 83rd minute and sealing a 13th title for his side.

Gareth Bale vs Liverpool Date 26th May 2018 Ground Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kyiv, Ukraine Attendance 61,561 Final score Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool